Friday the 13th: Meaning and Why it is Famous for Being Unlucky?

Friday the 13th is considered unlucky in Western superstition, but why? Discover the origins of this superstition, the theories behind it, and how it has been popularised in modern culture.

The spooky season has kicked off in the perfect manner with Friday the 13th. It is considered an unlucky day in Western superstition. It occurs when the 13th day of the month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, which happens at least once every year but can occur up to three times in the same year. The superstition that Friday the 13th is unlucky is widespread, with many people believing it brings bad luck, just like walking under a ladder, crossing paths with a black cat, or breaking a mirror.

Although the exact origins of this tradition are unknown, negative superstitions surrounding the number 13 have been around for centuries. Why Is Friday the 13th Considered Unlucky? There are a number of possible reasons why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky. One theory is that it is because of the association with the Last Supper, where there were 13 people at the table, including Jesus and his 12 disciples. The next day, of course, was Good Friday, the day of Jesus' crucifixion.

The 13 guests at the table were then considered as a bad omen specifically that it was courting death. Another reason that this date combined with Friday is considered to be unlucky is that the superstition stems from the arrest of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307.

The Knights Templar were a powerful religious and military order, and their arrest was a major event in European history. The number 13 itself is also considered unlucky in many cultures. For example, in Norse mythology, there were 12 gods and goddesses, and the 13th guest at their banquet was Loki, the trickster god.

In modern times, the superstition of Friday the 13th has been popularized by books, movies, and TV shows. The most famous example is the horror franchise "Friday the 13th," which features the killer Jason Voorhees.