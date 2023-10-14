Centenarian Blood Tests Reveal The Secrets of a Long Life!

Ever wished to live up to 100 years? Well, while life is uncertain, there are still some secrets of longevity that are untapped. The blood tests of those who have reached the age of 100 share some secrets of a long life. Take a look.

Wish to live longer? Here comes the largest study of centenarian blood that discloses the secret sauce of longevity. Research published in the journal GeroScience recently on Monday is the largest research to date to measure the levels of different molecules in the blood of folks born between the years 1893 and 1920.

As per the results, centenarians usually live longer because of lower levels of uric acid, creatinine, and glucose from life after their sixties. The groundbreaking study simply took the blood samples to predict the chance of that person reaching the age of 100.

The data on blood molecules was assessed by various scientists, some of them belonging to the Karolinska Institutet from approximately 44,500 Swedes who went for clinical testing between the years 1985 and 196 and followed up till the year 2020. The scientists stressed folks mainly who were born between the years 1893 and 1920, the ones whose age lay somewhere between 64 and 99 years at the moment when their blood samples were tested for the very first time. These people were followed up as they were reaching the age of 100.

Over 2.7 percent of all the participants, which account for 1,200 people, were successful in reaching the age of 100. This subset's information was compared by the researchers with the data of their coworkers who were actually younger than them in age.

What was found in the analysis was 12 blood-based molecules linked with inflammation, metabolism, and kidney and liver function that were also associated with mortality and aging in studies done before. Glucose and cholesterol were found in these molecules as indicators of metabolism, enzymes as indicators of liver health, uric acid as indicators of inflammation levels, and creatine as indicators of kidney health.