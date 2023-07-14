What Is The Difference Between Alligator and Crocodile?

Crocodiles and alligators, the two giant aquatic reptiles, have been a source of confusion for people all over the world. They are all members of the Reptilia class, although they have distinct families. While reptile species are one of the most diverse in animal biology, the two reptiles in particular puzzle people.
Here's how to tell the difference between alligators and crocodiles.
Alligators vs Crocodiles
Here are the pronounced differences between alligators and crocodiles:
|
Characteristics
|
Crocodiles
|
Alligators
|
Family
|
Alligatoridae
|
Crocodylidae
|
Jaw/Snout Shape
|
Have a long and pointed V-shaped snout.
|
Have a round and U-shaped snout.
|
Teeth Placement
|
Both the upper and lower jaws are of similar width.
|
Have a wider upper jaw that overlaps the lower.
|
Water Body
|
Live in Saltwater.
|
Primarily found in freshwater.
|
Salt Glands
|
The salt glands are present as salivary glands.
|
There are no salt glands.
|
Sense Organs
|
They have sensory organs on the jaws and overall body.
|
They have sensory organs on the lower and upper jaws.
|
Moving Speed
|
Move at a speed of 20 mph.
|
Move at a speed of 30 mph.
|
Length of Body
|
They can grow up to 17 feet.
|
They can grow up to 14 feet and are considerably smaller than crocodiles.
|
Weight
|
They can weigh up to 2200 lbs (997.9 kg).
|
They can weigh up to 1000 lbs (453.5 kg).
|
Bite Force
|
3500 pounds PSI (Per Square Inch).
|
2900 pounds PSI (Per Square Inch).
|
Average Lifespan
|
They have longer life spans and can live up to 70 years.
|
They a]can live up to 50 years.
Source: The City of Arlington | An Alligator
Source: Discoverwildlife.com | A Crocodile
Both alligators and crocodiles are stated as vulnerable in the wildlife conservation status. Another major difference between the two is that Crocodiles can be found in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Mugger crocodiles are found practically everywhere in India, while saltwater crocodiles live in the country's east. Crocodiles can live in both freshwater and saltwater environments. On the other hand, eastern China and the southeastern United States are home to alligators.
We hope that this article was helpful in clarifying the differences between alligators and crocodiles.