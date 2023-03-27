Telangana High Court Hall Ticket 2023 OUT for Office Subordinate Posts: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

Telangana High Court Hall Ticket 2023 : The Telangana High Court has released the admit cards for its Office Subordinate Posts examination in 2023. Students who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

The purpose of the recruitment examination is to fill up 1226 positions within Telangana High Court that are currently vacant. Candidates must read all the instructions carefully and download their admit card to avoid the last moment rush.

Telangana High Court Hall Ticket 2023

The admit card has been released and it is available to download from the official website. It is essential that candidates carry their admit cards and a valid ID proof to the examination center. The admit card will serve as an entry pass, and without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Therefore, candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards as soon as possible and check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

TS High Court Admit Card 2023 : Important Details

The Telangana High Court Hall Ticket 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

Telangana HC Office Subordinate Exam Schedule 2023

The Telangana High Court Exam Date 2023 will be mentioned in the admit card released by the Telangana High Court. Candidates must also stay tuned on the official website to stay updated with the details related to Telangana High Court Recruitment 2023.

Telangana High Court Hall Ticket 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

Telangana High Court Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF]

How to download Telangana High Court Hall Ticket 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the Telangana High Court Various Vacancy recruitment examination:

Visit the official website of the Telangana High Court (Telangana High Court) i.e,. hc.ts.nic.in Look for the right side of the screen, a login dashboard will appear. Enter your application number and password as required. Type in the security pin shown on the screen. The admit card will be displayed on the screen for you to download and print.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.