CAG, IIT Madras Collaborate To Launch Four-Month Online Certification Course In Digital Systems Audit

CAG and IIT Madras have launched the four-month Certification on Audit of Digital Systems (CADS) through SWAYAM Plus. The programme covers cybersecurity, AI, information systems, digital platforms and public audit and is open to undergraduate students and graduates.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have launched the Certification on Audit of Digital Systems (CADS), a specialised programme aimed at developing skills required to audit complex digital systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven platforms and digital public infrastructure. A fee of Rs. 2,000 is required to be paid during the registration process. Interested students can apply for the course on the official SWAYAM Plus portal swayamplus.education.gov.in. The Foundation-level certification was launched by CAG K Sanjay Murthy at the IIT Madras campus on August 27, 2026, in the presence of IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti. CAG, IIT Madras Digital Systems Audit Course: Who Can Apply? The programme is open to students pursuing undergraduate degrees as well as undergraduate degree holders across India. The course is designed to provide learners with knowledge and practical skills relevant to auditing technology-driven systems.

The programme has been developed jointly by experts from CAG, IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak. It is structured as a three-tier certification pathway- Foundation, Proficient and Expert- allowing learners to progressively build expertise in digital systems audit. Direct Link To Apply For CAG, IIT Madras Digital Systems Audit Course What Will The CADS Course Cover? The curriculum covers multiple areas relevant to technology-enabled auditing. These include Public Audit, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Information Systems, Digital Public Platforms and Privacy, and Artificial Intelligence. According to the SWAYAM Plus course details, CADS comprises six courses, with each course having a duration of 45 hours. The listed fee is Rs 2,000 per course for general learners, while public auditors and officers under the Office of the CAG are exempt from the course fee.

The assessments will be conducted through in-person, proctored Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), despite the learning component being delivered online. Why Has CAG Launched The Digital Systems Audit Course? With governments and organisations increasingly relying on digital public infrastructure, AI, cloud platforms and data-driven services, auditing these systems requires specialised technical expertise. The CADS programme aims to build such capabilities and strengthen transparency, accountability and governance in the digital ecosystem. CAG K Sanjay Murthy said that as government systems become increasingly digital, audit mechanisms must also be capable of assessing the robustness of these systems. He indicated that CADS could eventually become a mandatory requirement for officers involved in auditing digital systems.