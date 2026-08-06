The Partition of India in August 1947 is one of the most important historical chapter in modern world history. It resulted in the creation of two independent dominions we now know as India and Pakistan. The division of India was also responsible for one of the largest mass migrations in human history. For general awareness and competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, RRB, and State PCS it is important to know about political settlements and legislative achievements related to partition. Try to attempt this 10 question General Knowledge quiz on and about the partition of India to test how well you know the key events and personalities and boundary divisions that shaped the modern Indian subcontinent in 1947. Key Facts about Partition of India 1947 for Exams Lord Mountbatten as the last British leader in India did announce the plan to split the country on June 3rd 1947.

He appointed Cyril Radcliffe who was a British lawyer for the cause. His job was to draw the actual lines on the map to split Punjab and Bengal. The British Parliament then passed a law called the Indian Independence Act 1947 to make the division official. Years later in 2021 India named August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to remember those who suffered the most during the partition of India. 10 Quiz Questions with Answers and Explanations Here are 10 important questions with correct answers and their explanations to help you review these crucial facts about partition for revision. Q.1. Who was appointed to draw the official boundaries between India and Pakistan in 1947? A) Lord Mountbatten B) Sir Cyril Radcliffe C) Clement Attlee D) Sir Stafford Cripps Answer: B) Sir Cyril Radcliffe Explanation: Radcliffe was a British lawyer who had never stepped foot in India before this assignment. He was put in charge of the boundary commissions for both Punjab and Bengal which is why the border is called the Radcliffe Line.

Q.2. When was the official map of the Radcliffe Line released to the public? A) August 14, 1947 B) August 15, 1947 C) August 17, 1947 D) June 3, 1947 Answer: C) August 17, 1947 Explanation: The border maps surprisingly weren't made public on Independence Day. They were officially released on August 17 two days after India became independent. Q.3. Which proposal outlined the steps for dividing British India into two separate countries? A) Cabinet Mission Plan B) Wavell Plan C) Mountbatten Plan (June 3 Plan) D) August Offer Answer: C) Mountbatten Plan (June 3 Plan) Explanation: Lord Mountbatten presented this plan on June 3rd 1947. It laid out how Punjab and Bengal would be partitioned and gave princely states the option to join either country or stay out. Q.4. Which law passed by the British Parliament formally created India and Pakistan?

A) Government of India Act 1935 B) Indian Independence Act 1947 C) Regulating Act 1773 D) Morley-Minto Reforms 1909 Answer: B) Indian Independence Act 1947 Explanation: The law was passed in July 1947. It gave legal backing to the Mountbatten Plan and officially ended British rule at midnight on August 14 and 15. Q.5. Which day did India select in 2021 to remember those affected by Partition? A) August 12 B) August 14 C) August 15 D) August 17 Answer: B) August 14 Explanation: August 14 is observed as Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) to honor the millions who suffered or lost their lives during the forced migration. Q.6. Which British Prime Minister set the original deadline for Britain to hand over power to India? A) Winston Churchill B) Clement Attlee C) Neville Chamberlain

D) Ramsay MacDonald Answer: B) Clement Attlee Explanation: Attlee announced in early 1947 that Britain would leave India by June 1948. Lord Mountbatten later moved that date forward by almost a year. Q.7. Which district in Assam held a public vote in July 1947 to decide its future? A) Cachar B) Sylhet C) Kamrup D) Goalpara Answer: B) Sylhet Explanation: Voters in Sylhet were given a choice to remain in Assam or join East Bengal. The majority voted to join East Bengal which became part of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Q.8. Who took charge as the first Governor-General of Pakistan in 1947? A) Liaquat Ali Khan B) Muhammad Ali Jinnah C) Khwaja Nazimuddin D) Lord Mountbatten Answer: B) Muhammad Ali Jinnah Explanation: India asked Lord Mountbatten to remain as Governor-General during the transition. Pakistan however chose Muhammad Ali Jinnah as its Governor-General with Liaquat Ali Khan serving as Prime Minister.