Formerly called Twitter, platform X filed a suit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) recently on July 31. The Center for Countering Digital Hate is actually a non-profit organization, and its latest reports have suggested an escalation in hate speech on the platform, ever since Musk started heading it in the month of October last year.

Earlier, before filing the suit, the social media site wrote a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The letter threatened the non-profit with a legal suit, as per a Public Broadcasting Service report. On the other side, the Center for Countering Digital Hate accused the platform of intimidating groups who hold the courage to advocate against hate speech, harmful content, and incitement.