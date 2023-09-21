Real Madrid Owner Name and How to Become a Member?

This Spanish football titan remains resolutely immune to the dominion of corporations, individuals, or consortiums. Instead, the club extends an invitation to fans to become members.

Real Madrid, a formidable football club of global stature, boasts an astounding tally of 35 league championships and an impressive collection of 14 UEFA Champions League trophies, thereby establishing an unparalleled reign in the world of sports. The zenith of their fiscal ascent culminated in May 2022, as Forbes crowned them the world's most valuable football club for 2023, assigning a staggering valuation of $6.07 Billion. In the annals of European football, Real Madrid reigns supreme, having clinched an astounding 14 continental titles to adorn their trophy cabinet. The approaching 2022/23 season tantalizingly promises yet more silverware to augment their illustrious legacy.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid remains a steadfast anomaly amidst the contemporary backdrop of football's commercialization and ownership transformations. As exorbitant sums change hands in the acquisition of football clubs across the globe, Real Madrid stands unshaken, impervious to the notion of being available for purchase. Who Owns Real Madrid Football Club? Real Madrid proudly ranks among the select group of fan-owned football clubs globally, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Barcelona. While the accomplished Spanish magnate, Florentino Perez, assumes the mantle of club president, wielding control over day-to-day operations, it is imperative to note that his authority is subject to the vigilant oversight of the devoted Real Madrid supporters.

This Spanish football titan remains resolutely immune to the dominion of corporations, individuals, or consortiums. Instead, the club extends an invitation to fans to become members. These revered members are affectionately known as "Madristas" or “Socios.” As of the year 2022, as disclosed in the club's annual report, Real Madrid proudly boasts a legion of 92,480 socios, comprising 72,226 men and 20,254 women. The average age of these distinguished members stands at 41 years.

How Do You Become a Member? Fans can attain membership in the club by acquiring the coveted status of "socios." This privilege comes at a modest annual fee of €150. A noteworthy exemption from this fee is conferred upon individuals who have been loyal members for a half-century.