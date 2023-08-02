Supermoon 2023: Stunning Images of Sturgeon Moon From Worldwide

Supermoon 2023: Moon was on the closest point to Earth on Tuesday. Check out the magnificent sight of the celestial event here.

Aug 2, 2023, 05:19 EDT
Supermoon 2023 in Pictures
Supermoon in August 2023: The month of August is a delight for all skywatchers. There are two supermoons this month, the first was on August 1, followed by a blue full moon, which will light up the sky on August 30. According to space.com, Both are considered supermoons because they're full moons that occur when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth (or perigee) during its 27.3-day orbit of our planet. This can result in a visible size increase of up to 14%  which is significant, but not necessarily enough to be noticeable unless you spend a lot of time observing the moon.”

— NASA (@NASA) August 1, 2023

This article will let you witness the sturgeon moon through shots from different parts of the world.

1. The image below is clicked on July 31 in the suburbs of Catania, Italy.

italy sturgeon moonSource: Getty Images/Fabrizio Villa

2. This supermoon shot was taken from West Bengal's Siliguri, India. 

Sturgeon Moon in SiliguriSource: AFP

3. Take a glance at the waxing gibbous moon from a day before the supermoon. This shot was taken in the northwestern province of Aleppo of Syria.

Supermoon shown in SyriaSource: AFP

4. Enjoy this stunning shot of the sturgeon moon captured in Jalandhar, India. The supermoon shines brightly beside the logo of McDonald's.
 
stunning shot from jalandhar Source: AFP
 
5. People of Bengaluru in India witnessed the majestic supermoon at its peak on Wednesday. 
 
sturgeon moon in bengaluruSource: PTI

6. The splendid view of the supermoon rising beside Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Supermoon beside great mosque

Source: Reuters

7. The last image of the article captures the bright sturgeon moon rising as seen from Singapore.

singapore sturgeon moonSource: AFP

Be ready to witness the next supermoon of the month on August 30. The upcoming supermoon will be Blue Moon.

