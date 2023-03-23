68th BPSC Result 2023 OUT Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Release Date Details Here

BPSC Result 2023 will be released soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check here for details

68th BPSC Result 2023 Soon: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 on 27 March 2023. The BPSC Result will be available to download for BPSC 68th combined competitive exam in PDF format on the official website of the commission at - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Based on the result, the commission will select candidates for BPSC 68th Mains Exam.

68th BPSC Result PDF Download Link shall also be provided, once the result is released. Candidates who have appeared in Bihar 68th Exam on February 12, 2023 can check their BPSC 68th Prelims Result once it is released by the commission. The final answer key shall also be released along with the result. According to media reports the final answer key is prepared on the basis of the first answer key which was released on 18 Feb 2023, and no changes have been made in the provisional answer key.

68th BPSC Result 2023: Check BPSC Result Overview

Candidates can check the table below to know the important details pertaining to the BPSC 68th result.

Organization Name Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Name BPSC 68th Prelims Vacancies 281 BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card Release Date January 28, 2023 Preliminary Exam Date February 12, 2023 BPSC Result 2023 Date 27 March 2023 No. of Candidates Appeared 3.2 Lakh BPSC Mains Exam Date May 12, 2023 BPSC Website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Result 2023: How to download the BPSC Pre Result 2023

Candidates can download the BPSC 68th Prelims Result from the official website.

68th BPSC Mains Exam Date 2023

Candidates who shall clear the BPSC Prelims 2023 are required to appear for the BPSC mains exam. BPSC Mains Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 12 May 2023.