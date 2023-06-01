Top 10 Biggest NBA Arenas with Largest seating capacity: Check the complete list Of All NBA Arenas

Top 10 Largest NBA Arenas: The NBA arenas are home to some of the most passionate fans in the world, and they provide a unique atmosphere for basketball games. Fans make the games more interesting with their chants that roar throughout these arenas. As these chants grow louder, the players become more pumped, and for this to happen the arenas should be able to accommodate more and more people.

Below is the list of the Top 10 Biggest NBA Arenas with Largest seating capacity:

Arena Location Team(s) Capacity Opened United Center Chicago, Illinois Chicago Bulls 20,917 1994 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Philadelphia 76ers 20,478 1996 Capital One Arena Washington, D.C. Washington Wizards 20,356 1997 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan Detroit Pistons 20,332 2017 Madison Square Garden New York City, New York New York Knicks 19,812 1968 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario Toronto Raptors 19,800 1999 Kaseya Center Miami, Florida Miami Heat 19,600 1999 Ball Arena Denver, Colorado Denver Nuggets 19,520 1999 Moda Center Portland, Oregon Portland Trail Blazers 19,441 1995 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio Cleveland Cavaliers 19,432 1994

List of All NBA Arenas

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, and one aspect that adds to the charm of this beloved sport is the diverse array of arenas that host these thrilling basketball clashes. Here is the complete list of NBA Arenas:

Arena Location Team(s) Capacity Opened American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas Dallas Mavericks 19,200 2001 Amway Center Orlando, Florida Orlando Magic 18,846 2010 AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas San Antonio Spurs 18,418 2002 Ball Arena Denver, Colorado Denver Nuggets 19,520 1999 Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York Brooklyn Nets 17,732 2012 Capital One Arena Washington, D.C. Washington Wizards 20,356 1997 Chase Center San Francisco, California Golden State Warriors 18,064 2019 Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, California Los Angeles Clippers 19,068 1999 Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, California Los Angeles Lakers 18,997 1999 FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee Memphis Grizzlies 17,794 2004 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin Milwaukee Bucks 17,500 2018 Footprint Center Phoenix, Arizona Phoenix Suns 17,071 1992 Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana Indiana Pacers 17,923 1999 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California Sacramento Kings 17,583 2016 Kaseya Center Miami, Florida Miami Heat 19,600 1999 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan Detroit Pistons 20,332 2017 Madison Square Garden New York City, New York New York Knicks 19,812 1968 Moda Center Portland, Oregon Portland Trail Blazers 19,441 1995 Paycom Center Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder 18,203 2002 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio Cleveland Cavaliers 19,432 1994 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario Toronto Raptors 19,800 1999 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana New Orleans Pelicans 16,867 1999 Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina Charlotte Hornets 19,077 2005 State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia Atlanta Hawks 18,118 1999 Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota Minnesota Timberwolves 18,978 1990 TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts Boston Celtics 19,156 1995 Toyota Center Houston, Texas Houston Rockets 18,055 2003 United Center Chicago, Illinois Chicago Bulls 20,917 1994 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, Utah Utah Jazz 18,306 1991 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Philadelphia 76ers 20,478 1996

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams, divided equally between the Eastern and Western Conferences. Each team team plays in a total of 29 arenas with LA Lakers and LA Clippers sharing the Crypto.com Arena.