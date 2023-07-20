What is FedNow?

FedNow is a new instant payment system launched by the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve has launched a new instant payments system called FedNow. FedNow will allow banks and other financial institutions to send and receive payments instantly, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This will be a major improvement over the current system, which can take several days for payments to clear.

The Federal Reserve Services Org states, “The FedNow Service is a new instant payment infrastructure developed by the Federal Reserve that allows financial institutions of every size across the U.S. to provide safe and efficient instant payment services.” “Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals can send and receive instant payments in real time, around the clock, every day of the year,”it adds.

The FedNow system is a secure and reliable system that is protected by multiple layers of security. It is also designed to be interoperable with other payment systems, which will allow businesses and consumers to send and receive payments across different platforms.