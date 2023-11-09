As the 2024 Presidential Election campaign intensifies, the financial resources of the candidates are taking on greater significance. Recently, former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out from the race due to a lack of funds and various other factors.

The race for the 2024 Presidential Elections is heating up, with candidates from both the Democratic and Republican Parties competing for the top spot. The campaign trail is abuzz with activity, as candidates are actively engaging in rallies, debates, and media appearances to pitch their visions for the country's future.

This highlights the importance of financial backing in a competitive election. While Pence's campaign gathered significant support, his inability to secure sufficient funding ultimately hampered his ability to sustain the race. This underscores the critical role of financial resources in mounting a successful presidential campaign.

Here is the list of Net Worth of all the Presidential Candidates that are running for elections in 2024:

The recent evaluation by Forbes magazine indicates that Donald Trump's net worth stands at a substantial $2.6 billion, placing him at the top of the hierarchy.

1. Donald Trump

Net Worth: $2.6 Billion Party: Republican

Donald Trump's wealth is estimated at $2.6 billion. The major reason behind this amount according to Forbes comes largely from the inheritance that he received from his father, Fred Trump. The inheritance amounts to over $500 million in today's value.

While Trump's investments in casinos, hotels, office buildings, mansions, and other assets contributed to his fortune, his fondness for risky ventures and lavish spending also led to numerous bankruptcies and public inspections.

2. Vivek Ramaswamy

Net Worth: $880 Million Party: Republican

Vivek Ramaswamy is a businessman and he had no political career. He started his career on Wall Street and proceeded to build a pharmaceutical company, Roviant Sciences in 2014. Forbes mentions that today the company’s worth is $7 billion. Vivek stepped down from the position of CEO in 2021 and pursued his journey in politics.

3. Doug Burgum

Net Worth: $100 Million Party: Republican

Forbes mentions that the foundation of Burgum's wealth can be traced back to 2001 when he acquired Great Plains Software, a business software company he spearheaded as CEO, by Microsoft.

This transaction got him approximately $100 million in Microsoft stock. Burgum's current portfolio encompasses a diverse range of assets, including properties and farmland spread across the nation, a North Dakota real estate development firm, and private equity holdings. It is probable that he has also allocated a portion of his wealth to trusts for his heirs.

4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Net Worth: $15 Million Party: Independent

According to Forbes, RFK Jr. did not inherit a vast fortune from the family. As one of the 29 grandchildren of Joe Kennedy, he holds a share in the family trusts that were established in 1926. This includes an interest in Chicago's Wolf Point real estate development. However, the bulk of his wealth stems from his own endeavours as an environmental lawyer, author, and controversial vaccine skeptic.

5. Chris Christie

Net Worth: $15 Million Party: Republican

Among the current presidential candidates, Chris Christie has excelled in leveraging time-tested monetization strategies for politicians, including book writing, public speaking, consulting, and board memberships.

His net worth has soared by an estimated fourfold since his administrative departure in 2018, fueled by the thriving business of his law firm and consulting firm, in addition to his role as a contributor on ABC News and a string of high-paying speaking engagements.

6. Joe Biden

Net Worth: $10 Million Party: Democrat

Prior to assuming the presidency, Joe Biden's net worth was estimated at $2.5 million, according to Forbes. However, during his time as a politician, his net worth significantly increased to approximately $8 million. Forbes estimates Biden's current net worth to be around $10 million.

Together with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden owns two homes in Delaware with a combined value of approximately $4 million. Additionally, they possess cash and investments worth another $4 million and a federal pension valued at over $1 million, as reported by Forbes. These figures are approximate and may account for the discrepancies between the two estimates mentioned earlier.

7. Nikki Haley

Net Worth: $8 Million Party: Republican

Nikki Haley reportedly built the $8 million fortune after exiting the Trump administration. She had a net worth of less than $1 million when she quit the Trump administration in 2018.

Haley’s wealth skyrocketed by following a well-worn pattern that is familiar to politicians seeking to capitalise on their popularity. Delivering speeches to prominent entities like Barclays and organisations such as the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs brought in more money in a single day than Haley had earned in an entire year previously. While the exact number of speeches she gave between 2019 and 2021 remains unclear, Haley earned a staggering $2.3 million from just 11 events in 2022 alone, according to Forbes.

Furthermore, she authored two books after her tenure in the Trump administration. Her memoir in 2019 sold over 100,000 copies, and her 2022 publication fetched advance payments exceeding $350,000.

Haley also provided consulting services, raking in more than $700,000 in fees. In addition to her writing and consulting ventures, she served on corporate boards. She joined Boeing's board in 2019 and, though she resigned the following year, she received over $300,000 in cash and stock. Haley still sits on the board of the United Homes Group, netting her over $250,000, with the promise of even more substantial earnings as equity grants vest in the future.

8. Francis Suarez

Net Worth: $6 Million Party: Republican

How did Francis Suarez, a Miami City commissioner 12 years ago with a net worth of negative $99,000, amass an estimated $6 million fortune in just a dozen years?

The answer is simple: he worked private-sector jobs while serving in office. For at least 12 years, Suarez has bolstered his government pay with money from outside firms. As his political stature has increased, his earning power has, too.

Suarez's private-sector jobs have included working as a lawyer, a consultant, and a board member for various companies. In 2021, he joined the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which has clients such as Elon Musk and Ken Griffin. He is also a senior operating partner at DaGrosa Capital Partners, a Miami private equity firm.

Suarez's critics have accused him of using his public office to enrich himself. They point to the fact that his net worth has skyrocketed since he took office and that he has taken on private-sector jobs that could give him access to privileged information.

Suarez has defended his work outside of government, saying that it allows him to bring his private-sector experience to bear on his public service. He has also said that he is transparent about his income and investments and that he follows all applicable ethics rules.

9. Mike Pence

Net Worth: $4 Million Party: Republican

Pence's 12 years as a U.S. representative from Indiana catapulted him into two consecutive terms as the state's governor and the country's vice president. His state and federal pensions made him a millionaire in 2019, but his fortune has skyrocketed since he left the White House in January 2021.

Since the start of 2022, Pence has raked in $3.4 million delivering speeches, on top of the $1.4 million advance he received for his memoir "So Help Me God."

Pence, long a darling of conservative evangelicals, suspended his presidential campaign at a conference of the Republican Jewish Coalition in October.

10. Larry Elder

Net Worth: $4 Million Party: Republican

Elder parlayed his real estate gambles, which often failed, into a fortune. He lost one home to foreclosure and defaulted on another before managing to keep it. He also inherited a third home. Today, his stakes in two California houses are worth an estimated $2.6 million net of debt, and he has over $1 million in the anti-cancel culture Old Glory Bank.

11. Marianne Williamson

Net Worth: $2.5 Million Party: Democrat

Oprah Winfrey's praise catapulted Williamson to fame in 1992 with her first book, a spiritual-development manifesto. The success propelled her to a lucrative career of speaking and writing, yet her tax returns reveal a lavish lifestyle, suggesting her wealth is fleeting.

12. Ron DeSantis

Net Worth: $1.5 Million Party: Republican

DeSantis has railed against liberal elites for much of his adult life. In 2023, he penned a book on the topic, quintupling his net worth in two short years. DeSantis, who rose from humble beginnings, now owns a small stake in an oil fund, two modest pensions, a federal savings account, and a mountain of cash.

13. Asa Hutchinson

Net Worth: $1.5 Million Party: Republican

From humble beginnings as a country lawyer, Hutchinson rose through the ranks of politics, amassing a modest fortune. After serving in Congress and the Bush administration, he ventured into blank-check companies but failed to strike it big.

Eight years as Arkansas governor secured him a generous state pension. Today, his wealth is concentrated in his $1.2 million home, federal and state pensions, and a somewhat haphazard stock portfolio.

14. Tim Scott

Net Worth: $1 Million Party: Republican

From poverty-stricken beginnings north of Charleston, South Carolina, Scott has climbed the ranks of business, politics, and real estate to become the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate.

His net worth is anchored by five properties, while his years in Congress have yielded a pension and his four books have boosted his modest investment portfolio.

15. Cornel West

Net Worth: To be determined Party: Independent

West stands out among American academics for his venture into popular culture, yet he isn't remarkably affluent. His lack of wealth doesn't stem from insufficient income. Despite earning $150,000 annually as a professor at Union Theological Seminary in New York City, along with additional earnings of $500,000 from speeches and pre-recorded lectures for Masterclass in 2022, his considerable debts due to unpaid taxes and lavish spending habits have reduced this influential figure in contemporary race discourse to an estimated net worth hovering around zero.

16. Dean Phillips

Net Worth: To be determined Party: Democrat

In 2018, Phillips, a successful Minnesota entrepreneur, clinched a congressional seat by representing the Minneapolis suburbs. His wealth stemmed from the family liquor business and his ventures in establishing the Talenti gelato company. In a bold move, he declared his candidacy against President Biden in October 2023, championing the necessity for "a fresh wave of American leaders."