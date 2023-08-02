Why has Elon Musk sued Center for Countering Digital Hate? Here's everything you need to know

According to X, the claims of the Center for Countering Digital Hate relating to hate speech on X have actually led advertisers to halt investment, thereby causing loss to the business of the company. Here's everything you are required to know about the story.

Astha Pasricha
By Astha Pasricha
Aug 2, 2023, 13:39 EDT
Why has X sued CCDH?
Why has X sued CCDH?

Formerly called Twitter, platform X filed a suit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) recently on July 31. The Center for Countering Digital Hate is actually a non-profit organization, and its latest reports have suggested an escalation in hate speech on the platform, ever since Musk started heading it in the month of October last year.

Earlier, before filing the suit, the social media site wrote a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The letter threatened the non-profit with a legal suit, as per a Public Broadcasting Service report. On the other side, the Center for Countering Digital Hate accused the platform of intimidating groups who hold the courage to advocate against hate speech, harmful content, and incitement.

Understanding the reason behind the legal suit

It was through a blog post that came forward on Monday that the social media platform expressed regarding the lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate/ The post said that the CCDH's claims over hate speech on X have actually “encouraged advertisers to pause investment”, which led them to suffer commercial harm.

It read that despite the continued progress of X, the CCDH, along with its backers has been increasingly working to put misleading and false claims, thereby encouraging advertisers to put a halt on investment in the platform. The post also said that X is a free public service, mainly backed by the funding of advertisers. It read that the scare campaign by CCDH and its continued pressure on brands to prevent public dialogue.

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending