Northern Lights Forecast: Check the 15 States Where the Aurora Will Be Visible Tonight and Why

Northern Lights Tonight Forecast: The night sky is about to put on a magical show! The aurora borealis could make a dazzling appearance tonight in some parts of the U.S., thanks to high-speed solar winds and a recent coronal mass ejection. If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing those swirling, colorful lights dance across the sky, tonight might be your chance.

Here’s everything you need to know about where, when, and how to catch this natural wonder.

What’s Causing the Northern Lights Tonight?

The northern lights are triggered by solar activity. Right now, high-speed winds are blasting from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface. These winds interact with Earth’s magnetic field, creating the stunning auroras we see from the ground.