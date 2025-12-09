School Assembly Headlines Today (10 December): HM Shah Hails Vande Mataram, Government Adopts Zero-Tolerance Policy, and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Centre Disburses Over ₹4 Lakh Cr Under PM-KISAN: Agriculture Minister
-
Government adopts zero-tolerance policy to end left-wing extremism by March next year
-
Lok Sabha takes up discussion on electoral reforms
-
President Droupadi Murmu confers National Handicrafts Awards in New Delhi
-
DGCA directs IndiGo to cut flight schedule by 5 per cent amid disruptions
-
Government issues over 12 thousand show-cause notices to fertilizer dealers
-
Civil Aviation Secretary says flight operations have returned to near-normal levels
-
Aviation Minister informs Lok Sabha IndiGo disruption rapidly stabilising
-
Government informs Rajya Sabha of 28 thousand crore rupees claims under Ayushman Bharat scheme
-
HM Amit Shah says, Vande Mataram symbolises patriotism and national consciousness
-
Government informs food grain production estimated at over 357 million tonnes
-
PM Modi notes the regular use of Sanskrit in Doordarshan’s Suprabhatam programme
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
India continues humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah under Operation Sagar Bandhu
-
33rd Southeast Asian Games to begin in Thailand
-
Powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits north-eastern Japan
-
Russian regions warn of potential drone attacks prompting southern airports to suspend flights
-
India, Chile conclude 4th round of CEPA negotiations in New Delhi
-
UN Security Council to hold open meeting on Ukraine today
-
China reacts positively to Putin’s India visit, calls China-India-Russia key to Global South
-
India, Australia Strengthen Partnership in Skills and Mobility
-
India, Egypt’s Assyut Governorate Explore New Economic Opportunities
-
Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 Inaugurated Under Crown Prince’s Patronage
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Indian Cricketers Offer Prayers at Puri Before SA Match
-
BCCI releases full list of finalised players for IPL 2026 auction
-
India to face Uruguay in FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago today
-
India beat Wales 3-1 in FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 9/16 qualifier in Santiago
-
India to host Squash World Cup for third consecutive time in Chennai
-
India defeats hosts South Africa 5-2 in first match of men’s hockey series in Cape Town
-
Germany beats India 5-1 in FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semifinals
-
Simranpreet Kaur Brar Wins Gold in Women’s 25m Pistol at ISSF World Cup Final 2025
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
-
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
-
Sensex & Nifty Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak
-
Sensex, Nifty slip for fourth consecutive session
-
Land & property transactions are driving India’s economy in big way, says DoLR Secretary Manoj Joshi
-
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Hitting Record Highs; Broader Market Ends Mixed”
-
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Nearly 100 students participate in IIT Delhi’s STEM mentorship programme for high school girls
-
IIT-Guwahati’s online Data Science-AI programme, with flexible exit options, sees rising demand
-
Assam CM Himanta Sarma gifts scooters to 11,250 meritorious students
-
Karnataka govt to form House panel to relax private school recognition rules
-
SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 released at ssc.gov.in; steps to download Tier 1 PDF
-
CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA issues city intimation slips at csirnet.nta.nic.in
Thought of the Day
"Success is not a destination, but a continuous journey of small, smart steps."
Meaning: This thought reminds students that truly great achievement doesn't happen just by luck or by reaching one single goal (like getting into a specific university). Success is built day by day, through consistent effort and good, small decisions. It tells you to focus on the process—like spending one hour studying every day, correctly fixing one hard problem, or showing up prepared for class. If you commit to these "small, smart steps" constantly, the big results will naturally follow.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
