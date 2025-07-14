NYT Connections Hints July 14 2025: Check Clues and Answers to Solve Today’s Puzzle Game

New York Times Connections for 14 July 2025 Puzzle #764, continues the daily tradition of challenging players to think outside the box and recognizes the pattern where others may not. This attractive word game presents a 4x4 grid with 16 words, and the task is to combine them in four sets of four based on shared connections. While some connections are clear, such as common categories such as color or food, difficulty is indicated through a color-coded system: yellow (easy), green (medium), blue (hard), and purple (most difficult). In this article, you will find a complete list of useful signals and solutions to today's puzzle, making it easier to solve or repeat your estimates. The NYT Connections puzzle for July 14, 2025, challenges the players to find hidden links among 16 unrelated words. With each puzzle, the players should combine the words in four categories and test their vocabulary, logic, and lateral thinking.

Today's game brings a mixture of fun, wordplay, clever puns, and a particularly difficult purple category. If you are finding it difficult to crack all four groups, don't worry! So, take a deep breath, intensify your argument, and dive into a clue for the puzzle! Hints for NYT Connections July 14, 2025 Here are the NYT Connections Hints for July 14 that you can use to crack the answers at best: Yellow Group Hint: Think light, airy colour names

Green Group Hint: Describe a fast, sporty car

Blue Group Hint: Words that come before a particular name

Purple Group Hint: Disney characters…with a twist Now, without further ado, let us jump straight to the answers for today’s NYT Connections.

NYT Connections Answers for July 14, 2025 (Monday) Access the NYT Connections July 14 answer below. The solution to today’s NYT Connections is ready for you to check. Scroll down for the reveal of the answers! Yellow (Easiest) – Shades of Soft Blue BABY



ICE



POWDER



SKY

These are all adjectives used to describe light, pale blue hues. Green (Medium) – Sports Car Descriptions COMPACT



FAST



SLEEK



SPORTY Perfect adjectives you would use for a sleek, agile automobile. Blue (Hard) – Words That Come Before “Roger/s” GINGER



JOLLY



MISTER



ROY Common first names or titles that can precede “Roger” or “Rogers.” Purple (Trickiest) – Disney Character Wordplay ABUT: Refers to Abu (from Aladdin) “Abut” contains the letters Abu, and phonetically it's very close, a sneaky one! BELLED: Refers to Belle (from Beauty and the Beast)

“Belled” isn’t a real name, but it’s a playful way of turning “Belle” into a verb-like form, suggesting her name. FLOUNDERS: Refers to Flounder (from The Little Mermaid) “Flounders” is a plural/suffix version of “Flounder,” the lovable fish sidekick.

SCARY: Refers to Scar (from The Lion King) “Scary” evokes the villain Scar, it’s a synonym rather than a direct pun. What is the NYT Connections Game? NYT Connection is a daily word game created by The New York Times. It keeps your pattern recognition skills for testing. Each day, you are presented with a 4x4 grid, which contains 16 random words. Your challenge? Put them into four groups of four associated words. Connections can be based on categories, meanings, punishments, or wordplay – sometimes straight, sometimes timid. The difficulty is colour-coded: yellow is the easiest group to spot, followed by green, blue, and finally purple, which is the most difficult. Whether you are an experienced solver or playing it for the first time, you are in for a ball.

How to Play the NYT Connections Puzzle The connection is easy to play in principle. You have to detect four categories with four words. Once you feel that you have a group, submit it. If you are right, the group closes. If wrong, you lose an effort. You are allowed only four attempts. Best Strategies to Solve NYT Connections Puzzles There are 16 words in the puzzle, and you need to sort them into four groups. Start by looking for simple, clear categories like food, colours, or seasons. Some groups are easy to spot (usually the yellow ones), but others can be trickier and need more thinking. Watch out for wordplay, puns, or words that sound the same. Use the shuffle button to see the words in a new way, and try saying them out loud, it can help! If you're stuck, take a short break and come back with a fresh mind.