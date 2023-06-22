List of Countries in Americas: Geographic Locations, Full List, Important Facts

List of Countries in the Americas: In various English-speaking countries, as well as China and India, the prevailing educational practice involves the recognition of seven continents. But several nations amalgamate North America and South America into a singular continent. This conjoined landmass is commonly referred to as the Americas.

Spanning a distance of 8,700 miles from north to south, the Americas almost touch both the Arctic and Antarctic Circles. With a population exceeding 1.014 billion inhabitants, the Americas encompass an expansive area measuring over 16.43 million square miles.

Comprising 35 countries, including several of the world's largest nations, as well as a number of dependent territories, the Americas are a significant geographical and geopolitical entity.

List of Countries in Americas- Geographical Regions

Traditionally, the Americas can be divided into four primary geographical regions or subregions:

North America South America The Caribbean Central America

Each of these regions comprises a distinct set of countries.

North America

North America, commonly known as Northern America, represents the northern landmass of the broader America. As the third largest continent on Earth, it encompasses a substantial area of 9.5 million square miles (24.7 million square kilometers) and occupies a position within the planet's western hemisphere. According to the geoscheme established by the United Nations, North America can be classified into three distinct regions: Northern America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The term "Northern America" specifically pertains to the northern section of the continent. This region encompasses notable territories such as the world's largest island, Greenland, as well as the independent nations of Canada, the United States, and Mexico. In terms of population, Northern America is home to approximately 498 million people, as of the year 2019.

Country Population Capital 1 Canada 38,940,231 Ottawa - Toronto 2 Greenland 56,609 Nuuk (Godthab) 3 Mexico 128,455,567 Mexico (City) 4 USA 334,233,854 Washington - New York

South America

South America is the southern continent of the America and occupies a significant position within the Western Hemisphere. As the fourth largest continent worldwide, it predominantly lies in the south of the equator. Geographically, South America is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Caribbean Sea to the northwest, the Atlantic Ocean to the north and east, and the Southern Ocean to the south.

The continent is linked to North America through a narrow land bridge known as the Isthmus of Panama. Within its mainland, South America is shared by twelve sovereign states and one overseas department of France, namely French Guiana. As of 2019, an estimated 432 million individuals call South America their home.

Country Population Capital 1 Argentina 46,422,117 Buenos Aires 2 Bolivia 12,144,478 La Paz, Sucre 3 Brazil 217,030,546 Brasilia - São Paulo 4 Chile 19,601,840 Santiago 5 Colombia 52,485,326 Bogotá D.C. 6 Ecuador 18,436,392 Quito 7 Guyana 797,780 Georgetown 8 Paraguay 7,391,920 Asunción 9 Peru 34,331,821 Lima 10 Suriname 612,985 Paramaribo 11 Uruguay 3,509,340 Montevideo 12 Venezuela 28,199,867 Caracas

The Caribbean

The Caribbean, alternatively known as the West Indies, denotes the collection of islands and archipelagos located in the Caribbean Sea, positioned southeast of the United States and north of South America. Geographically, the Caribbean region is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, the Florida Straits to the north, and the Northern Atlantic Ocean to the east.

Noteworthy islands in the Caribbean include Cuba, Hispaniola, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad. As of 2019, it is estimated that approximately 44 million individuals call the Caribbean their home.

Country Population Capital 1 Antigua and Barbuda 100,324 Saint John's 2 Bahamas 404,355 Nassau 3 Barbados 287,000 Bridgetown 4 Cuba 11,306,195 Havana 5 Dominica 72,515 Roseau 6 The Dominican Republic 11,169,903 Santo Domingo 7 Grenada 112,523 Saint George's 8 Haiti 11,813,668 Port-au-Prince 9 Jamaica 2,999,402 Kingston 10 Saint Kitts and Nevis 54,312 Basseterre 11 Saint Lucia 183,627 Castries 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 110,940 Kingstown 13 Trinidad and Tobago 1,412,893 Port-of-Spain

Central America

Central America is a narrow stretch of land that serves as a vital link between the continents of North and South America. Situated between the Pacific Ocean to the southwest and the Caribbean Sea to the northeast, this region boasts a rich tapestry of geography, culture, and history.

1 Belize 390 Belmopan 2 Costa Rica 4,999 San José 3 El Salvador 6,445 San Salvador 4 Guatemala 17,578 Guatemala (City) 5 Honduras 9,569 Tegucigalpa 6 Nicaragua 6,351 Managua 7 Panama 4,226 Panama (City)

Full list of Countries in Americas

Country 1 United States 2 Brazil 3 Mexico 4 Colombia 5 Argentina 6 Canada 7 Peru 8 Venezuela 9 Chile 10 Ecuador 11 Guatemala 12 Bolivia 13 Haiti 14 Cuba 15 Dominican Republic 16 Honduras 17 Paraguay 18 El Salvador 19 Nicaragua 20 Costa Rica 21 Panama 22 Uruguay 23 Jamaica 24 Trinidad and Tobago 25 Guyana 26 Suriname 27 Belize 28 Bahamas 29 Barbados 30 Saint Lucia 31 Grenada 32 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 33 Antigua and Barbuda 34 Dominica 35 Saint Kitts and Nevis

List of Countries in Americas: Important Facts

The America consists of two continents (North America and South America) and the largest island in the world (Greenland), with Central America and the Caribbean considered part of North America.

The America is located entirely in the Western Hemisphere and is bordered by the Pacific Ocean (west), the Atlantic Ocean (east), the Arctic Ocean (north), and the Southern Ocean (south).

The America cover 8.3 percent of Earth's surface area and 28.5 percent of its total land area, measuring 42.55 million km² (16,428,000 sq mi).

The largest countries in terms of area are Canada (9,984,670 km²), the United States (9,833,517 km²), Brazil (8,515,770 km²), and Argentina (2,780,400 km²).

In terms of land area, the United States (9,147,593 km²) is the largest country in the America, followed by Canada (9,093,507 km²).

The smallest independent country in the America is the island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, covering 261 km².

