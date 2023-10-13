Are Skittles Really Banned by the New Laws in California? We Doubt!

The ban on Skittles is becoming big news in California, but is it really banned, or are the rumors circulating on social media for nothing? Let's find out.

California has recently brought forward certain laws that ban four food additives that are mostly found in various candies and sodas. Amid the passing of these new laws, widespread rumors have been circulating on social media saying that "Skittles" are also going to get banned. However, the rumors are far from true. The law passed has been dubbed the "Skittles ban". This is because there was a bill earlier too that talked about titanium dioxide, which is a chemical found in sweets.

However, the lawmakers removed titanium dioxide from the bill. Instead, the law bans various other chemicals that other countries have already banned. The sale of food items having brominated vegetable oil, propylparaben, Red Dye 3, and potassium bromate has been blocked by the California Food Safety Act. Some of these additives have been associated with causing cancer in animals.

The companies have been given time until the first of January 2027 to get rid of all these additives from their food. The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom calls this bill "a positive step forward" after signing it into law. The US Food and Drug Administration "reviews and establishes national updated safety levels for these additives". However, nothing could stop misinformation from circulating online.

Daily Loud, for instance, shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing that California is all set to ban Skittles candy in the year 2027. The post went popular and was viewed over 20 million times.

Not to miss Mario Lopez, television host, and American actor also shared a post on the platform which said, "Crime is through the roof, worst drug epidemic ever & homelessness at an all-time high in CA… Let's focus on Skittles". Skittles comes with a chemical known as Titanium dioxide, which is banned in various places, including the EU. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is of the view that the chemical is safe to consume but only in small quantities.