NBA Season Schedule 2023 - 2024: Match Date, Time and TV Coverage

Get ready for some slam-dunk action because the 78th NBA regular season is all set to kick off on Tuesday, October 24, 2023! The season promises exciting matches until it wraps up on Sunday, April 14, 2024. But wait, there's more! The thrill continues with the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19. And guess what? Right after that, gear up for the main event - the 2024 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel - starting on Saturday, April 20. It's going to be an intense showdown you won't want to miss.

NBA Season 2023-2024 Schedule Mark your calendars, because the excitement reaches its peak with Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, set for Thursday, June 6. So, basketball fans, get ready to witness some jaw-dropping moments and unforgettable matches throughout this incredible NBA season! Here's a breakdown of the games lined up for the NBA Season 2023-2024, coinciding with some significant holidays: Event Date Games TV Coverage Time (ET) Christmas Day Dec. 25, 2023 Bucks vs. Knicks ESPN Noon Warriors vs. Nuggets ABC / ESPN 2:30 PM Lakers vs. Celtics ABC / ESPN 5:00 PM 76ers vs. Heat ESPN 8:00 PM Mavericks vs. Suns ESPN 10:30 PM Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15, 2024 Rockets vs. 76ers NBA TV 1:00 PM Hawks vs. Spurs TNT 3:30 PM Grizzlies vs. Warriors TNT 6:00 PM Thunder vs. Lakers NBA TV 10:30 PM NBA Rivals Week Jan. 23-27, 2024 Multiple games across TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV Various Various Jan. 27, 2024 Heat vs. Knicks ABC 3:00 PM 76ers vs. Nuggets ABC 5:30 PM Lakers vs. Warriors ABC 8:30 PM Election Day Nov. 7, 2023 No NBA games scheduled Final Day of Regular Season April 14, 2024 Multiple games between Eastern and Western Conference teams, televised by ESPN, matchups TBD ESPN 1:00 PM / 3:30 PM NBA Global Games Nov. 9, 2023 Hawks vs. Magic in The NBA Mexico City Game 2023 NBA TV 9:30 PM Jan. 11, 2024 Nets vs. Cavaliers in The NBA Paris Game 2024 NBA TV 2:00 PM Here is the link for the full schedule: