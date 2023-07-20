What is FedNow?

FedNow is a new instant payment system launched by the Federal Reserve.

Nikhil Batra
By Nikhil Batra
Jul 20, 2023, 16:13 EDT
What is FedNow
What is FedNow

The Federal Reserve has launched a new instant payments system called FedNow. FedNow will allow banks and other financial institutions to send and receive payments instantly, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 

This will be a major improvement over the current system, which can take several days for payments to clear.

The Federal Reserve Services Org states, “The FedNow Service is a new instant payment infrastructure developed by the Federal Reserve that allows financial institutions of every size across the U.S. to provide safe and efficient instant payment services.”

“Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals can send and receive instant payments in real time, around the clock, every day of the year,”it adds. 

The FedNow system is a secure and reliable system that is protected by multiple layers of security. 

It is also designed to be interoperable with other payment systems, which will allow businesses and consumers to send and receive payments across different platforms.

FedNow is designed to be used by businesses and consumers for a variety of payments, such as:

  • Sending money to friends and family
  • Making bill payments
  • Paying for goods and services
  • Transferring money between bank accounts

The service was released on July 20, 2023, in partnership with 35 financial institutions. Here is a list of all the financial institutions:

Financial Institution Name

City

State

1st Source Bank

South Bend

Indiana

Adyen

San Francisco

California

Avidia Bank

Hudson

Massachusetts

BNY Mellon

New York

New York

Bridge Community Bank

Mechanicsville

Iowa

Bryant Bank

Birmingham

Alabama

Community Bank of the Bay

Oakland

California

Consumers Cooperative Credit Union

Gurnee

Illinois

Corporate America Credit Union

Irondale

Alabama

Eastern Corporate Federal Credit Union

Burlington

Massachusetts

First Internet Bank of Indiana

Indianapolis

Indiana

Global Innovations Bank

Kiester

Minnesota

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

Honolulu

Hawaii

INB

Springfield

Illinois

JPMorgan Chase

New York

New York

Mediapolis Savings Bank

Mediapolis

Iowa

North American Banking Company

Roseville

Minnesota

Peoples Bank

Clifton

Tennessee

Pima Federal Credit Union

Tucson

Arizona

Salem Five Bank

Salem

Massachusetts

Star One Credit Union

Sunnyvale

California

United Bankers' Bank

Bloomington

Minnesota

U.S. Bank

Cincinnati

Ohio

U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service

Washington, D.C.

  

Veridian Credit Union

Waterloo

Iowa

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

San Francisco

California

Source: FRBservices.org

Ken Montgomery, 1st Vice President, of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and FedNow program executive said, “Launching the FedNow Service is an important step in the journey toward advancing instant payments throughout across the United States.” 

“We are excited to see how financial institutions build and innovate on the service over time to meet the growing demand of their customers for instant payments,” he added. 

In conclusion, The FedNow system is a major step forward for the US payments system. It will make it easier and faster for businesses and consumers to send and receive money. This will improve efficiency and economic activity.

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending