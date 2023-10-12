List of Speakers of the US House of Representatives

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives is the leader of the House and the second in line to the presidency. Here is a list of all Speakers of the House, from Frederick Muhlenberg in 1789 to the current vacancy.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives is the most powerful person in the House. They are the leader of the House, the head of the majority party, and the second in line to the presidency. The Speaker has many important jobs, including:

Presiding over debates

Setting the agenda for the House

Appointing members to committees

Representing the House in negotiations with the Senate and the President

The Speaker is also responsible for maintaining order in the House and enforcing its rules. The Speaker is elected by the members of the House at the beginning of each new Congress. The Speaker is usually the leader of the majority party, but this is not required. The Speaker is a powerful position, and it has been held by some of the most famous names in American history, including Henry Clay, Sam Rayburn, and Tip O'Neill.

Here is the list of all the Speakers of the US House of Representatives: Congress Year Name 1st (1789–1791) Frederick Muhlenberg 2nd (1791–1793) Jonathan Trumbull Jr. 3rd (1793–1795) Frederick Muhlenberg 4th (1795–1797) Jonathan Dayton 5th (1797–1799) Jonathan Dayton 6th (1799–1801) Theodore Sedgwick 7th (1801–1803) Nathaniel Macon 8th (1803–1805) Nathaniel Macon 9th (1805–1807) Nathaniel Macon 10th (1807–1809) Joseph Bradley Varnum 11th (1809–1811) Joseph Bradley Varnum 12th (1811–1813) Henry Clay 13th (1813–1815) Henry Clay 13th (1813–1815) Langdon Cheves 14th (1815–1817) Henry Clay 15th (1817–1819) Henry Clay 16th (1819–1821) Henry Clay 16th (1819–1821) John W. Taylor 17th (1821–1823) Philip P. Barbour 18th (1823–1825) Henry Clay 19th (1825–1827) John W. Taylor 20th (1827–1829) Andrew Stevenson 21st (1829–1831) Andrew Stevenson 22nd (1831–1833) Andrew Stevenson 23rd (1833–1835) Andrew Stevenson 23rd (1833–1835) John Bell 24th (1835–1837) James K. Polk 25th (1837–1839) James K. Polk 26th (1839–1841) Robert M. T. Hunter 27th (1841–1843) John White 28th (1843–1845) John Winston Jones 29th (1845–1847) John Wesley Davis 30th (1847–1849) Robert Charles Winthrop 31st (1849–1851) Howell Cobb 32nd (1851–1853) Linn Boyd 33rd (1853–1855) Linn Boyd 34th (1855–1857) Nathaniel P. Banks 35th (1857–1859) James Lawrence Orr 36th (1859–1861) William Pennington 37th (1861–1863) Galusha A. Grow 38th (1863–1865) Schuyler Colfax 39th (1865–1867) Schuyler Colfax 40th (1867–1869) Schuyler Colfax 40th (1867–1869) Theodore M. Pomeroy 41st (1869–1871) James G. Blaine 42nd (1871–1873) James G. Blaine 43rd (1873–1875) James G. Blaine 44th (1875–1877) Michael C. Kerr 44th (1875–1877) Samuel J. Randall 45th (1877–1879) Samuel J. Randall 46th (1879–1881) Samuel J. Randall 47th (1881–1883) J. Warren Keifer 48th (1883–1885) John G. Carlisle 49th (1885–1887) John G. Carlisle 50th (1887–1889) John G. Carlisle 51st (1889–1891) Thomas Brackett Reed 52nd (1891–1893) Charles Frederick Crisp 53rd (1893–1895) Charles Frederick Crisp 54th (1895–1897) Thomas Brackett Reed 55th (1897–1899) Thomas Brackett Reed 56th (1899–1901) David B. Henderson 57th (1901–1903) David B. Henderson 58th (1903–1905) Joseph Gurney Cannon 59th (1905–1907) Joseph Gurney Cannon 60th (1907–1909) Joseph Gurney Cannon 61st (1909–1911) Joseph Gurney Cannon 62nd (1911–1913) Champ Clark 63rd (1913–1915) Champ Clark 64th (1915–1917) Champ Clark 65th (1917–1919) Champ Clark 66th (1919–1921) Frederick H. Gillett 67th (1921–1923) Frederick H. Gillett 68th (1923–1925) Frederick H. Gillett 69th (1925–1927) Nicholas Longworth 70th (1927–1929) Nicholas Longworth 71st (1929–1931) Nicholas Longworth 72nd (1931–1933) John Nance Garner 73rd (1933–1935) Henry Thomas Rainey 74th (1935–1937) Jo Byrns 74th (1935–1937) William B. Bankhead 75th (1937–1939) William B. Bankhead 76th (1939–1941) William B. Bankhead 76th (1939–1941) Sam Rayburn 77th (1941–1943) Sam Rayburn 78th (1943–1945) Sam Rayburn 79th (1945–1947) Sam Rayburn 80th (1947–1949) Joseph W. Martin Jr. 81st (1949–1951) Sam Rayburn 82nd (1951–1953) Sam Rayburn 83rd (1953–1955) Joseph W. Martin Jr. 84th (1955–1957) Sam Rayburn 85th (1957–1959) Sam Rayburn 86th (1959–1961) Sam Rayburn 87th (1961–1963) Sam Rayburn 87th (1961–1963) John W. McCormack 88th (1963–1965) John W. McCormack 89th (1965–1967) John W. McCormack 90th (1967–1969) John W. McCormack 91st (1969–1971) John W. McCormack 92nd (1971–1973) Carl Albert 93rd (1973–1975) Carl Albert 94th (1975–1977) Carl Albert 95th (1977–1979) Tip O'Neill 96th (1979–1981) Tip O'Neill 97th (1981–1983) Tip O'Neill 98th (1983–1985) Tip O'Neill 99th (1985–1987) Tip O'Neill 100th (1987–1989) Jim Wright 101st (1989–1991) Jim Wright 101st (1989–1991) Tom Foley 102nd (1991–1993) Tom Foley 103rd (1993–1995) Tom Foley 104th (1995–1997) Newt Gingrich 105th (1997–1999) Newt Gingrich 106th (1999–2001) Dennis Hastert 107th (2001–2003) Dennis Hastert 108th (2003–2005) Dennis Hastert 109th (2005–2007) Dennis Hastert 110th (2007–2009) Nancy Pelosi 111th (2009–2011) Nancy Pelosi 112th (2011–2013) John Boehner 113th (2013–2015) John Boehner 114th (2015–2017) John Boehner 114th (2015–2017) Paul Ryan 115th (2017–2019) Paul Ryan 116th (2019–2021) Nancy Pelosi 117th (2021–2023) Nancy Pelosi 118th (2023–2025) Kevin McCarthy The speaker of the United States House of Representatives is elected by the members of the House. The speaker is the leader of the House and the second in line to the presidency.

The speaker is elected by a majority of votes cast, not a majority of the full membership of the House. This means that the speaker can be elected even if some members of the House do not vote. If no candidate receives a majority vote, the roll call is repeated until a speaker is elected.