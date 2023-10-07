Federal Holiday 2023 on Monday: Check List of States which have and Not

There is no federal holiday on Monday, October 9, 2023. However, some states observe Columbus Day on this date, while others observe Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The second Monday in October is a federal holiday in the US, but it is celebrated differently in different states. In 16 states, it is Columbus Day, while in other states, it is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Columbus Day is a holiday that commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday that honors the history and culture of Indigenous peoples in the US.

The second Monday in October was first designated as a federal holiday in 1937. It was originally called Columbus Day, but in recent years, there has been a growing movement to rename the holiday Indigenous Peoples' Day. The movement to rename the holiday is based on the argument that Columbus was responsible for the deaths of many Indigenous people. He also enslaved Indigenous people and forced them to convert to Christianity.

The movement to rename the holiday has been successful in some states, but it is still a controversial issue. In 2023, the second Monday in October will be celebrated as Columbus Day in 16 states and as Indigenous Peoples' Day in other states. Why does the celebration of the second Monday in October vary from state to state?

There are a few reasons why the celebration of the second Monday in October varies from state to state. State governments have the power to set their own holidays. The federal government only designates 11 official federal holidays. State governments can choose to celebrate these federal holidays, or they can create their own holidays.

There is a growing movement to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples' Day. This movement has been successful in some states, but it is still a controversial issue. Some states have a large Indigenous population. These states may be more likely to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day than states with a smaller Indigenous population.