Complete List Of Teams In NBA Eastern And Western Conference

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is bifurcated into two distinct conferences, known as the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference. Each of these conferences is further composed of 15 teams, organized into three divisions, with an equitable distribution of five teams per division. This delineation was introduced by the NBA in 1971, shaping the fundamental structure that endures in the present era.
List Of Teams In NBA Eastern And Western Conference
As mentioned above NBA has two conferences with each conference having 15 teams:
The Eastern Conference
Here is the list of teams in the Eastern Conference
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
New York Knicks
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Miami Heat
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Orlando Magic
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Washington Wizards
|
Boston Celtics
The Western Conference
Here is the list of teams in the Western Conference:
|
Golden State Warriors
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Utah Jazz
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Houston Rockets
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Conference Divisions
The existing divisional configuration was inaugurated at the commencement of the 2004–05 NBA season. This alignment mirrors the population distribution of both the United States and Canada on a national scale. Predominantly, a significant proportion of NBA teams are situated in the eastern half of the continent.
|
Division
|
Team
|
Location
|
Arena
|
Capacity
|
Founded
|
Joined
|
Eastern Conference
|
Atlantic
|
Boston Celtics
|
Boston, Massachusetts
|
TD Garden
|
19,156
|
1946
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
New York City, New York
|
Barclays Center
|
17,732
|
1967
|
1976
|
New York Knicks
|
Madison Square Garden
|
19,812
|
1946
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
20,478
|
1946
|
1949
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
19,800
|
1995
|
Central
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
United Center
|
20,917
|
1966
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|
19,432
|
1970
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Detroit, Michigan
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
20,332
|
1941
|
1948
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Indianapolis, Indiana
|
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|
17,923
|
1967
|
1976
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|
Fiserv Forum
|
17,341
|
1968
|
Southeast
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Atlanta, Georgia
|
State Farm Arena
|
16,600
|
1946
|
1949
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Charlotte, North Carolina
|
Spectrum Center
|
19,077
|
1988
|
Miami Heat
|
Miami, Florida
|
Kaseya Center
|
19,600
|
1988
|
Orlando Magic
|
Orlando, Florida
|
Amway Center
|
18,846
|
1989
|
Washington Wizards
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Capital One Arena
|
20,356
|
1961
|
Western Conference
|
Northwest
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Denver, Colorado
|
Ball Arena
|
19,520
|
1967
|
1976
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Minneapolis, Minnesota
|
Target Center
|
18,798
|
1989
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|
Paycom Center
|
18,203
|
1967
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Portland, Oregon
|
Moda Center
|
19,393
|
1970
|
Utah Jazz
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
Delta Center
|
18,306
|
1974
|
Pacific
|
Golden State Warriors
|
San Francisco, California
|
Chase Center
|
18,064
|
1946
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
Los Angeles, California
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
19,079
|
1970
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1947
|
1948
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Phoenix, Arizona
|
Footprint Center
|
16,645
|
1968
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Sacramento, California
|
Golden 1 Center
|
17,608
|
1923
|
1948
|
Southwest
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Dallas, Texas
|
American Airlines Center
|
19,200
|
1980
|
Houston Rockets
|
Houston, Texas
|
Toyota Center
|
18,055
|
1967
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
Memphis, Tennessee
|
FedExForum
|
18,119
|
1995
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|
Smoothie King Center
|
16,867
|
2002
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
San Antonio, Texas
|
Frost Bank Center
|
18,418
|
1967
|
1976
Specifically, 13 teams operate within the Eastern Time Zone, while an additional nine are situated in the Central Time Zone. Furthermore, three teams find their home in the Mountain Time Zone, and five are based in the Pacific Time Zone. This geographic distribution underscores the league's commitment to representation and accessibility across the North American landscape.
