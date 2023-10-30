Complete List Of Teams In NBA Eastern And Western Conference

Each conference is composed of 15 teams, organized into three divisions, with an equitable distribution of five teams per division. This delineation was introduced by the NBA in 1971, shaping the fundamental structure that endures in the present era.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is bifurcated into two distinct conferences, known as the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference. Each of these conferences is further composed of 15 teams, organized into three divisions, with an equitable distribution of five teams per division. This delineation was introduced by the NBA in 1971, shaping the fundamental structure that endures in the present era.

List Of Teams In NBA Eastern And Western Conference As mentioned above NBA has two conferences with each conference having 15 teams: The Eastern Conference Here is the list of teams in the Eastern Conference

Chicago Bulls Brooklyn Nets Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Detroit Pistons Atlanta Hawks Indiana Pacers Charlotte Hornets Milwaukee Bucks Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors Washington Wizards Boston Celtics The Western Conference Here is the list of teams in the Western Conference: Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans Los Angeles Clippers San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Lakers Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Sacramento Kings Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks Portland Trail Blazers Houston Rockets Minnesota Timberwolves Memphis Grizzlies NBA Conference Divisions The existing divisional configuration was inaugurated at the commencement of the 2004–05 NBA season. This alignment mirrors the population distribution of both the United States and Canada on a national scale. Predominantly, a significant proportion of NBA teams are situated in the eastern half of the continent.