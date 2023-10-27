Full Moon in October 2023: Why Is it Called Hunter's Moon?

The Hunter's Moon is also known for its bright, orange hue. This is caused due to the way that sunlight is scattered by the dust and moisture in the atmosphere during the fall season. As a result, the Hunter's Moon is often known as one of the most beautiful full moons of the year.

The end of October is treating sky watchers to a heavenly sight: the Hunter's Moon. This full moon, which will occur on Saturday, October 28, 2023, is the first full moon after the autumnal equinox. It is traditionally associated with hunting and the harvest, as it provided extra light for hunters to track their prey and farmers to gather their crops.

This weekend, take a moment to enjoy the full Hunter's Moon 🌕, which peaks on Saturday, October 28, but will look full for several days, starting Friday. https://t.co/pJFmmsuqOk

If you're planning on heading out to enjoy any Halloween events this weekend, be sure to take a moment to gaze up at the night sky. The Hunter's Moon is a beautiful celestial event that you won't want to miss.

The Hunter's Moon is the first full moon after the autumnal equinox, which is the day when the sun crosses the celestial equator and the day and night are of equal length. It is also the last full moon of the astronomical summer.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, The Hunter's Moon in October 2023 will occur on Saturday, October 28th at 4:23 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). At this time, it will reach peak illumination.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac mentions: “The autumnal equinox is an astronomical event that marks the start of autumn (or “fall”). In the Northern Hemisphere, the autumnal equinox occurs in September; in the Southern Hemisphere, it occurs in March.”

Why Is it Called Hunter’s Moon?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in October is known as the Hunter's Moon because it was traditionally known as a time for hunters to prepare for the coming winter.

As the winter season approached, animals were beginning to fatten up to prepare for the cold months.

Another reason that it is known as the Hunter's Moon is because fields had been recently cleared during the Harvest Moon, making it easier for hunters to spot their prey.

Additionally, foxes and wolves would also come out to prey on these animals, providing hunters with more opportunities to hunt.

The Hunter's Moon was also a time for communities to come together and celebrate the harvest. It was a time of abundance and gratitude, and the full moon provided a beautiful and atmospheric backdrop for these celebrations.

This term was first utilised in 1710 in the Oxford English Dictionary. Other names for the Hunter's Moon include the Sanguine Moon or Blood Moon, which may be associated with the blood of hunting or the colour of the changing autumn leaves.

Today, the Hunter's Moon is still a popular time for legal hunting, but it is also a time for people to enjoy the beauty of nature and celebrate the changing of the seasons. It is a special time of year that is rich in tradition and symbolism.