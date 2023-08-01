In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 7 most intelligent animals in the world.

Nature's diversity never fails to amaze us, and intelligence is no exception. We, humans, are not the only intelligent life-form on the planet. There are a number of species that have emotional and cognitive consciousness. From problem-solving skills to social complexities, animals display a remarkable range of cognitive abilities.

Yes, you read it right. These adorable and mischievous animals are intelligent beings with unwavering perseverance and exceptional memory. Demonstrating a wide range of tactics and techniques, they have easily integrated into human environments, collecting food and nourishment from flower gardens, and any available food sources. These creatures have awed researchers with their cunning and intelligence for a long time.

6. Pig

Source: Reader’s Digest

Pigs are known for their adaptability to diverse ecological conditions. Often compared to dogs, they are the most intelligent domestic animals. These ungulates have shown impressive long-term memory, learning capability, and the ability to adapt to diverse conditions.

5. Crow and Raven

Source: BBC

Crows and ravens are two of the most intelligent avian species. Some studies even claim that they are as smart, if not smarter, than most apes. According to one recent study, ravens have full-fledged cognitive skills by four months of age and can equal adult great apes before reaching full maturity. On the other hand, crows are known for their impressive memory capacity. They can recognize human faces and identify friends from foes. There are many instances in history when crows have harmed, or taken revenge, on people who have harmed them, and rewarded those who have helped them.

4. Elephant

Source: Discovery Channel

With a brain thrice as bigger as the human brain, elephants are one of the most empathic and highly emotional beings. These soft giants are graceful, cultured, and have excellent memories. In the wild, they have been observed cleaning their food and using tools in diverse ways. Many studies have found that they recognise themselves in mirrors. These mammals are extremely caring towards their pack. They mourn for a dead relative and even hold funerals.

3. Orangutan

Source:

Humans and orangutans share over 96% of the same DNA. These close relatives of humans have extraordinary intelligence. Among their various abilities is the ability to "talk" about the past, which is normally only seen in humans. According to several studies, orangutans can even calculate the costs and benefits of exchanging goods, a trait which is typical for humans.

2. Dolphin

Source: ThoughtCo

Both whales and dolphins have larger brains than humans and they can use echolocation to detect objects by sound. These marine creatures are quick learners who can imitate human conduct, solve issues, teach others, and show incredible self-awareness. Dolphins often toy with other sea animals like pufferfish for entertainment. There have been instances where male species of these animals have also abducted females. Just like humans, they also sexually assault other dolphins.

1. Chimpanzee

Source: BBC Wildlife Magazine

If you search the phrase “most intelligent animals” on the internet, you will find many results with different lists of varying animals, but you will find one common animal in all the lists- the chimpanzee. These highly intelligent animals can learn sign language to communicate with humans and recall the name sign for people they haven't seen in years. Chimps, like some of the other animals on this list, can recognise themselves in mirrors and display symptoms of care and grief. They have even outperformed humans in memory tests.

The above animals are one of the most highly intelligent animals on the planet. Unfortunately, because of human poaching and habitat destruction, many of these animals have been declared critically endangered.

ALSO READ | What Is The Difference Between Alligator and Crocodile?