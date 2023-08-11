The NBA's historical pattern isn't all that distinct from the other big-time U.S. sports when it comes to bouncing between championship equality and championship dominance. Every year, just under half of the NBA squads really stand a shot at grabbing the title. Yet throughout history, only a few select teams have consistently owned the bragging rights to championship victories.

Scripting history, the Lakers etched their name as the first in NBA history to conquer a three-peat. Their triumphant stretch unfolded between 1952 and 1954, back when they dazzled as the Minneapolis Lakers. They pocketed five championships in that arena before setting sail to Los Angeles in 1960. However, the 1960s ushered in a championship drought, a rare era overshadowed by the Boston Celtics. It remains the sole decade, since the league's inception, where the Lakers weren't crowned champions, even once.

2. Boston Celtics

NBA FINALS: 17

Best Players: Bill Russell, Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Bob Cousy, Kevin McHale, Tommy Heinsohn, Sam Jones, Robert Parish, Paul Pierce

NBA Final Record: 17-5

The Celtics have matched the Lakers in quite the showdown, with 22 NBA Finals trips of their own against the Lakers' 32. The game-changer arrived in 1950 in the form of coach Red Auerbach, and the Celtics' destiny took a turn for the better. The legendary Hall of Famer Bill Russell's exceptional talents were instrumental in this crucial moment.

Fast-forward and the 1960s witnessed more championships, guided by Russell's leadership. Not to be outdone, the 1970s had their share of glory, netting two more championships under John Havlicek's capable guidance. And then, as the 1980s loomed large, Larry Bird took centre stage, joined by Robert Parish and Kevin McHale. They created a successful era together, winning three championships in the 1980s.

3. Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals: 7

Best Players: Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin, Neil Johnston, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant

NBA Final Record: 7-5

The Golden State Warriors stand tall as another illustrious franchise, etching their mark in history by clinching the very first NBA title (when it was known as BAA – Basketball Association of America) back in 1946-47. Under the leadership of the legendary Joe Fulks, the Philadelphia Warriors laid claim to that inaugural victory.

They carved out their own path, distinguishing themselves from the Chicago Bulls legacy by securing the 2021-22 title, a six-game showdown against the Boston Celtics. With Curry in prime form once again, the Warriors clinched their magnificent seventh NBA title, adding another radiant jewel to their crown.

4. Chicago Bulls

Championships: 6

Best Palyers: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Toni Kukoc, Derrick Rose, Jerry Sloan

NBA Final Records: 6-0

Despite trailing the Lakers and Celtics by a hefty count of 11 championship titles, the Chicago Bulls have etched their name in the highest echelons of basketball lore. Their triumphs are held aloft with utmost reverence, and here's the kicker: they've pulled off a feat that eludes even the most decorated franchises – an unblemished record in the NBA Finals. Out of their 6 NBA Finals appearances, they have won all of them, a record no other team has or can achieve. The Bulls also etched their name in the record books as the first from all the teams to a 70-win regular season, marking an unprecedented milestone in the 1995-96 campaign.

5. San Antonio Spurs

NBA Finals: 5

Best Players: Tim Duncan, David Robertson, George Gervin, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard

NBA Final Record: 5-1

Tony Parker speaks on how Pop's coaching style helped him become a great player 💯



Seizing their maiden championship victory in 1999, Robinson and Duncan spearheaded the Spurs' charge. The arrivals of Parker and Ginobili amplified the team's prowess, culminating in three more championship conquests in 2003, 2005, and 2007. In 2013, the Spurs faced their first setback in the NBA Finals, falling to the Miami Heat after a grueling 7-game showdown. Yet, in 2014, they showcased unwavering determination, overpowering the Heat in just 5 games to seize their fifth championship crown.

