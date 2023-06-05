2023 NBA Final: Miami Heats vs Denver Nuggets Results, Head to Head Record

2023 NBA Final: Miami Heats clearly have improved from the last where they were totally outclassed by the Denver Nuggets led by Nikola Jokic. The top three players for Miami Heat turned out to be Gabe Vincenti with 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and nine rebounds and Butler finished with 21 points and nine assists. Nikola Jokic was the lone star for the Nuggets as he scored 41 points with 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Denver Nuggets are currently leading the head to head record with 39 wins over Miami Heat, who have 34 wins.

Miami Heats vs Denver Nuggets Results

The 2023 NBA Final is in full swing and after the first two matches in the best of the seven series Miami Heat bounced back with a win tying the series at 1-1. The game was a close one with a score of 111-108 in favor of Miami heat. This came after they overcame a deficit 83-75 in the forth quarter after outscoring the Nuggets 36-25 in the final 12 minutes.

The Heat's defense was the key to their victory, as they focused on defending every other player other tha Nikola Jokic who scored 41 points with 11 rebounds to his name, also chipping in 4 assists.

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Nuggets 23 34 26 25 108 Heat 26 25 24 36 111

Max Strus, who had previously missed all 10 of his field goal attempts in Game 1, made his first three three-pointers early in the game. Gabe Vincent, the impressive point guard for the Heat, successfully made 4 out of 6 shots from beyond the three-point line, contributing to his team-leading 23 points.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo pour in 21 PTS each as Miami wins Game 2 to even the series!



In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Duncan Robinson scored 8 points, turning the tide for Miami's bench units and changing the course of the game. Miami dominated the beginning of the final quarter, only missing one shot in the first 7 minutes. They went on a 12-4 run, highlighted by Bam Adebayo's and-1 layup, which matched their largest lead in the first quarter, giving them a 104-93 advantage.

Miami Heats vs Denver Nuggets Head to Head Record

This is not the first time these two teams have gone face to face against each other. The two teams have gone against each other on 73 different occasions and the Nuggets have an overall record of 53.4% over Heat.

Here is the full head to head record of Miami Heats vs Denver Nuggets:

Year Record Home Away All Games 39-34 23-14 15-20 2022-23 2-0 1-0 1-0 2021-22 2-0 1-0 1-0 2020-21 2-0 1-0 1-0 2019-20 1-1 1-1 0-0 2018-19 2-0 1-0 1-0 2017-18 1-1 1-0 0-1 2016-17 1-1 0-1 1-0 2015-16 0-2 0-1 0-1 2014-15 1-1 1-0 0-1 2013-14 1-1 0-1 1-0 2012-13 0-2 0-1 0-1 2011-12 1-0 1-0 0-0 2010-11 1-1 1-0 0-1 2009-10 1-1 1-0 0-1 2008-09 2-0 1-0 1-0 2007-08 2-0 1-0 1-0 2006-07 2-0 1-0 1-0 2005-06 2-0 1-0 1-0 2004-05 1-1 1-0 0-1 2003-04 1-1 1-0 0-1 2002-03 2-0 1-0 1-0 2001-02 0-2 0-1 0-1 2000-01 0-2 0-1 0-1 1999-00 0-2 0-1 0-1 1998-99 0-1 0-0 0-1 1997-98 0-2 0-1 0-1 1996-97 0-2 0-1 0-1 1995-96 0-2 0-1 0-1 1994-95 2-0 1-0 1-0 1993-94 1-1 1-0 0-1 1992-93 0-2 0-1 0-1 1991-92 0-2 0-1 0-1 1990-91 0-2 0-1 0-1 1989-90 2-0 1-0 1-0 1988-89 5-1 3-0 2-1

Despite an incredible final push; the Nuggets come up short and the Heat leveled the series at 1-1.The third match between the 8th seed Miami Heats and the 1st seed Denver Nuggets will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12:30 AM ET at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The Nuggets will need to find a way to slow down the Heat's offense if they want to win Game 3. The Heat have been led by Butler and Adebayo, but they have also gotten contributions from other players, such as Tyler Herro and Max Strus.