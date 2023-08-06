Updated Largest Country in the World By Area 2023: Ranking, Name

Russia, a land filled with diverse landscapes and a rich history, proudly claims the title of the world's largest country in terms of area. Stretching across two continents, Europe and Asia, this immense nation is a mosaic of breathtaking natural marvels, vibrant traditions, and a complex history on the world stage.
Imagine the chilly expanses of Siberia or the bustling streets of Moscow – Russia's vastness truly captures the imagination and provides a remarkable window into the incredible variety of landscapes our planet boasts. It blankets an enormous stretch of land in both Europe and Asia, covering around 17.1 million square kilometers (equivalent to 6.6 million square miles). A considerable part of this vast territory is embraced by the sprawling wilds of Siberia.
Siberia stands out with its intense cold, remote vistas, and abundant natural treasures. Notably, the renowned Lake Baikal resides here, holding the dual distinction of being the world's deepest and oldest freshwater lake, harboring approximately a fifth of the planet's unfrozen freshwater. Besides being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this wonder highlights the exceptional diversity of life that thrives under the region's challenging circumstances.
Russia Total Area
- Total Area = Land Area (in Km²) + Water Bodies (in Km²)
- Total Area = Land Area (in mi²) + Water Bodies (in mi²)
List Of Countries By Area with Total and Land Area
|
S No.
|
Country
|
Total Area (in sq. km)
|
Total Area (in sq. mi)
|
Land Area (in sq. km)
|
Land Area (in sq. mi)
|
% of the world's landmass
|
1.
|
Russia
|
17,098,242
|
6,601,665
|
16,376,870
|
6,323,142
|
11%
|
2.
|
Canada
|
9,948,670
|
3,855,101
|
9,093,510
|
3,511,022
|
6.1%
|
3.
|
China
|
9,706,961
|
3,747,877
|
9,388,211
|
3,624,807
|
6.3%
|
4.
|
United States
|
9,372,610
|
3,618,783
|
9,147,420
|
3,531,837
|
6.1%
|
5.
|
Brazil
|
8,515,767
|
3,287,955
|
8,358,140
|
3,227,095
|
5.6%
|
6.
|
Australia
|
7,692,024
|
2,969,906
|
7,682,300
|
2,966,151
|
5.2%
|
7.
|
India
|
3,287,590
|
1,269,345
|
2,973,190
|
1,147,955
|
2%
|
8.
|
Argentina
|
2,780,400
|
1,073,518
|
2,736,690
|
1,056,641
|
1.8%
|
9.
|
Kazakhstan
|
2,724,900
|
1,052,089
|
2,699,700
|
1,042,360
|
1.8%
|
10.
|
Algeria
|
2,381,741
|
919,595
|
2,381,740
|
919,595
|
1.6%
Largest countries
Russia:
-
- Capital: Moscow
- Largest City: Moscow
- Official Language: Russian
- National Language: Russian
- Government: Federal Semi-Presidential Constitutional Republic
- President: Vladimir Putin
Canada:
-
- Capital: Ottawa
- Largest City: Toronto
- Official Languages: English and French
- Government: Federal Parliamentary Constitutional Monarchy
- Monarch: Charle III
- Governor General: Mary Simon
- Prime Minister: Justin Trudeau
China:
-
- Capital: Beijing
- Largest City: Shanghai
- Official Language: Chinese
- Government: Single-Party Socialist Republic
- President: Xi Jinping
-
- Capital: Washington, D.C.
- Largest City: New York City
- National Language: English
- Government: Federal Presidential Constitutional Republic
- President: Joe Biden
Brazil:
-
- Capital: Brasília
- Largest City: São Paulo
- Official Language: Portuguese
- Government: Federal Presidential Constitutional Republic
- President: Lula da Silva
Australia:
-
- Capital: Canberra
- Largest City: Sydney
- Official Language: English
- Government: Federal Parliamentary Constitutional Monarchy
- Monarch: Charles III
- Prime Minister: Anthony Albanese
India:
-
- Capital: New Delhi
- Largest City: Mumbai
- Official Languages: Hindi and English
- Government: Federal Parliamentary Constitutional Republic
- President: Droupadi Murmu
- Prime Minister: Narendra Modi
Argentina:
-
- Capital: Buenos Aires
- Largest City: Buenos Aires
- Official Language: Spanish
- Government: Federal Presidential Constitutional Republic
- President: Alberto Fernández
Kazakhstan:
-
- Capital: Astana
- Largest City: Almaty
- Official Language: Kazakh-Russian
- National Language: None
- Government: Unitary Dominant-Party Presidential Republic
- President: Alihan Smaiylov
Algeria:
-
- Capital: Algiers
- Largest City: Algiers
- Official Language: Arabic Tamazight
- Government: Unitary Semi-Presidential Republic
- President: Aymen Benabderrahmane
Russia's vastness comes with its fair share of challenges and opportunities. The immense distances pose logistical and infrastructure hurdles, particularly in connecting remote communities and delivering essential services. Additionally, the delicate ecosystems of Siberia are threatened by climate change and unsustainable resource extraction.
However, this vastness also holds great potential. Russia's vast mineral wealth, including oil, natural gas, and minerals, has made it a significant player in global energy markets. Furthermore, its expansive landscapes offer possibilities for ecotourism and scientific exploration.
