Top 10 Biggest NBA Arenas with Largest seating capacity: Check the complete list Of All NBA Arenas

Here is the list of the Top 10 Biggest NBA arenas from largest to smallest seating capacity.
Top 10 Largest NBA Arenas: The NBA arenas are home to some of the most passionate fans in the world, and they provide a unique atmosphere for basketball games. Fans make the games more interesting with their chants that roar throughout these arenas. As these chants grow louder, the players become more pumped, and for this to happen the arenas should be able to accommodate more and more people.

Below is the list of the Top 10 Biggest NBA Arenas with Largest seating capacity:

Arena

Location

Team(s)

Capacity

Opened

United Center

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Bulls

20,917

1994

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia 76ers

20,478

1996

Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C.

Washington Wizards

20,356

1997

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Pistons

20,332

2017

Madison Square Garden

New York City, New York

New York Knicks

19,812

1968

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Raptors

19,800

1999

Kaseya Center

Miami, Florida

Miami Heat

19,600

1999

Ball Arena

Denver, Colorado

Denver Nuggets

19,520

1999

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

Portland Trail Blazers

19,441

1995

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers

19,432

1994

 

List of All NBA Arenas 

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, and one aspect that adds to the charm of this beloved sport is the diverse array of arenas that host these thrilling basketball clashes. Here is the complete list of NBA Arenas:

Arena

Location

Team(s)

Capacity

Opened

American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

Dallas Mavericks

19,200

2001

Amway Center

Orlando, Florida

Orlando Magic

18,846

2010

AT&T Center

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio Spurs

18,418

2002

Ball Arena

Denver, Colorado

Denver Nuggets

19,520

1999

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets

17,732

2012

Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C.

Washington Wizards

20,356

1997

Chase Center

San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors

18,064

2019

Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Clippers

19,068

1999

Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers

18,997

1999

FedExForum

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Grizzlies

17,794

2004

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks

17,500

2018

Footprint Center

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns

17,071

1992

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Pacers

17,923

1999

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, California

Sacramento Kings

17,583

2016

Kaseya Center

Miami, Florida

Miami Heat

19,600

1999

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Pistons

20,332

2017

Madison Square Garden

New York City, New York

New York Knicks

19,812

1968

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

Portland Trail Blazers

19,441

1995

Paycom Center

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Thunder

18,203

2002

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers

19,432

1994

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Raptors

19,800

1999

Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Pelicans

16,867

1999

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte Hornets

19,077

2005

State Farm Arena

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Hawks

18,118

1999

Target Center

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves

18,978

1990

TD Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics

19,156

1995

Toyota Center

Houston, Texas

Houston Rockets

18,055

2003

United Center

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Bulls

20,917

1994

Vivint Arena

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah Jazz

18,306

1991

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia 76ers

20,478

1996

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams, divided equally between the Eastern and Western Conferences. Each team team plays in a total of 29 arenas with LA Lakers and LA Clippers sharing the Crypto.com Arena.

References

FAQ

Who has the smallest arena in the NBA?

New Orleans Pelicans' Smoothie King Center is the smallest arena with a seating capacity of 16,867.

What is the largest NBA arena?

With a seating capacity of 20,917, United Centre is the largest NBA Arena.

How many NBA arenas are there?

Each team team plays in a total of 29 arenas with LA Lakers and LA Clippers sharing the Crypto.com Arena.
