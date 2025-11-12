Northern Lights Tonight (November 12, 2025): Skywatchers across the US are on high alert. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed that one of the strongest space weather events in years will bring the northern lights tonight to unprecedented latitudes. Thanks to a series of powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun, a rare G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm g4 is forecast to impact Earth on November 12.

This means the majestic aurora borealis tonight is set to illuminate the skies in over 21 northern lights us states, giving millions a once-in-a-decade chance to witness the cosmic light show. Get ready to look up.

When and Where is the Best Time to See the Northern Lights Tonight?

The severe G4 storm watch means the auroral oval, the typical viewing zone, will expand significantly southward. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has forecast peak activity for the late hours of November 12. The prime viewing window is generally between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM local time, with the strongest G3 to G4 conditions expected from 10 PM to 1 AM EST.