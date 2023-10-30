The American Story: The Biography of Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy (born August 9, 1985) is an American entrepreneur and presidential candidate. He is the founder and CEO of Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical company that has developed and commercialised several drugs. In February 2023, Ramaswamy declared his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 United States presidential election

Early Life of Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Indian immigrant parents. His father, V. Ganapathy Ramaswamy, graduated from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, and worked as an engineer and patent attorney for General Electric. His mother, Geetha Ramaswamy, graduated from the Mysore Medical College & Research Institute and worked as a geriatric psychiatrist.

Vivek Ramaswamy attended public schools through eighth grade, then attended St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, a Jesuit Catholic school, where he graduated as valedictorian in 2003.

In 2007, Ramaswamy graduated summa cum laude from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Harvard Political Union and served as president of the latter.

Known as a brash and confident libertarian, he performed Eminem covers and libertarian-themed rap music under the stage name "Da Vek" while in college. He also interned for the hedge fund Amaranth Advisors and the investment bank Goldman Sachs. His senior thesis on the ethical questions raised by creating human-animal chimaeras earned him a Bowdoin Prize.

In 2011, Ramaswamy received a post-graduate fellowship from the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans, which he used to attend Yale Law School. He had already become wealthy by the time he attended Yale, with a net worth of around $15 million before graduating from law school. He befriended future U.S. Senator J.D. Vance at Yale and earned a Juris Doctor in 2013.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Career

After graduating from Harvard, Ramaswamy joined the hedge fund QVT, where he specialised in pharmaceutical investments. Within seven years, he earned $7 million and became a partner at the age of 28. During this time, he met his now-wife, Apoorva, a throat surgeon. While continuing to work at QVT, he also earned a law degree from Yale, one of America's most prestigious law schools.

Vivek left the QVt and started his firm Roivant Sciences in 2014. Roivant Sciences has become one of the most successful biotech companies in recent years. The company has raised over $1.3 billion in funding from 4 rounds and has developed and commercialised several drugs, including Axovant Gene Therapies' AVXS-101 for spinal muscular atrophy.

Ramaswamy is a vocal critic of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. He has argued that ESG investing is a form of shareholder activism that undermines the value of companies and that it is often motivated by political ideology rather than sound business practices.

In his book "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam," Ramaswamy argues that corporations have become too focused on social justice issues and that this is distracting them from their core mission of creating value for shareholders. He has also been critical of the rise of "woke capitalism," which he sees as a dangerous new form of corporate activism.

Ramaswamy is a controversial figure, but he is also a rising star in the Republican Party. He is seen as a potential challenger to Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.