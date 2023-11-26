Who is Clemente Del Vecchio, the youngest billionaire in the world on the Forbes list?

The youngest billionaire in the world, as per Forbes, is nineteen years old. Take a look at the life of Clemente Del Vecchio.

Making one's name on the Forbes list is an achievement like no other, and making it into its list at a very young age definitely deserves huge applause and attention. For instance, Forbes has released its list again and a 19-year-old has made his name in the list as the youngest billionaire in the world. We are talking about Clemente Del Vecchio, the teenager who is making headlines for being the youngest billionaire in the world, as per Forbes. Yes, the teenager holds the title of the youngest billionaire of 2023. He comes from a prominent and affluent Del Vecchio family. Leonardo Del Vecchio, the teenager's father, was an Italian billionaire businessman. He was famous for being the chairman and founder of Luxottica, the largest retailer and producer of frames and glasses in the world.

After the demise of Leonardo Del Vecchio, Clemente and his siblings have inherited a significant fortune leading them to the ranks of the wealthiest individuals in the world. When Leonardo Del Vecchio passed away, his net worth was estimated to be US$24.1 billion. This made the man the second wealthiest individual in Italy. Not to miss, the man was also the 54th richest person in the world.

Not much is known about Clemente, but he holds a significant fortune of US$3.5 billion, majorly accredited to Luxottica, the eyeglass empire of his late father. The Italian conglomerate comprises huge eyewear brands like Burberry, Prada eyewear, Armani Exchange, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Claudio, the elder brother of Clemente is the most popular one. Clemente and his brother Luca along with their mother also have properties in their name in various parts of the globe. After the demise of Leonardo Maria, a lot of his wealth was distributed among the man's widow Nicoletta Zampillo, and children.