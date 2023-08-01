National Mountain Climbing Day 2023: List of Most Famous Mountains Peak in Us

National Mountain Climbing Day marks the celebration of adventure junkies who take up the rigid sport. This day is celebrated on August 1 every year.

National Mountain Climbing Day is celebrated every year on August 1 to commemorate the spirit of the challenging and adventurous sport of mountain climbing. The day is a chance for people of all ages to get outdoors and enjoy nature in its true form. There are many ways by which people enjoy this day. Some people prefer to climb a mountain while others simply plan a hike with their families for a picnic.

There is no official origin for the history of this special day. But, many different sources claim that this day is celebrated to honour Bobby Matthews and Josh Madigan. The duo climbed all 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. They reached the final peak known as Whiteface Mountain on August 1, 2015. Later they were welcomed to the Adirondack 46ers club which was established in 1948. The club gives recognition to all the mountain climbing enthusiasts who complete all 46 peaks of the famous mountain.

Holiday Insight mentions: “National Mountain Climbing Day was established in honor of this author’s son, Bobby Matthews, and his friend Josh Madigan, for successfully climbing the 46 High Peaks of New York State’s Adirondack Mountains. These two young men climbed the 46th peak, Whiteface Mountain, on August 1, 2015. They were formally inducted into the Adirondack 46er Club in May 2016.” The United States is home to many famous mountains and if you are looking to celebrate the spirit of National Mountain Climbing Day by climbing a mountain then here is a list of the Top 10 Mountain Peaks in the US: