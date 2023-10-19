United Airlines New Boarding Process for Passengers: Check Details Here

United Airlines is introducing a new boarding process for passengers, starting in late October 2023. The new process, called WILMA, is designed to improve efficiency and reduce boarding times.

United Airlines is introducing a new boarding process for passengers, starting in late October 2023. The new process, called WILMA, stands for Window, Middle, and Aisle. Under the new process, passengers will be assigned to board in groups based on their seat location, with window seat passengers boarding first, followed by middle seat passengers, and then aisle seat passengers.

United Airlines says that the new boarding process is designed to improve efficiency and reduce boarding times. The company also says that the new process will be more fair to passengers, as it will eliminate the need for passengers to rush to the gate to get a good boarding position.

The airline mentioned that this plan will come into effect from October 26, 2023. United Airlines tested the WILMA method at five airports and found that it reduced boarding times by an average of two minutes.. The airline had previously used the system before stopping in 2017.

The company said this will improve efficiency as the boarding times have increased by up to two minutes since 2019. The change comes ahead of the busy holiday travel season, in which a speedy boarding process can be extremely helpful in ensuring on-time departures.

The change will begin with passengers in Group 4, which includes those with economy aisle seats. Families travelling together will be allowed to board their flight together. Will These Changes Apply to First and Business Class? No, this new process will only work for economy passengers. Passengers in first class and business class, as well as those in the pre-boarding group, will continue to board the plane first. The pre-boarding group includes travellers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, active-duty military, and families travelling with children that are 2 years old or younger.