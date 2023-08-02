Supermoon 2023: Stunning Images of Sturgeon Moon From Worldwide

4. Enjoy this stunning shot of the sturgeon moon captured in Jalandhar, India. The supermoon shines brightly beside the logo of McDonald's.

Source: AFP

5. People of Bengaluru in India witnessed the majestic supermoon at its peak on Wednesday.

Source: PTI

6. The splendid view of the supermoon rising beside Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Source: Reuters

7. The last image of the article captures the bright sturgeon moon rising as seen from Singapore.

Source: AFP

Be ready to witness the next supermoon of the month on August 30. The upcoming supermoon will be Blue Moon.