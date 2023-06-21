List of Top 50 US States by Population

Top 50 US Cities by Population: This list is a compilation of the most populous incorporated places in the United States.
List of Top 50 US States by Population
List of Top 50 US States by Population

Top 50 US Cities by Population: This list  is a compilation of the most populous incorporated places in the United States. The United States Census Bureau defines an incorporated place as encompassing cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and municipalities. Additionally, select census-designated places (CDPs) of particular significance are included in the Census Bureau's classification of incorporated places.

Notably, consolidated city-counties represent a unique form of government that encompasses the entire population of a county or its equivalent. Some consolidated city-counties include multiple incorporated places. This list specifically focuses on the sections of consolidated city-counties that are not part of another incorporated place.

List of Top 50 US Cities by Population 

The table presents population data for the top 50 cities in the United States, population figures for two different years, percentage changes in population, and other relevant statistics. This tabulated information offers a comprehensive overview of the demographic trends and growth rates among major urban centers across the country. 

*2023 Estimate from World Population Review based on recent US Census Estimates

Rank

City

State

Population 2020

Population 2023

Annual Population Change

Population  Density (mi square)

1

New York City

New York

7,888,121

8,772,978

-3.48%

26,260

2

Los Angeles

California

3,769,485

3,889,834

-1.04%

8,038

3

Chicago

Illinois

2,608,425

2,741,730

-1.65%

11,472

4

Houston

Texas

2,264,876

2,300,027

-0.51%

3,538

5

Phoenix

Arizona

1,651,344

1,611,345

0.82%

3,190

6

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

1,527,886

1,601,005

-1.55%

11,378

7

San Antonio

Texas

1,479,493

1,438,227

0.95%

3,050

8

San Diego

California

1,374,076

1,385,394

-0.27%

4,217

9

Dallas

Texas

1,259,404

1,303,234

-1.13%

3,707

10

Austin

Texas

966,292

963,121

0.11%

3,020

11

Jacksonville

Florida

962,970

950,463

0.44%

1,288

12

Fort Worth

Texas

961,885

922,592

1.4%

2,783

13

San Jose

California

930,862

1,010,908

-2.71%

5,235

14

Columbus

Ohio

907,865

905,860

0.07%

4,142

15

Charlotte

North Carolina

885,663

876,747

0.34%

2,883

16

Indianapolis

Indiana

871,449

887,382

-0.6%

2,410

17

Seattle

Washington

725,487

738,172

-0.58%

8,651

18

San Francisco

California

715,717

870,014

-6.3%

15,260

19

Denver

Colorado

699,288

717,630

-0.86%

4,562

20

Oklahoma City

Oklahoma

697,763

682,760

0.73%

1,151

21

El Paso

Texas

678,049

678,598

-0.03%

2,634

22

Nashville

Tennessee

658,525

689,248

-1.51%

1,385

23

Las Vegas

Nevada

653,843

643,292

0.54%

4,612

24

Washington

District of Columbia

631,693

690,093

-2.9%

10,333

25

Memphis

Tennessee

621,777

631,326

-0.51%

1,959

26

Louisville

Kentucky

621,764

632,037

-0.55%

2,360

27

Detroit

Michigan

621,193

638,176

-0.9%

4,478

28

Portland

Oregon

619,286

652,388

-1.72%

4,642

29

Boston

Massachusetts

617,459

674,272

-2.89%

12,774

30

Baltimore

Maryland

563,455

583,132

-1.14%

6,961

31

Albuquerque

New Mexico

558,523

564,648

-0.36%

2,983

32

Milwaukee

Wisconsin

555,640

576,301

-1.21%

5,777

33

Fresno

California

549,242

542,159

0.43%

4,787

34

Tucson

Arizona

546,019

541,859

0.26%

2,294

35

Sacramento

California

528,306

523,416

0.31%

5,406

36

Mesa

Arizona

516,783

505,860

0.71%

3,742

37

Kansas City

Missouri

509,319

507,932

0.09%

1,617

38

Colorado Springs

Colorado

491,530

480,213

0.78%

2,521

39

Atlanta

Georgia

490,270

499,586

-0.63%

3,612

40

Omaha

Nebraska

479,655

491,168

-0.79%

3,402

41

Raleigh

North Carolina

472,540

467,425

0.36%

3,239

42

Virginia Beach

Virginia

454,289

459,373

-0.37%

1,856

43

Long Beach

California

439,153

464,759

-1.87%

8,662

44

Miami

Florida

435,919

441,889

-0.45%

12,110

45

Oakland

California

422,994

439,341

-1.26%

7,568

46

Minneapolis

Minnesota

418,075

429,014

-0.86%

7,742

47

Bakersfield

California

416,175

403,401

1.04%

2,779

48

Tulsa

Oklahoma

408,956

412,629

-0.3%

2,071

49

Aurora

Colorado

394,941

386,580

0.72%

2,560

50

Tampa

Florida

393,264

383,980

0.8%

3,449

List of Top 50 US Cities: Important Points

  • Based on data provided by the US Census Bureau, there are a total of 10 cities in the United States that have surpassed a population of 1 million people. California and Texas contribute significantly to this group, accounting for 60% of the cities with populations exceeding 1 million. Each of these states is home to three cities that have reached this milestone.
  • Texas also stands out for having the highest number of rapidly growing cities, with six out of the top 13 falling within its borders. Furthermore, half of the top ten cities experiencing the largest population gains are located in Texas.
  • New York City, the most populous city in the country, gained the highest number of new residents between 2013 and 2014.
  • Los Angeles and Chicago, with both cities have over 2.5 million residents.
  • The top five is completed by Houston and Phoenix, situated in the southern region of the US, with populations nearing 2.3 million and 1.6 million, respectively.
  • New York City takes the title of the largest city in the United States, boasting a population of over 8.5 million residents. 

ALSO READ| List of US States by Area

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

FAQ

What are the 10 largest cities in America by population?

The largest cities by population in the United States are New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas, Austin.

What is the 20th largest city in the United States?

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the 20th largest city by Population with a population of 697,763.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next

    References

    1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
    2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
    5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
    6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.