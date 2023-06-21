List of Top 50 US States by Population

Top 50 US Cities by Population: This list is a compilation of the most populous incorporated places in the United States. The United States Census Bureau defines an incorporated place as encompassing cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and municipalities. Additionally, select census-designated places (CDPs) of particular significance are included in the Census Bureau's classification of incorporated places.

Notably, consolidated city-counties represent a unique form of government that encompasses the entire population of a county or its equivalent. Some consolidated city-counties include multiple incorporated places. This list specifically focuses on the sections of consolidated city-counties that are not part of another incorporated place.

List of Top 50 US Cities by Population

The table presents population data for the top 50 cities in the United States, population figures for two different years, percentage changes in population, and other relevant statistics. This tabulated information offers a comprehensive overview of the demographic trends and growth rates among major urban centers across the country.

*2023 Estimate from World Population Review based on recent US Census Estimates

Rank City State Population 2020 Population 2023 Annual Population Change Population Density (mi square) 1 New York City New York 7,888,121 8,772,978 -3.48% 26,260 2 Los Angeles California 3,769,485 3,889,834 -1.04% 8,038 3 Chicago Illinois 2,608,425 2,741,730 -1.65% 11,472 4 Houston Texas 2,264,876 2,300,027 -0.51% 3,538 5 Phoenix Arizona 1,651,344 1,611,345 0.82% 3,190 6 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 1,527,886 1,601,005 -1.55% 11,378 7 San Antonio Texas 1,479,493 1,438,227 0.95% 3,050 8 San Diego California 1,374,076 1,385,394 -0.27% 4,217 9 Dallas Texas 1,259,404 1,303,234 -1.13% 3,707 10 Austin Texas 966,292 963,121 0.11% 3,020 11 Jacksonville Florida 962,970 950,463 0.44% 1,288 12 Fort Worth Texas 961,885 922,592 1.4% 2,783 13 San Jose California 930,862 1,010,908 -2.71% 5,235 14 Columbus Ohio 907,865 905,860 0.07% 4,142 15 Charlotte North Carolina 885,663 876,747 0.34% 2,883 16 Indianapolis Indiana 871,449 887,382 -0.6% 2,410 17 Seattle Washington 725,487 738,172 -0.58% 8,651 18 San Francisco California 715,717 870,014 -6.3% 15,260 19 Denver Colorado 699,288 717,630 -0.86% 4,562 20 Oklahoma City Oklahoma 697,763 682,760 0.73% 1,151 21 El Paso Texas 678,049 678,598 -0.03% 2,634 22 Nashville Tennessee 658,525 689,248 -1.51% 1,385 23 Las Vegas Nevada 653,843 643,292 0.54% 4,612 24 Washington District of Columbia 631,693 690,093 -2.9% 10,333 25 Memphis Tennessee 621,777 631,326 -0.51% 1,959 26 Louisville Kentucky 621,764 632,037 -0.55% 2,360 27 Detroit Michigan 621,193 638,176 -0.9% 4,478 28 Portland Oregon 619,286 652,388 -1.72% 4,642 29 Boston Massachusetts 617,459 674,272 -2.89% 12,774 30 Baltimore Maryland 563,455 583,132 -1.14% 6,961 31 Albuquerque New Mexico 558,523 564,648 -0.36% 2,983 32 Milwaukee Wisconsin 555,640 576,301 -1.21% 5,777 33 Fresno California 549,242 542,159 0.43% 4,787 34 Tucson Arizona 546,019 541,859 0.26% 2,294 35 Sacramento California 528,306 523,416 0.31% 5,406 36 Mesa Arizona 516,783 505,860 0.71% 3,742 37 Kansas City Missouri 509,319 507,932 0.09% 1,617 38 Colorado Springs Colorado 491,530 480,213 0.78% 2,521 39 Atlanta Georgia 490,270 499,586 -0.63% 3,612 40 Omaha Nebraska 479,655 491,168 -0.79% 3,402 41 Raleigh North Carolina 472,540 467,425 0.36% 3,239 42 Virginia Beach Virginia 454,289 459,373 -0.37% 1,856 43 Long Beach California 439,153 464,759 -1.87% 8,662 44 Miami Florida 435,919 441,889 -0.45% 12,110 45 Oakland California 422,994 439,341 -1.26% 7,568 46 Minneapolis Minnesota 418,075 429,014 -0.86% 7,742 47 Bakersfield California 416,175 403,401 1.04% 2,779 48 Tulsa Oklahoma 408,956 412,629 -0.3% 2,071 49 Aurora Colorado 394,941 386,580 0.72% 2,560 50 Tampa Florida 393,264 383,980 0.8% 3,449

List of Top 50 US Cities: Important Points

Based on data provided by the US Census Bureau, there are a total of 10 cities in the United States that have surpassed a population of 1 million people. California and Texas contribute significantly to this group, accounting for 60% of the cities with populations exceeding 1 million. Each of these states is home to three cities that have reached this milestone.

Texas also stands out for having the highest number of rapidly growing cities, with six out of the top 13 falling within its borders. Furthermore, half of the top ten cities experiencing the largest population gains are located in Texas.

New York City, the most populous city in the country, gained the highest number of new residents between 2013 and 2014.

Los Angeles and Chicago, with both cities have over 2.5 million residents.

The top five is completed by Houston and Phoenix, situated in the southern region of the US, with populations nearing 2.3 million and 1.6 million, respectively.

New York City takes the title of the largest city in the United States, boasting a population of over 8.5 million residents.

