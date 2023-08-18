NBA Season Schedule 2023 - 2024: Match Date, Time and TV Coverage

Mark your calendars, because the excitement reaches its peak with Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, set for Thursday, June 6.

Get ready for some slam-dunk action because the 78th NBA regular season is all set to kick off on Tuesday, October 24, 2023! The season promises exciting matches until it wraps up on Sunday, April 14, 2024. But wait, there's more! The thrill continues with the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19. And guess what? Right after that, gear up for the main event - the 2024 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel - starting on Saturday, April 20. It's going to be an intense showdown you won't want to miss.