Minimum Wage Increased from 2024 Onwards in New York

The year 2024 is going to be different in a better way for minimum wage workers in New York, as from the very first day, they should be expecting a raise in their minimum wage as per a new law. Not only in 2024 but the years beyond are going to be fruitful in this sense. How much raise can the different areas of New York expect in their minimum wages? And what should be the approach of employers? Let's understand, bit by bit.

It was on the 3rd of May that Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York brought forward a new law that raised the minimum wage in New York for almost all employees, commencing from the upcoming year, that is the 1st of January, 2024, through the year 2026. This law has been enacted as a part of the budget legislation of the state. The minimum wage will further be increased beginning in the year 2027 and beyond and is going to be indexed to the consumer price index, as part of the budget legislation of the state.

Here's everything you need to know about the minimum wage increase law. From 2024 to 2026 The minimum wage of the state will be increasing for every employee. However, home care aides and a few other industry employees will be exceptions to this.

Date of effect For Long Island, Westchester, and New York City, For rest of the New York At present $15 $14.20 1st January, 2024 $16 $15 1st January, 2025 $16.50 $15.50 1st January, 2026 $17 $16 Prior to the move, the new rates used to differ on the basis of employer size, but the situation is not the same this time. ALSO READ: New Rules for Foster Care and Additional Protection for LGBTQ+ Children! Here's Everything To Know

Wage increase from 2027 The legislation says that from the year 2027, the minimum wage increase is going to be indexed to the United States Department of Labor (CPI-W)- Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region. From the year 2027, the minimum wage is going to increase on the basis of CPI-W's three-year moving average. The minimum wage, however, is not necessarily going to increase every year from 2027.

For instance, in case the CPI-W is negative for the most recent period, the minimum wage is not going to increase. The Department of Labor of the state will need to publish the adjusted minimum wage rates annually on or prior to the 1st of October, for rates effective from the 1st of January the next year.