Rainbows are one of nature's most beautiful ephemeral visible phenomena, coming to earth as an arch of brilliant color (when it falls after a light rain anyway). But there is one area in the United States that specializes in rainbows, rather than just luck of the draw - Hawaii, aka "the rainbow capital of the world." With a unique tropical climatology, pristine air quality & sunshine showers, it's got to be one of the best places on the planet to witness rainbows. There is something magical about living or visiting there if you happen to see a rainbow. But what makes Hawaii the perfect place for rainbows? Let's dive into the science and culture.

Hawaii: Rainbow Capital of the World

There’s a reason that Hawaii is called the “Rainbow Capital of the World.” The unique climate of the islands creates the perfect environment for rainbows to form frequently and vividly. The sunshower, that is, light rain when the sun is shining, is common in Hawaii due to the trade winds drawing humid air from the ocean across the islands.