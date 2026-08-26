UP TET Result 2026 LIVE
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UPTET Result 2026: Download Uttar Pradesh TET Paper 1 and 2 Result PDF at Soon upessc.up.gov.in

Bebo Rani
By Bebo Rani
Aug 26, 2026, 20:21 IST

UPESSC will soon release the UPTET Result 2026 on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the UPTET Exam 2026 can download their Paper 1 & Paper 2 marksheets from the direct link given in this Live Blog.


UPTET Result 2026
UPTET Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPTET Result 2026 will soon be available on the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in
  • Lakhs of candidates have appeared for UPTET 2026 Exam across Uttar Pradesh.
  • Qualified candidates will receive the UPTET Eligibility Certificate, which is valid for a lifetime.

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is set to release the UPTET Result 2026 soon on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test was held from July 2 to 4, 2026, for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Provisional Answer Key was released on July 8, 2026, and the final answer key will be used to prepare the result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result using their registration number and date of birth once the link is activated. Qualified candidates will receive the UPTET Eligibility Certificate, which is valid for a lifetime.

UPTET Result 2026 Download Link 

The UPTET Result 2026 will soon be available on the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the UPTET Exam 2026 can check and download the Paper 1 and Paper 2 marksheet PDF from the direct link provided below. The UPTET examination was held on July 2,3,& 4, 2026. 

UPTET Result 2026

Check Here
 

UPTET Result 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about the UPTET Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)

Exam Name 

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026)

Exam Dates 

July 2, 3 & 4, 2026

Result Status 

Soon

Result Mode 

Online

Login Credentials 

Registration Number & Date of Birth

Result Format

PDF Scorecard

Official Website 

upessc.up.gov.in

Steps to Download UPTET 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their UPTET 2026 result:

  • Visit the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in

  • Click on the “UPTET 2026” result link on the homepage

  • Enter your registration number and date of birth

  • Click Submit to view your result

  • Your UPTET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

  • Download and save the PDF for future use

UPTET Result 2026: Previous Years Trend and Comparison

The UPTET exam has been conducted five times since 2017, and each year, lakhs of candidates have appeared for it across Uttar Pradesh. Looking at past trends, the result was usually declared a few months after the exam, and a similar timeline is expected this year, with the result likely in August 2026.

Particulars

UPTET 2017

UPTET 2018

UPTET 2019

UPTET 2021-22

UPTET 2026

Candidates Appeared

9.76 lakh

16,73,126

15.15 lakh

18,22,112

17,70,714

Reserved Category Qualifying Marks

55% (82.5/150)

55% (82.5/150)

55% (82.5/150)

55% (82.5/150)

Expected same (55%/82.5 marks) - not yet released

Exam Date

15 Oct 2017

18 Nov 2018

8 Jan 2020

23 Jan 2022

July 2, 3 and 4

Result Date

3 May 2018

4 Dec 2018

7 Feb 2020

25 Feb 2022

Expected August 2026

UPTET 2026 Qualifying Marks

Candidates need to score the minimum required marks out of 150 to qualify for UPTET 2026. The qualifying marks differ for general and reserved category candidates.

Category 

Minimum Qualifying % 

Marks Out of 150

General (UR)

60%

90 Marks

OBC

55%

82 Marks

SC/ST/PwD

55%

82 Marks
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 26, 2026, 20:21 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: No Result Date Yet

    Suspense continues for UPTET aspirants as UPESSC stays silent on the result date. With qualifying marks expected unchanged at 60%/55%, candidates are refreshing upessc.up.gov.in repeatedly. Experts say results could drop anytime this week but nothing official confirmed so far.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 20:12 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Result

    Candidates who appeared for the UPTET 2026 examination can check their results online through the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in. The UPTET Result 2026 will include important details such as 

    • Candidate's name

    • Roll number

    • Father's name and mother's name

    • Date of birth

    • Category

    • Overall marks obtained

    • Subject-wise marks

    • Qualifying status

    • Paper (1 or 2)

  • Aug 26, 2026, 19:56 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Exam Dates Have Shifted Every Year

    UPTET has never been held on the same dates twice. It took place on 15 October in 2017, shifted to 18 November in 2018, moved to 8 January in 2020, then to 23 January in 2022, and this year was held in July. This shows the exam schedule keeps changing with each year, making the result timeline harder to predict too.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 19:45 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Check Previous Year Trend

    The UPTET exam has been conducted five times since 2017, and each year, lakhs of candidates have appeared for it across Uttar Pradesh. Looking at past trends, the result was usually declared a few months after the exam, and a similar timeline is expected this year, with the result likely in August 2026.

    Particulars

    UPTET 2017

    UPTET 2018

    UPTET 2019

    UPTET 2021-22

    UPTET 2026

    Candidates Appeared

    9.76 lakh

    16,73,126

    15.15 lakh

    18,22,112

    17,70,714

    Reserved Category Qualifying Marks

    55% (82.5/150)

    55% (82.5/150)

    55% (82.5/150)

    55% (82.5/150)

    Expected same (55%/82.5 marks) - not yet released

    Exam Date

    15 Oct 2017

    18 Nov 2018

    8 Jan 2020

    23 Jan 2022

    July 2, 3 and 4

    Result Date

    3 May 2018

    4 Dec 2018

    7 Feb 2020

    25 Feb 2022

    Expected August 2026
  • Aug 26, 2026, 19:35 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: How the Number of Candidates Has Changed Over the Years

    The number of candidates appearing for UPTET has moved up and down over the years. It was 9.76 lakh in 2017, rise sharply to 16,73,126 in 2018, dropped to 15.15 lakh in 2019, and then again rise at 18,22,112 in 2021-22. This year, 17,70,714 candidates appeared, lower than the last cycle. 

  • Aug 26, 2026, 19:25 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Check Your Result Only on the Official Website

    Many fake links and messages about the UPTET result are being shared on social media. Candidates should not trust these and should check their result only on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. This will help avoid confusion and keep your personal details safe.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 19:15 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: The 3 Sections That Decide Your Score

    While candidates wait for the result, here's a quick updates on what actually made up the paper. Across UPTET, Child Development & Pedagogy alone carries 30 questions worth 30 marks, often the deciding factor between a "Qualified" and "Not Qualified" tag. With qualifying marks unchanged over the years, even one weak section can tip the balance. Worth revisiting once your scorecard is out.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 19:08 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Candidates Await Official Confirmation from UPESSC

    UPESSC has still not issued an official date or time for the UPTET Result 2026. Candidates are advised to ignore unverified dates circulating on social media and keep checking the official website, upessc.up.gov.in, for the confirmed announcement.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 19:03 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: This Is the Longest Wait Since 2018

    UPTET Exam 2026 was held on July 2-4, and it has now been over 53 days since the exam concluded, with the result still awaited. This gap is already longer than the 2018 cycle (16 days), 2019 cycle (30 days), and 2021-22 cycle (33 days). Only the 2017 cycle saw a longer wait, when the result came nearly seven months after the exam.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:57 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: What After You Qualify?

    Clearing UPTET is not the end of the process, it is the beginning. Qualified candidates become eligible to apply for Super TET and other UP teacher recruitment drives. The UPTET certificate is valid for a lifetime, so this scorecard could open doors for years to come, not just this year.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:52 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: How Many Candidates Will Qualify This Time?

    Curiosity is building around the pass percentage this year. In the 2019-20 cycle, only 41.20% of candidates cleared UPTET, with the upper-primary paper proving tougher than the primary paper. Will 2026 see a similar trend? The answer will be clear once UPESSC declares the result.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:47 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Over 19 Lakh Candidates Await Scorecard

    More than 17 lakh candidates appeared for UPTET 2026, held on July 2, 3, and 4. With the final answer key process complete, all eyes are now on UPESSC for the scorecard. Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready for login once the link goes live.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:44 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Know Qualifying Marks

    Candidates need to score the minimum required marks out of 150 to qualify for UPTET 2026. The qualifying marks differ for general and reserved category candidates.

    Category 

    Minimum Qualifying % 

    Marks Out of 150

    General (UR)

    60%

    90 Marks

    OBC

    55%

    82 Marks

    SC/ST/PwD

    55%

    82 Marks

     
  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:41 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Steps to Check Result Once Released

    Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their UPTET 2026 result:

    • Visit the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in

    • Click on the “UPTET 2026” result link on the homepage

    • Enter your registration number and date of birth

    • Click Submit to view your result

    • Your UPTET 2026 result will appear on the screen

    • Download and save the PDF for future use

  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:38 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    Once the result released, candidates who are appeared in the UPTET Examination held on July 2-4, 2026 can check their result by using:

    • Registration number 
    • Date of Birth
  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:35 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Previous Year (2021-22) Pass Trend

    In the last UPTET cycle, out of 15,14,716 candidates who appeared, 3,54,703 qualified, with a pass rate of roughly 23.4%. Primary level: 2,94,635 of 9,90,744 passed (29.7%); Upper Primary: 60,068 of 5,23,972 passed (11.5%)

  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:32 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Check Highlights

    Candidates can find all the information about the UPTET Result 2026 in the table given below:

    Particulars 

    Details

    Conducting Body 

    Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)

    Exam Name 

    Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026)

    Exam Dates 

    July 2, 3 & 4, 2026

    Result Status 

    Soon

    Result Mode 

    Online

    Login Credentials 

    Registration Number & Date of Birth

    Result Format

    PDF Scorecard

    Official Website 

    upessc.up.gov.in
  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:28 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Exam Recap

    The UPTET 2026 Examination was held on July 2–4, 2026 across 60–75 UP districts for Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8). Nearly 17.70 lakh of 19.9 lakh registered candidates appeared. Provisional answer key came July 8; objection window closed July 14. Qualifying marks: 60% (General), 55% (reserved categories).

  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:23 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Could Be Released "Anytime," Reports Suggest

    New reports indicate the UPTET Result 2026 could be released anytime, though UPESSC has not officially confirmed a date or time . The result is expected by the end of August 2026. Once out, candidates can check scores on upessc.up.gov.in using their login credentials.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 18:22 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Not Declared Yet, UPESSC Discusses Timeline

    The result is still awaited. UPESSC held a key meeting on August 25, 2026 to discuss recruitment and exam matters, including a possible UPTET Result 2026 timeline, but no confirmed date has been announced. Around 17.70 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam held on July 2, 3, and 4 are waiting. The result will be released soon on upessc.up.gov.in

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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