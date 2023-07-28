What is Machu Picchu? All You Need To Know About The Lost City

Macchu Picchu: Machu Picchu is a world-famous archaeological site located in the Andes Mountains of Peru, South America. It is one of the most iconic and well-preserved ancient Inca cities and is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Machu Picchu: A multinational team of scientists examined the ancient DNA of over 30 persons who were buried at Machu Picchu and were probably attendants to the Incan elite. They compared the genetic information with DNA from other ancient human remains and contemporary residents of the area. The study, which was published on Wednesday (July 26) in the journal Science Advances, showed that the servants came from all across the Andean highlands as well as from all along Peru's coast.

All About Machu Picchu Machu Picchu is an awe-inspiring archaeological wonder nestled in the Andes Mountains of Peru. At an elevation of approximately 2,430 meters (7,970 feet) above sea level, this ancient Inca city captivates visitors with its remarkable architecture, breathtaking vistas, and mysterious history. Believed to have been built during the height of the Inca Empire in the 15th century, Machu Picchu remains shrouded in mystery, as the exact purpose of the site continues to be a subject of scholarly debate. Some theories suggest it served as an estate for the Inca emperor Pachacuti, a religious sanctuary, a royal retreat, or a ceremonial centre with astronomical significance. Regardless of its precise function, Machu Picchu stands as a testament to the ingenuity and engineering prowess of the Inca civilization.

The city's architecture is a testament to the precision and skill of Inca builders. The stone structures are constructed without the use of mortar, with precisely cut blocks fitting together seamlessly. The site is divided into two main areas: the agricultural sector, featuring terraces used for farming, and the urban sector, which includes temples, plazas, and residential buildings. Prominent structures include the Intihuatana, a ritual stone associated with astronomical observations, and the Room of the Three Windows, showcasing masterful stonework. Machu Picchu was largely unknown to the outside world until its rediscovery by American historian and explorer Hiram Bingham in 1911. Since then, it has become one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world, attracting travellers from all corners of the globe. Tourists can access Machu Picchu by hiking the iconic Inca Trail, a multi-day trek through the Andean wilderness, or by taking a train and bus combination from the nearby town of Aguas Calientes (Machu Picchu Pueblo).