List of Top 50 US States by Population
Top 50 US Cities by Population: This list is a compilation of the most populous incorporated places in the United States. The United States Census Bureau defines an incorporated place as encompassing cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and municipalities. Additionally, select census-designated places (CDPs) of particular significance are included in the Census Bureau's classification of incorporated places.
Notably, consolidated city-counties represent a unique form of government that encompasses the entire population of a county or its equivalent. Some consolidated city-counties include multiple incorporated places. This list specifically focuses on the sections of consolidated city-counties that are not part of another incorporated place.
The table presents population data for the top 50 cities in the United States, population figures for two different years, percentage changes in population, and other relevant statistics. This tabulated information offers a comprehensive overview of the demographic trends and growth rates among major urban centers across the country.
*2023 Estimate from World Population Review based on recent US Census Estimates
|
Rank
|
City
|
State
|
Population 2020
|
Population 2023
|
Annual Population Change
|
Population Density (mi square)
|
1
|
New York City
|
New York
|
7,888,121
|
8,772,978
|
-3.48%
|
26,260
|
2
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
3,769,485
|
3,889,834
|
-1.04%
|
8,038
|
3
|
Chicago
|
Illinois
|
2,608,425
|
2,741,730
|
-1.65%
|
11,472
|
4
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
2,264,876
|
2,300,027
|
-0.51%
|
3,538
|
5
|
Phoenix
|
Arizona
|
1,651,344
|
1,611,345
|
0.82%
|
3,190
|
6
|
Philadelphia
|
Pennsylvania
|
1,527,886
|
1,601,005
|
-1.55%
|
11,378
|
7
|
San Antonio
|
Texas
|
1,479,493
|
1,438,227
|
0.95%
|
3,050
|
8
|
San Diego
|
California
|
1,374,076
|
1,385,394
|
-0.27%
|
4,217
|
9
|
Dallas
|
Texas
|
1,259,404
|
1,303,234
|
-1.13%
|
3,707
|
10
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
966,292
|
963,121
|
0.11%
|
3,020
|
11
|
Jacksonville
|
Florida
|
962,970
|
950,463
|
0.44%
|
1,288
|
12
|
Fort Worth
|
Texas
|
961,885
|
922,592
|
1.4%
|
2,783
|
13
|
San Jose
|
California
|
930,862
|
1,010,908
|
-2.71%
|
5,235
|
14
|
Columbus
|
Ohio
|
907,865
|
905,860
|
0.07%
|
4,142
|
15
|
Charlotte
|
North Carolina
|
885,663
|
876,747
|
0.34%
|
2,883
|
16
|
Indianapolis
|
Indiana
|
871,449
|
887,382
|
-0.6%
|
2,410
|
17
|
Seattle
|
Washington
|
725,487
|
738,172
|
-0.58%
|
8,651
|
18
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
715,717
|
870,014
|
-6.3%
|
15,260
|
19
|
Denver
|
Colorado
|
699,288
|
717,630
|
-0.86%
|
4,562
|
20
|
Oklahoma City
|
Oklahoma
|
697,763
|
682,760
|
0.73%
|
1,151
|
21
|
El Paso
|
Texas
|
678,049
|
678,598
|
-0.03%
|
2,634
|
22
|
Nashville
|
Tennessee
|
658,525
|
689,248
|
-1.51%
|
1,385
|
23
|
Las Vegas
|
Nevada
|
653,843
|
643,292
|
0.54%
|
4,612
|
24
|
Washington
|
District of Columbia
|
631,693
|
690,093
|
-2.9%
|
10,333
|
25
|
Memphis
|
Tennessee
|
621,777
|
631,326
|
-0.51%
|
1,959
|
26
|
Louisville
|
Kentucky
|
621,764
|
632,037
|
-0.55%
|
2,360
|
27
|
Detroit
|
Michigan
|
621,193
|
638,176
|
-0.9%
|
4,478
|
28
|
Portland
|
Oregon
|
619,286
|
652,388
|
-1.72%
|
4,642
|
29
|
Boston
|
Massachusetts
|
617,459
|
674,272
|
-2.89%
|
12,774
|
30
|
Baltimore
|
Maryland
|
563,455
|
583,132
|
-1.14%
|
6,961
|
31
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
558,523
|
564,648
|
-0.36%
|
2,983
|
32
|
Milwaukee
|
Wisconsin
|
555,640
|
576,301
|
-1.21%
|
5,777
|
33
|
Fresno
|
California
|
549,242
|
542,159
|
0.43%
|
4,787
|
34
|
Tucson
|
Arizona
|
546,019
|
541,859
|
0.26%
|
2,294
|
35
|
Sacramento
|
California
|
528,306
|
523,416
|
0.31%
|
5,406
|
36
|
Mesa
|
Arizona
|
516,783
|
505,860
|
0.71%
|
3,742
|
37
|
Kansas City
|
Missouri
|
509,319
|
507,932
|
0.09%
|
1,617
|
38
|
Colorado Springs
|
Colorado
|
491,530
|
480,213
|
0.78%
|
2,521
|
39
|
Atlanta
|
Georgia
|
490,270
|
499,586
|
-0.63%
|
3,612
|
40
|
Omaha
|
Nebraska
|
479,655
|
491,168
|
-0.79%
|
3,402
|
41
|
Raleigh
|
North Carolina
|
472,540
|
467,425
|
0.36%
|
3,239
|
42
|
Virginia Beach
|
Virginia
|
454,289
|
459,373
|
-0.37%
|
1,856
|
43
|
Long Beach
|
California
|
439,153
|
464,759
|
-1.87%
|
8,662
|
44
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
435,919
|
441,889
|
-0.45%
|
12,110
|
45
|
Oakland
|
California
|
422,994
|
439,341
|
-1.26%
|
7,568
|
46
|
Minneapolis
|
Minnesota
|
418,075
|
429,014
|
-0.86%
|
7,742
|
47
|
Bakersfield
|
California
|
416,175
|
403,401
|
1.04%
|
2,779
|
48
|
Tulsa
|
Oklahoma
|
408,956
|
412,629
|
-0.3%
|
2,071
|
49
|
Aurora
|
Colorado
|
394,941
|
386,580
|
0.72%
|
2,560
|
50
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
393,264
|
383,980
|
0.8%
|
3,449
List of Top 50 US Cities: Important Points
- Based on data provided by the US Census Bureau, there are a total of 10 cities in the United States that have surpassed a population of 1 million people. California and Texas contribute significantly to this group, accounting for 60% of the cities with populations exceeding 1 million. Each of these states is home to three cities that have reached this milestone.
- Texas also stands out for having the highest number of rapidly growing cities, with six out of the top 13 falling within its borders. Furthermore, half of the top ten cities experiencing the largest population gains are located in Texas.
- New York City, the most populous city in the country, gained the highest number of new residents between 2013 and 2014.
- Los Angeles and Chicago, with both cities have over 2.5 million residents.
- The top five is completed by Houston and Phoenix, situated in the southern region of the US, with populations nearing 2.3 million and 1.6 million, respectively.
- New York City takes the title of the largest city in the United States, boasting a population of over 8.5 million residents.
