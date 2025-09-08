Northern Lights Forecast: Check the 15 States Where the Aurora Will Be Visible Tonight and Why

Northern Lights Tonight Forecast: The night sky is about to put on a magical show! The aurora borealis could make a dazzling appearance tonight in some parts of the U.S., thanks to high-speed solar winds and a recent coronal mass ejection. If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing those swirling, colorful lights dance across the sky, tonight might be your chance.
Here’s everything you need to know about where, when, and how to catch this natural wonder.
What’s Causing the Northern Lights Tonight?
The northern lights are triggered by solar activity. Right now, high-speed winds are blasting from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface. These winds interact with Earth’s magnetic field, creating the stunning auroras we see from the ground.
NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) forecasts a Kp index of five out of nine for Saturday night, signaling that the auroras could reach as far south as northern Iowa. That’s pretty far down for such a cosmic light show!
A recent Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) could further stir Earth’s magnetic field, causing moderate geomagnetic storms early Sunday. This may push the northern lights even farther south, giving more people a chance to catch them.
Which States Have the Best Chance to See the Northern Lights Tonight?
If you’re planning to look up tonight, here are the top places to spot the Aurora Borealis:
-
Northern Canada
-
Alaska
-
Washington
-
Idaho
-
Montana
-
Wyoming
-
North Dakota
-
South Dakota
-
Minnesota
-
Iowa
-
Wisconsin
-
Michigan
-
New York
-
New Hampshire
-
Vermont
So yes, if you live in any of these states, especially the northern parts, keep your eyes on the sky after sunset!
When Is the Best Time to Watch the Aurora Borealis?
Timing is everything for spotting the northern lights. According to NOAA:
-
The prime window is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.
-
Aim for north-facing, high vantage points away from city lights.
-
Nights in winter are typically better since the skies are darker for longer; however, the auroras can appear at any time of year if solar activity is high.
Why Are the Northern Lights Happening More Frequently?
Solar events, such as flares and CMEs, are responsible for this dazzling phenomenon. When electrons from these solar events hit Earth’s atmosphere, they collide with oxygen and nitrogen, releasing energy as swirling, colorful lights.
NASA and NOAA have noted that solar activity peaked in late 2024, meaning we can expect more auroras in the coming months, especially into early 2026. So, if you miss tonight, don’t worry, more shows are on the horizon.
