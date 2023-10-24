Quick Links

State-wise Hunting Licenses, Tags, Permits, and Stamps in U.S. 2023

Hunting is a popular recreational activity in the United States, and each state has its own requirements for licenses, tags, permits, and stamps. This article provides a state-by-state breakdown of the hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps that are required to hunt in the United States in 2023.

Nikhil Batra
By Nikhil Batra
Oct 24, 2023, 02:20 EDT
Hunting is a popular recreational activity in the United States, with millions of people participating each year. It is a way to connect with nature, harvest food, and manage wildlife populations.

In order to hunt legally, hunters must purchase a hunting license, as well as any necessary tags or permits. Hunting licenses are typically required for all hunters, regardless of their age or experience. Tags and permits are often required for hunting specific species of animals, such as deer, elk, and waterfowl.

The cost of hunting licenses and tags varies from state to state. However, it is generally a relatively affordable way to participate in the sport. Hunting licenses and tags can be purchased online, at sporting goods stores, or at state wildlife agencies.

In addition to purchasing a hunting license and tags, hunters must also follow all applicable hunting laws and regulations. These laws vary from state to state, so it is important for hunters to research the specific regulations that apply to the area where they will be hunting.

Hunting is a safe and enjoyable activity for people of all ages and skill levels. However, it is important to remember that hunting is a serious responsibility. Hunters must be familiar with their weapon and know how to use it safely. They must also be respectful of other hunters and the environment.

The following table provides a state-by-state breakdown of the hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps that are required to hunt in the United States in 2023:

State

Hunting License

Tags and Permits

Stamps

Alabama

Yes

Yes

Yes

Alaska

Yes

Yes

Yes

Arizona

Yes

Yes

Yes

Arkansas

Yes

Yes

Yes

California

Yes

Yes

Yes

Colorado

Yes

Yes

Yes

Connecticut

Yes

Yes

Yes

Delaware

Yes

Yes

Yes

Florida

Yes

Yes

Yes

Georgia

Yes

Yes

Yes

Hawaii

Yes

Yes

Yes

Idaho

Yes

Yes

Yes

Illinois

Yes

Yes

Yes

Indiana

Yes

Yes

Yes

Iowa

Yes

Yes

Yes

Kansas

Yes

Yes

Yes

Kentucky

Yes

Yes

Yes

Louisiana

Yes

Yes

Yes

Maine

Yes

Yes

Yes

Maryland

Yes

Yes

Yes

Massachusetts

Yes

Yes

Yes

Michigan

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minnesota

Yes

Yes

Yes

Mississippi

Yes

Yes

Yes

Missouri

Yes

Yes

Yes

Montana

Yes

Yes

Yes

Nebraska

Yes

Yes

Yes

Nevada

Yes

Yes

Yes

New Hampshire

Yes

Yes

Yes

New Jersey

Yes

Yes

Yes

New Mexico

Yes

Yes

Yes

New York

Yes

Yes

Yes

North Carolina

Yes

Yes

Yes

North Dakota

Yes

Yes

Yes

Ohio

Yes

Yes

Yes

Oklahoma

Yes

Yes

Yes

Oregon

Yes

Yes

Yes

Pennsylvania

Yes

Yes

Yes

Rhode Island

Yes

Yes

Yes

South Carolina

Yes

Yes

Yes

South Dakota

Yes

Yes

Yes

Tennessee

Yes

Yes

Yes

Texas

Yes

Yes

Yes

Utah

Yes

Yes

Yes

Vermont

Yes

Yes

Yes

Virginia

Yes

Yes

Yes

Washington

Yes

Yes

Yes

West Virginia

Yes

Yes

Yes

Wisconsin

Yes

Yes

Yes

Wyoming

Yes

Yes

Yes
