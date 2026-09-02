NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Round 1 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today at 1 PM on mcc.nic.in

The deadline for seat resignation during the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat resignation window is set for today, September 2, at 1:00 PM. All candidates who have registered and allotted their seats during Round 1 but want to resign from it should follow the proper process of resignation to withdraw from their allotted seat without losing their security deposit. Candidates who have opted for "Freeze" need to personally visit their allotted institute so that they may withdraw from their seat, while "Float" candidates have the option to log into the official website of MCC (mcc.nic.in) for the purpose.

In order to resign successfully, candidates should make sure that a Seat Withdrawal Slip or Resignation Letter issued by the system is generated online through the MCC website. MCC makes it clear that all other resignations which are not done through the Seat Withdrawal Slip will be considered invalid by the system and will result in the admission of the candidates into the seat. Withdrawing from the seat within the specified period of time will enable candidates to retain their security deposit and appear in subsequent rounds of counselling as per the MCC exit policy.