Northern Lights Tonight (November 12, 2025): Skywatchers across the US are on high alert. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed that one of the strongest space weather events in years will bring the northern lights tonight to unprecedented latitudes. Thanks to a series of powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun, a rare G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm g4 is forecast to impact Earth on November 12.
This means the majestic aurora borealis tonight is set to illuminate the skies in over 21 northern lights us states, giving millions a once-in-a-decade chance to witness the cosmic light show. Get ready to look up.
When and Where is the Best Time to See the Northern Lights Tonight?
The severe G4 storm watch means the auroral oval, the typical viewing zone, will expand significantly southward. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has forecast peak activity for the late hours of November 12. The prime viewing window is generally between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM local time, with the strongest G3 to G4 conditions expected from 10 PM to 1 AM EST.
Here are the 21 northern lights us states where visibility is most likely, according to the latest aurora visibility map:
|
Region
|
States with High Northern Lights Visibility Potential
|
West and Alaska
|
Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming
|
Midwest
|
North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio, Indiana
|
Northeast
|
New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
The exceptional strength of the solar storm means the aurora visibility map shows potential sightings extending much further south, a rare event for residents in states like Nebraska, Illinois, and possibly as far as Alabama.
Also Read - Northern Lights vs Southern Lights: What’re the Key Differences?
What Causes the Aurora and How You Can Spot It?
A CME solar storm, which is an explosion of plasma and magnetic field from the sun, causes the lights. These charged particles hit Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere, which makes the beautiful colors (green for oxygen at lower altitudes and red for oxygen at higher altitudes).
To spot the northern light on November 12, find a location away from city light pollution, face the northern horizon, and allow 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark. Use your phone camera's night mode; the sensor can often capture faint green or pink light before your naked eye can.
This is a video capturing the Aurora from Longmont, CO courtesy of Kelsey Dillon. Thank you Kelsey! pic.twitter.com/YeqGM5YU9x— NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) November 12, 2025
While cloud cover remains the only potential spoiler for this celestial event, the sheer strength of the G4 storm suggests the display will be unmissable for those with clear skies. Remember to track the Kp-index, a real-time measure of geomagnetic intensity, to maximize your chances of catching this truly unforgettable show.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation