Complete List Of Teams In NBA Eastern And Western Conference

List Of Teams In NBA Eastern And Western Conference

Each conference is composed of 15 teams, organized into three divisions, with an equitable distribution of five teams per division. This delineation was introduced by the NBA in 1971, shaping the fundamental structure that endures in the present era.

Oct 30, 2023, 09:24 EDT
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is bifurcated into two distinct conferences, known as the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference. Each of these conferences is further composed of 15 teams, organized into three divisions, with an equitable distribution of five teams per division. This delineation was introduced by the NBA in 1971, shaping the fundamental structure that endures in the present era.

As mentioned above NBA has two conferences with each conference having 15 teams:

The Eastern Conference

Here is the list of teams in the Eastern Conference

Chicago Bulls

Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons

Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic

Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards

Boston Celtics

  

The Western Conference

Here is the list of teams in the Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers

San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets

Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies

  
NBA Conference Divisions

The existing divisional configuration was inaugurated at the commencement of the 2004–05 NBA season. This alignment mirrors the population distribution of both the United States and Canada on a national scale. Predominantly, a significant proportion of NBA teams are situated in the eastern half of the continent. 

Division

Team

Location

Arena

Capacity

Founded

Joined

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

Boston Celtics

Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden

19,156

1946

Brooklyn Nets

New York City, New York

Barclays Center

17,732

1967

1976

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden

19,812

1946

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center

20,478

1946

1949

Toronto Raptors

Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena

19,800

1995

Central

Chicago Bulls

Chicago, Illinois

United Center

20,917

1966

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

19,432

1970

Detroit Pistons

Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena

20,332

1941

1948

Indiana Pacers

Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

17,923

1967

1976

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum

17,341

1968

Southeast

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena

16,600

1946

1949

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center

19,077

1988

Miami Heat

Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center

19,600

1988

Orlando Magic

Orlando, Florida

Amway Center

18,846

1989

Washington Wizards

Washington, D.C.

Capital One Arena

20,356

1961

Western Conference

Northwest

Denver Nuggets

Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena

19,520

1967

1976

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center

18,798

1989

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center

18,203

1967

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland, Oregon

Moda Center

19,393

1970

Utah Jazz

Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center

18,306

1974

Pacific

Golden State Warriors

San Francisco, California

Chase Center

18,064

1946

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena

19,079

1970

Los Angeles Lakers

1947

1948

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center

16,645

1968

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center

17,608

1923

1948

Southwest

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center

19,200

1980

Houston Rockets

Houston, Texas

Toyota Center

18,055

1967

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum

18,119

1995

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center

16,867

2002

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center

18,418

1967

1976

Specifically, 13 teams operate within the Eastern Time Zone, while an additional nine are situated in the Central Time Zone. Furthermore, three teams find their home in the Mountain Time Zone, and five are based in the Pacific Time Zone. This geographic distribution underscores the league's commitment to representation and accessibility across the North American landscape.

