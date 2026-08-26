UPTET Result 2026: Download Uttar Pradesh TET Paper 1 and 2 Result PDF at Soon upessc.up.gov.in

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is set to release the UPTET Result 2026 soon on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test was held from July 2 to 4, 2026, for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Provisional Answer Key was released on July 8, 2026, and the final answer key will be used to prepare the result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result using their registration number and date of birth once the link is activated. Qualified candidates will receive the UPTET Eligibility Certificate, which is valid for a lifetime.

UPTET Result 2026 Download Link

The UPTET Result 2026 will soon be available on the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the UPTET Exam 2026 can check and download the Paper 1 and Paper 2 marksheet PDF from the direct link provided below. The UPTET examination was held on July 2,3,& 4, 2026.

UPTET Result 2026 Check Here

UPTET Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the UPTET Result 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026) Exam Dates July 2, 3 & 4, 2026 Result Status Soon Result Mode Online Login Credentials Registration Number & Date of Birth Result Format PDF Scorecard Official Website upessc.up.gov.in

Steps to Download UPTET 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their UPTET 2026 result:

Visit the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in

Click on the “ UPTET 2026” result link on the homepage

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click Submit to view your result

Your UPTET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future use

UPTET Result 2026: Previous Years Trend and Comparison The UPTET exam has been conducted five times since 2017, and each year, lakhs of candidates have appeared for it across Uttar Pradesh. Looking at past trends, the result was usually declared a few months after the exam, and a similar timeline is expected this year, with the result likely in August 2026. Particulars UPTET 2017 UPTET 2018 UPTET 2019 UPTET 2021-22 UPTET 2026 Candidates Appeared 9.76 lakh 16,73,126 15.15 lakh 18,22,112 17,70,714 Reserved Category Qualifying Marks 55% (82.5/150) 55% (82.5/150) 55% (82.5/150) 55% (82.5/150) Expected same (55%/82.5 marks) - not yet released Exam Date 15 Oct 2017 18 Nov 2018 8 Jan 2020 23 Jan 2022 July 2, 3 and 4 Result Date 3 May 2018 4 Dec 2018 7 Feb 2020 25 Feb 2022 Expected August 2026

UPTET 2026 Qualifying Marks

Candidates need to score the minimum required marks out of 150 to qualify for UPTET 2026. The qualifying marks differ for general and reserved category candidates.