NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Round 1 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today at 1 PM on mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) closes the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat resignation window today, September 2, at 1:00 PM. To withdraw without forfeiting security deposits, "Freeze" candidates must physically report to institutes, while "Float" candidates resign online via mcc.nic.in. System-generated online withdrawal slips are required.
The deadline for seat resignation during the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat resignation window is set for today, September 2, at 1:00 PM. All candidates who have registered and allotted their seats during Round 1 but want to resign from it should follow the proper process of resignation to withdraw from their allotted seat without losing their security deposit. Candidates who have opted for "Freeze" need to personally visit their allotted institute so that they may withdraw from their seat, while "Float" candidates have the option to log into the official website of MCC (mcc.nic.in) for the purpose.
In order to resign successfully, candidates should make sure that a Seat Withdrawal Slip or Resignation Letter issued by the system is generated online through the MCC website. MCC makes it clear that all other resignations which are not done through the Seat Withdrawal Slip will be considered invalid by the system and will result in the admission of the candidates into the seat. Withdrawing from the seat within the specified period of time will enable candidates to retain their security deposit and appear in subsequent rounds of counselling as per the MCC exit policy.
How To Apply For The NEET UG Round 1 Seat Registration 2026
To apply for the NEET UG Round 1 Seat Registration 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official MCC counseling website at mcc.nic.in straight away.
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Select “UG Medical Counseling,” and login to your candidate dashboard with your NEET roll number and password.
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Pay a physical visit to your allotted institute to start the official procedure of seat resignation.
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Hand over your seat resignation application form along with supporting documents to the college’s nodal officer in person.
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Make sure that your college’s nodal officer gets your official seat resignation slip generated online from the MCC website.
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Obtain and preserve your seat resignation slip from the system.
NEET UG Round 1 Seat Registration 2026: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the NEET UG Round 1 Seat Registration 2026:
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Key Detail
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Information
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Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
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Exam
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NEET UG Counselling 2026
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Event
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Round 1 Seat Resignation / Withdrawal
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Deadline
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September 2, 2026, by 1:00 PM
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Penalty
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None (No forfeiture of security deposit within the deadline)
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Portal
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mcc.nic.in
Also Read:
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Released at mcc.nic.in
KSEAB Releases Karnataka PUC Model Test Papers: Download Subject-Wise Sample Papers at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.