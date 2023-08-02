Formerly called Twitter, platform X filed a suit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) recently on July 31. The Center for Countering Digital Hate is actually a non-profit organization, and its latest reports have suggested an escalation in hate speech on the platform, ever since Musk started heading it in the month of October last year.
Earlier, before filing the suit, the social media site wrote a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The letter threatened the non-profit with a legal suit, as per a Public Broadcasting Service report. On the other side, the Center for Countering Digital Hate accused the platform of intimidating groups who hold the courage to advocate against hate speech, harmful content, and incitement.
Understanding the reason behind the legal suit
It was through a blog post that came forward on Monday that the social media platform expressed regarding the lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate/ The post said that the CCDH's claims over hate speech on X have actually “encouraged advertisers to pause investment”, which led them to suffer commercial harm.
It read that despite the continued progress of X, the CCDH, along with its backers has been increasingly working to put misleading and false claims, thereby encouraging advertisers to put a halt on investment in the platform. The post also said that X is a free public service, mainly backed by the funding of advertisers. It read that the scare campaign by CCDH and its continued pressure on brands to prevent public dialogue.