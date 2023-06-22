List of Countries in Americas: Geographic Locations, Full List, Important Facts

List of Countries in the Americas: Several nations amalgamate North America and South America into a singular continent. This conjoined landmass is commonly referred to as the Americas.

List of Countries in the Americas: In various English-speaking countries, as well as China and India, the prevailing educational practice involves the recognition of seven continents. But several nations amalgamate North America and South America into a singular continent. This conjoined landmass is commonly referred to as the Americas.

Spanning a distance of 8,700 miles from north to south, the Americas almost touch both the Arctic and Antarctic Circles. With a population exceeding 1.014 billion inhabitants, the Americas encompass an expansive area measuring over 16.43 million square miles.

Comprising 35 countries, including several of the world's largest nations, as well as a number of dependent territories, the Americas are a significant geographical and geopolitical entity.

List of Countries in Americas- Geographical Regions

Traditionally, the Americas can be divided into four primary geographical regions or subregions:

  1. North America
  2. South America
  3. The Caribbean
  4. Central America

Each of these regions comprises a distinct set of countries.

North America

List of Countries in Americas

North America, commonly known as Northern America, represents the northern landmass of the broader America. As the third largest continent on Earth, it encompasses a substantial area of 9.5 million square miles (24.7 million square kilometers) and occupies a position within the planet's western hemisphere. According to the geoscheme established by the United Nations, North America can be classified into three distinct regions: Northern America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The term "Northern America" specifically pertains to the northern section of the continent. This region encompasses notable territories such as the world's largest island, Greenland, as well as the independent nations of Canada, the United States, and Mexico. In terms of population, Northern America is home to approximately 498 million people, as of the year 2019.

 

Country

Population

Capital

1

Canada

38,940,231

Ottawa - Toronto

2

Greenland

56,609

Nuuk (Godthab)

3

Mexico

128,455,567

Mexico (City)

4

USA

334,233,854

Washington - New York

ALSO READ| The 10 Longest Rivers in North America

South America

List of Countries in Americas

South America is the southern continent of the America and occupies a significant position within the Western Hemisphere. As the fourth largest continent worldwide, it predominantly lies in the south of the equator. Geographically, South America is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Caribbean Sea to the northwest, the Atlantic Ocean to the north and east, and the Southern Ocean to the south.

The continent is linked to North America through a narrow land bridge known as the Isthmus of Panama. Within its mainland, South America is shared by twelve sovereign states and one overseas department of France, namely French Guiana. As of 2019, an estimated 432 million individuals call South America their home.

 

Country

Population

Capital

1

Argentina

46,422,117

Buenos Aires

2

Bolivia

12,144,478

La Paz, Sucre

3

Brazil

217,030,546

Brasilia - São Paulo

4

Chile

19,601,840

Santiago

5

Colombia

52,485,326

Bogotá D.C.

6

Ecuador

18,436,392 

Quito

7

Guyana

797,780

Georgetown

8

Paraguay

7,391,920

Asunción

9

Peru

34,331,821

Lima

10

Suriname

612,985

Paramaribo

11

Uruguay

3,509,340

Montevideo

12

Venezuela

28,199,867

Caracas

The Caribbean

List of Countries in Americas

The Caribbean, alternatively known as the West Indies, denotes the collection of islands and archipelagos located in the Caribbean Sea, positioned southeast of the United States and north of South America. Geographically, the Caribbean region is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, the Florida Straits to the north, and the Northern Atlantic Ocean to the east.

Noteworthy islands in the Caribbean include Cuba, Hispaniola, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad. As of 2019, it is estimated that approximately 44 million individuals call the Caribbean their home.

 

Country

Population

Capital

1

Antigua and Barbuda

100,324

Saint John's

2

Bahamas

404,355

Nassau

3

Barbados

287,000

Bridgetown

4

Cuba

11,306,195

Havana

5

Dominica

72,515

Roseau

6

The Dominican Republic

11,169,903

Santo Domingo

7

Grenada

112,523

Saint George's

8

Haiti

11,813,668

Port-au-Prince

9

Jamaica

2,999,402

Kingston

10

Saint Kitts and Nevis

54,312

Basseterre

11

Saint Lucia

183,627

Castries

12

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

110,940

Kingstown

13

Trinidad and Tobago

1,412,893

Port-of-Spain

 

Central America

List of Countries in Americas

Central America is a narrow stretch of land that serves as a vital link between the continents of North and South America. Situated between the Pacific Ocean to the southwest and the Caribbean Sea to the northeast, this region boasts a rich tapestry of geography, culture, and history.

1

Belize

390

Belmopan

2

Costa Rica

4,999

San José

3

El Salvador

6,445

San Salvador

4

Guatemala

17,578

Guatemala (City)

5

Honduras

9,569

Tegucigalpa

6

Nicaragua

6,351

Managua

7

Panama

4,226

Panama (City)

Full list of Countries in Americas

 

Country

1

United States

2

Brazil

3

Mexico

4

Colombia

5

Argentina

6

Canada

7

Peru

8

Venezuela

9

Chile

10

Ecuador

11

Guatemala

12

Bolivia

13

Haiti

14

Cuba

15

Dominican Republic

16

Honduras

17

Paraguay

18

El Salvador

19

Nicaragua

20

Costa Rica

21

Panama

22

Uruguay

23

Jamaica

24

Trinidad and Tobago

25

Guyana

26

Suriname

27

Belize

28

Bahamas

29

Barbados

30

Saint Lucia

31

Grenada

32

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

33

Antigua and Barbuda

34

Dominica

35

Saint Kitts and Nevis

ALSO READ| List of US States by Area

List of Countries in Americas: Important Facts

  • The America consists of two continents (North America and South America) and the largest island in the world (Greenland), with Central America and the Caribbean considered part of North America.
  • The America is located entirely in the Western Hemisphere and is bordered by the Pacific Ocean (west), the Atlantic Ocean (east), the Arctic Ocean (north), and the Southern Ocean (south).
  • The America cover 8.3 percent of Earth's surface area and 28.5 percent of its total land area, measuring 42.55 million km² (16,428,000 sq mi).
  • The largest countries in terms of area are Canada (9,984,670 km²), the United States (9,833,517 km²), Brazil (8,515,770 km²), and Argentina (2,780,400 km²).
  • In terms of land area, the United States (9,147,593 km²) is the largest country in the America, followed by Canada (9,093,507 km²).
  • The smallest independent country in the America is the island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, covering 261 km².

ALSO READ| List of Top 50 US States by Population
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next

    References

    1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
    2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
    5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
    6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.