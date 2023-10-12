Quick Links

List of Speakers of the US House of Representatives

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives is the leader of the House and the second in line to the presidency. Here is a list of all Speakers of the House, from Frederick Muhlenberg in 1789 to the current vacancy.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives is the most powerful person in the House. They are the leader of the House, the head of the majority party, and the second in line to the presidency.

The Speaker has many important jobs, including:

  • Presiding over debates
  • Setting the agenda for the House
  • Appointing members to committees
  • Representing the House in negotiations with the Senate and the President
  • The Speaker is also responsible for maintaining order in the House and enforcing its rules.

The Speaker is elected by the members of the House at the beginning of each new Congress. The Speaker is usually the leader of the majority party, but this is not required.

The Speaker is a powerful position, and it has been held by some of the most famous names in American history, including Henry Clay, Sam Rayburn, and Tip O'Neill.

Here is the list of all the Speakers of the US House of Representatives:  

Congress

Year

Name

1st 

(1789–1791)

Frederick Muhlenberg 

2nd 

(1791–1793)

Jonathan Trumbull Jr.

3rd

(1793–1795)

Frederick Muhlenberg

4th

(1795–1797)

Jonathan Dayton

5th

(1797–1799)

Jonathan Dayton

6th

(1799–1801)

Theodore Sedgwick

7th

(1801–1803)

Nathaniel Macon

8th

(1803–1805)

Nathaniel Macon

9th

(1805–1807)

Nathaniel Macon

10th

(1807–1809)

Joseph Bradley Varnum

11th

(1809–1811)

Joseph Bradley Varnum

12th

(1811–1813)

Henry Clay

13th

(1813–1815)

Henry Clay

13th

(1813–1815)

Langdon Cheves

14th

(1815–1817)

Henry Clay

15th

(1817–1819)

Henry Clay

16th

(1819–1821)

Henry Clay

16th

(1819–1821)

John W. Taylor

17th 

(1821–1823)

Philip P. Barbour

18th

(1823–1825)

Henry Clay

19th

(1825–1827)

John W. Taylor

20th

(1827–1829)

Andrew Stevenson

21st

(1829–1831)

Andrew Stevenson

22nd

(1831–1833)

Andrew Stevenson

23rd

(1833–1835)

Andrew Stevenson

23rd

(1833–1835)

John Bell

24th

(1835–1837)

James K. Polk

25th

(1837–1839)

James K. Polk

26th

(1839–1841)

Robert M. T. Hunter

27th

(1841–1843)

John White

28th

(1843–1845)

John Winston Jones

29th

(1845–1847)

John Wesley Davis

30th

(1847–1849)

Robert Charles Winthrop

31st

(1849–1851)

Howell Cobb

32nd 

(1851–1853)

Linn Boyd

33rd

(1853–1855)

Linn Boyd

34th

(1855–1857)

Nathaniel P. Banks

35th

(1857–1859)

James Lawrence Orr

36th

(1859–1861)

William Pennington

37th

(1861–1863)

Galusha A. Grow

38th

(1863–1865)

Schuyler Colfax

39th

(1865–1867)

Schuyler Colfax

40th

(1867–1869)

Schuyler Colfax

40th

(1867–1869)

Theodore M. Pomeroy

41st

(1869–1871)

James G. Blaine

42nd

(1871–1873)

James G. Blaine

43rd

(1873–1875)

James G. Blaine

44th

(1875–1877)

Michael C. Kerr

44th

(1875–1877)

Samuel J. Randall

45th

(1877–1879)

Samuel J. Randall

46th

(1879–1881)

Samuel J. Randall

47th

(1881–1883)

J. Warren Keifer

48th

(1883–1885)

John G. Carlisle

49th

(1885–1887)

John G. Carlisle

50th

(1887–1889)

John G. Carlisle

51st

(1889–1891)

Thomas Brackett Reed

52nd

(1891–1893)

Charles Frederick Crisp

53rd

(1893–1895)

Charles Frederick Crisp

54th

(1895–1897)

Thomas Brackett Reed

55th

(1897–1899)

Thomas Brackett Reed

56th

(1899–1901)

David B. Henderson

57th

(1901–1903)

David B. Henderson

58th

(1903–1905)

Joseph Gurney Cannon

59th

(1905–1907)

Joseph Gurney Cannon

60th

(1907–1909)

Joseph Gurney Cannon

61st

(1909–1911)

Joseph Gurney Cannon

62nd

(1911–1913)

Champ Clark

63rd

(1913–1915)

Champ Clark

64th

(1915–1917)

Champ Clark

65th

(1917–1919)

Champ Clark

66th

(1919–1921)

Frederick H. Gillett

67th

(1921–1923)

Frederick H. Gillett

68th

(1923–1925)

Frederick H. Gillett

69th

(1925–1927)

Nicholas Longworth

70th

(1927–1929)

Nicholas Longworth

71st

(1929–1931)

Nicholas Longworth

72nd

(1931–1933)

John Nance Garner

73rd

(1933–1935)

Henry Thomas Rainey

74th

(1935–1937)

Jo Byrns

74th

(1935–1937)

William B. Bankhead

75th

(1937–1939)

William B. Bankhead

76th

(1939–1941)

William B. Bankhead

76th

(1939–1941)

Sam Rayburn

77th

(1941–1943)

Sam Rayburn

78th

(1943–1945)

Sam Rayburn

79th

(1945–1947)

Sam Rayburn

80th

(1947–1949)

Joseph W. Martin Jr.

81st

(1949–1951)

Sam Rayburn

82nd

(1951–1953)

Sam Rayburn

83rd

(1953–1955)

Joseph W. Martin Jr.

84th

(1955–1957)

Sam Rayburn

85th

(1957–1959)

Sam Rayburn

86th

(1959–1961)

Sam Rayburn

87th

(1961–1963)

Sam Rayburn

87th

(1961–1963)

John W. McCormack

88th

(1963–1965)

John W. McCormack

89th

(1965–1967)

John W. McCormack

90th

(1967–1969)

John W. McCormack

91st

(1969–1971)

John W. McCormack

92nd

(1971–1973)

Carl Albert

93rd

(1973–1975)

Carl Albert

94th

(1975–1977)

Carl Albert

95th

(1977–1979)

Tip O'Neill

96th

(1979–1981)

Tip O'Neill

97th

(1981–1983)

Tip O'Neill

98th

(1983–1985)

Tip O'Neill

99th

(1985–1987)

Tip O'Neill

100th

(1987–1989)

Jim Wright

101st

(1989–1991)

Jim Wright

101st

(1989–1991)

Tom Foley

102nd

(1991–1993)

Tom Foley

103rd

(1993–1995)

Tom Foley

104th

(1995–1997)

Newt Gingrich

105th

(1997–1999)

Newt Gingrich

106th

(1999–2001)

Dennis Hastert

107th

(2001–2003)

Dennis Hastert

108th

(2003–2005)

Dennis Hastert

109th

(2005–2007)

Dennis Hastert

110th

(2007–2009)

Nancy Pelosi

111th

(2009–2011)

Nancy Pelosi

112th

(2011–2013)

John Boehner

113th

(2013–2015)

John Boehner

114th

(2015–2017)

John Boehner

114th

(2015–2017)

Paul Ryan

115th

(2017–2019)

Paul Ryan

116th

(2019–2021)

Nancy Pelosi

117th

(2021–2023)

Nancy Pelosi

118th

(2023–2025)

Kevin McCarthy

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives is elected by the members of the House. The speaker is the leader of the House and the second in line to the presidency.

The speaker is elected by a majority of votes cast, not a majority of the full membership of the House. This means that the speaker can be elected even if some members of the House do not vote.

If no candidate receives a majority vote, the roll call is repeated until a speaker is elected.

The speaker does not have to be an incumbent member of the House, but all speakers thus far have been.

Altogether, 55 individuals, from 23 states, have served as speaker of the House. The office is currently vacant following the outcome of the vote to vacate on October 3, 2023, conducted during the 118th Congress.

