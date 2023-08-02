Supermoon 2023: Stunning Images of Sturgeon Moon From Worldwide

Supermoon in August 2023: The month of August is a delight for all skywatchers. There are two supermoons this month, the first was on August 1, followed by a blue full moon, which will light up the sky on August 30. According to space.com, “Both are considered supermoons because they're full moons that occur when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth (or perigee) during its 27.3-day orbit of our planet. This can result in a visible size increase of up to 14% which is significant, but not necessarily enough to be noticeable unless you spend a lot of time observing the moon.”
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a supermoon!
A supermoon occurs when a full moon occurs near the Moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. Catch the next one now through Thursday, Aug. 3, and reply with your favorite photos. pic.twitter.com/uG8SgPcyzi
This article will let you witness the sturgeon moon through shots from different parts of the world.
1. The image below is clicked on July 31 in the suburbs of Catania, Italy.
Source: Getty Images/Fabrizio Villa
2. This supermoon shot was taken from West Bengal's Siliguri, India.
Source: AFP
3. Take a glance at the waxing gibbous moon from a day before the supermoon. This shot was taken in the northwestern province of Aleppo of Syria.
Source: AFP