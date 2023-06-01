Top 10 Biggest NBA Arenas with Largest seating capacity: Check the complete list Of All NBA Arenas
Top 10 Largest NBA Arenas: The NBA arenas are home to some of the most passionate fans in the world, and they provide a unique atmosphere for basketball games. Fans make the games more interesting with their chants that roar throughout these arenas. As these chants grow louder, the players become more pumped, and for this to happen the arenas should be able to accommodate more and more people.
Below is the list of the Top 10 Biggest NBA Arenas with Largest seating capacity:
|
Arena
|
Location
|
Team(s)
|
Capacity
|
Opened
|
United Center
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
Chicago Bulls
|
20,917
|
1994
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
20,478
|
1996
|
Capital One Arena
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Washington Wizards
|
20,356
|
1997
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Detroit, Michigan
|
Detroit Pistons
|
20,332
|
2017
|
Madison Square Garden
|
New York City, New York
|
New York Knicks
|
19,812
|
1968
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
Toronto Raptors
|
19,800
|
1999
|
Kaseya Center
|
Miami, Florida
|
Miami Heat
|
19,600
|
1999
|
Ball Arena
|
Denver, Colorado
|
Denver Nuggets
|
19,520
|
1999
|
Moda Center
|
Portland, Oregon
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
19,441
|
1995
|
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
19,432
|
1994
Michael Jordan | 35 Points— The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) May 14, 2023
📺 NBA On TNT
NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Game 2
Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls
May 21, 1996
📍United Center, Chicago Illinois #NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/rq1caKaGJ5
List of All NBA Arenas
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, and one aspect that adds to the charm of this beloved sport is the diverse array of arenas that host these thrilling basketball clashes. Here is the complete list of NBA Arenas:
|
Arena
|
Location
|
Team(s)
|
Capacity
|
Opened
|
American Airlines Center
|
Dallas, Texas
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
19,200
|
2001
|
Amway Center
|
Orlando, Florida
|
Orlando Magic
|
18,846
|
2010
|
AT&T Center
|
San Antonio, Texas
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
18,418
|
2002
|
Ball Arena
|
Denver, Colorado
|
Denver Nuggets
|
19,520
|
1999
|
Barclays Center
|
Brooklyn, New York
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
17,732
|
2012
|
Capital One Arena
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Washington Wizards
|
20,356
|
1997
|
Chase Center
|
San Francisco, California
|
Golden State Warriors
|
18,064
|
2019
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
Los Angeles, California
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
19,068
|
1999
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
Los Angeles, California
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
18,997
|
1999
|
FedExForum
|
Memphis, Tennessee
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
17,794
|
2004
|
Fiserv Forum
|
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
17,500
|
2018
|
Footprint Center
|
Phoenix, Arizona
|
Phoenix Suns
|
17,071
|
1992
|
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|
Indianapolis, Indiana
|
Indiana Pacers
|
17,923
|
1999
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Sacramento, California
|
Sacramento Kings
|
17,583
|
2016
|
Kaseya Center
|
Miami, Florida
|
Miami Heat
|
19,600
|
1999
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Detroit, Michigan
|
Detroit Pistons
|
20,332
|
2017
|
Madison Square Garden
|
New York City, New York
|
New York Knicks
|
19,812
|
1968
|
Moda Center
|
Portland, Oregon
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
19,441
|
1995
|
Paycom Center
|
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
18,203
|
2002
|
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
19,432
|
1994
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
Toronto Raptors
|
19,800
|
1999
|
Smoothie King Center
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
16,867
|
1999
|
Spectrum Center
|
Charlotte, North Carolina
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
19,077
|
2005
|
State Farm Arena
|
Atlanta, Georgia
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
18,118
|
1999
|
Target Center
|
Minneapolis, Minnesota
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
18,978
|
1990
|
TD Garden
|
Boston, Massachusetts
|
Boston Celtics
|
19,156
|
1995
|
Toyota Center
|
Houston, Texas
|
Houston Rockets
|
18,055
|
2003
|
United Center
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
Chicago Bulls
|
20,917
|
1994
|
Vivint Arena
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
Utah Jazz
|
18,306
|
1991
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
20,478
|
1996
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams, divided equally between the Eastern and Western Conferences. Each team team plays in a total of 29 arenas with LA Lakers and LA Clippers sharing the Crypto.com Arena.
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.