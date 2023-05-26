2023 NBA Playoffs: Celtics Stage Dominant Comeback, Trim Series Deficit with 110-97 Victory over Heat

2023 NBA Playoffs NBA Playoffs: In a thrilling Game 5 showdown of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics displayed their championship resilience, narrowing the series deficit to 3-2 with an authoritative 110-97 triumph over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Derrick White emerged as the leading scorer for the Celtics, showcasing his long-range accuracy with an impressive 24 points, including a barrage of six successful three-pointers. Marcus Smart contributed significantly to the victory, tallying 23 points and demonstrating his defensive prowess with five steals. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each poured in 21 points to further bolster the Celtics' offensive firepower.

Boston exhibited remarkable shooting efficiency, converting 52.6% of their field goal attempts, while also excelling from beyond the arc, connecting on 40.5% of their three-point shots. Out muscling their opponents on the boards, the Celtics out rebounded the Heat by a margin of 42-38. Additionally, their ball movement was exemplary, notching 22 assists compared to Miami's 15.

Celtics vs. Heat score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Celtics 35 26 29 20 110 Heat 20 24 28 25 97

Miami's offensive charge was led by the reliable Duncan Robinson, who contributed 18 points to the Heat's cause. Bam Adebayo made his presence felt with 16 points and an impressive eight rebounds, while Jimmy Butler showcased his versatility with 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

With this resounding victory, the Celtics find themselves one win away from engineering a remarkable comeback and forcing a thrilling Game 7 in the series. The pivotal Game 6 is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Miami, setting the stage for an intense battle between these Eastern Conference powerhouses.

The Celtics, eager to etch their name in NBA history, are striving to become the first team ever to overturn a 3-0 series deficit and claim victory. On the other hand, the Heat are relentlessly pursuing their second NBA Finals appearance in just three years.

Right from the opening tip-off, the Celtics showcased their dominance in Game 5, establishing a commanding lead that they never relinquished. Their advantage swelled to as much as 20 points in the first half, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Boston's suffocating defence shackled the Heat in the first half, limiting their shooting accuracy to a mere 39.1% from the field, while stifling their three-point attempts to a paltry 25%.

Meanwhile, the Celtics' offense operated like a well-oiled machine, firing on all cylinders during the first half. They converted an impressive 52.9% of their field goals, maintaining their sharpness from long range with a solid 40% three-point shooting percentage.

The Celtics carried their momentum into the second half, staging a dominant third-quarter performance where they outscored the Heat by 13 points, cementing a commanding 91-71 lead as the final quarter beckoned.

Although the Heat made a valiant late surge in the fourth quarter, the Celtics never wavered, with victory never in doubt. The resounding win sends a clear message that the Celtics are very much alive in the series and capable of toppling the Heat.

Now, the Heat face a daunting task of regrouping and finding a way to secure victory in Game 6 on their home court in Miami. Should they succeed, they will force a nerve-wracking Game 7, where a spot in the NBA Finals will be up for grabs.