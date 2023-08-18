NBA Season Schedule 2023 - 2024: Match Date, Time and TV Coverage

Get ready for some slam-dunk action because the 78th NBA regular season is all set to kick off on Tuesday, October 24, 2023! The season promises exciting matches until it wraps up on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

But wait, there's more! The thrill continues with the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19. And guess what? Right after that, gear up for the main event - the 2024 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel - starting on Saturday, April 20. It's going to be an intense showdown you won't want to miss.

NBA Season 2023-2024 Schedule

Mark your calendars, because the excitement reaches its peak with Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, set for Thursday, June 6. So, basketball fans, get ready to witness some jaw-dropping moments and unforgettable matches throughout this incredible NBA season! Here's a breakdown of the games lined up for the NBA Season 2023-2024, coinciding with some significant holidays:

Event

Date

Games

TV Coverage

Time (ET)

Christmas Day

Dec. 25, 2023

Bucks vs. Knicks

ESPN

Noon
   

Warriors vs. Nuggets

ABC / ESPN

2:30 PM
   

Lakers vs. Celtics

ABC / ESPN

5:00 PM
   

76ers vs. Heat

ESPN

8:00 PM
   

Mavericks vs. Suns

ESPN

10:30 PM

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan. 15, 2024

Rockets vs. 76ers

NBA TV

1:00 PM
   

Hawks vs. Spurs

TNT

3:30 PM
   

Grizzlies vs. Warriors

TNT

6:00 PM
   

Thunder vs. Lakers

NBA TV

10:30 PM

NBA Rivals Week

Jan. 23-27, 2024

Multiple games across TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV

Various

Various
 

Jan. 27, 2024

Heat vs. Knicks

ABC

3:00 PM
   

76ers vs. Nuggets

ABC

5:30 PM
   

Lakers vs. Warriors

ABC

8:30 PM

Election Day

Nov. 7, 2023

No NBA games scheduled

    

Final Day of Regular Season

April 14, 2024

Multiple games between Eastern and Western Conference teams, televised by ESPN, matchups TBD

ESPN

1:00 PM / 3:30 PM

NBA Global Games

Nov. 9, 2023

Hawks vs. Magic in The NBA Mexico City Game 2023

NBA TV

9:30 PM
 

Jan. 11, 2024

Nets vs. Cavaliers in The NBA Paris Game 2024

NBA TV

2:00 PM

Here is the link for the full schedule:

NBA SEASON 2023-2024 FULL SCHEDULE

NBA Season 2023-2024 Format

The NBA season really comes alive during its regular season, which is the heart and soul of the action. Throughout this phase, every team goes head-to-head in a grand total of 82 games. That means fans get treated to a whopping 82 opportunities to catch breathtaking slam dunks, nail-biting last-minute shots, and those fierce rivalries that keep us all on the edge of our seats. The folks behind the scenes have worked their magic to create a smart and balanced NBA schedule. Let’s break down how these games are spread out:

  • Divisional Duels (16 games): Each team will play four games against each of the four teams in their own division.
  • Conference Connections (24 games): Beyond their own conference, each team will face off against six teams from the other conference, adding a dynamic mix to the season.

  • Cross-Conference Showdowns (12 games): Each team will challenge the remaining four teams from the opposing conference, adding strategic diversity to the schedule.
  • Across the Conference (30 games): Every team will have two engagements with each of the 15 teams in the opposite conference, showcasing a broad range of matchups and playing styles.

How to watch NBA Season 2023-2024

Whether a fan has a TV, a streaming service, or a mobile phone, there's an array of platforms to pick from, making sure you never miss a beat:

Television: Tune into your preferred TV networks to experience live NBA games. Channels like ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV bring the court's thrill directly to your living room.

Streaming Services: Services like ESPN+, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV will give fans the chance to stream games in real time.

Mobile Apps: NBA Season will also be accessible through mobile apps like the NBA app and ESPN app. This guarantees you catch every highlight and game-deciding shot, no matter where you are.

