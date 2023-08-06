Updated Largest Country in the World By Area 2023: Ranking, Name

Russia, a land filled with diverse landscapes and a rich history, proudly claims the title of the world's largest country in terms of area. Stretching across two continents, Europe and Asia, this immense nation is a mosaic of breathtaking natural marvels, vibrant traditions, and a complex history on the world stage.

Imagine the chilly expanses of Siberia or the bustling streets of Moscow – Russia's vastness truly captures the imagination and provides a remarkable window into the incredible variety of landscapes our planet boasts. It blankets an enormous stretch of land in both Europe and Asia, covering around 17.1 million square kilometers (equivalent to 6.6 million square miles). A considerable part of this vast territory is embraced by the sprawling wilds of Siberia.