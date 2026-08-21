MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Download Allocation Status PDF at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment (OUT) 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 round 1 counselling result today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who filled and locked their preferred choice of institute and course can now check and download their seat allotment letter on the official website mcc.nic.in using their NEET UG roll number and password. The MCC has also released an allotment list which includes all candidates’ allotted institute, category and rank. As per the notification released, “Any discrepancy in the result may immediately brought to notice of MCC upto 03:59 PM of Augut 21, 2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System”

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 round 1 counselling result on its official website, i.e., mcc.nic.in. Candidates can access the round 1 allotment result from the official website under the candidate's activity or current events section or they can use the direct link given below to access the round 1 seat allotment.

Your seat allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the round 1 seat allotment result section available through your login window.

NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Direct Link

What After NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the round 1 of the NEET UG counselling process must report to their allotted college for admission formalities between August 20 and August 25, 2026. The institute will verify the details of the candidates who have joined on August 26 and allow students to take Classes soon.

Activity Date NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Result Released on August 19, 2026 Reporting/joining to allotted colleges August 20 to August 25, 2026 Allotted Institute to Verify Joined Candidate Details August 26, 2026

Documents Required During Reporting To College For Admission

Students will be required to submit the following documents during the admission process at the time of reporting to college.