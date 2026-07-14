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Maharashtra 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT - Check Marksheet PDF at mahahsscboard.in

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 13:19 IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result (OUT) 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has released the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary result 2026. Check the direct link to download the scorecard here. 


Maharashtra 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT - Check Marksheet PDF at mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT - Check Marksheet PDF at mahahsscboard.in
Register for Result Updates

MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Maharashtra Board has announced the SSC and HSC supplementary result 2026 today i,e July 14, 2026 at 1 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the improvement exams held across nine division boards including Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati ,Nashik, Latur and Konkan can now can now visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in to download their results. The SSC Supplementary examinations were held  from June 16 to June 30, 2026, while the HSC supplementary exams were held from June 16 to July 8, 2026. Students can apply for verification of marks, photocopies of answer sheets and revaluation for compulsory subjects from July 15 to July 24, 2026 through the Maharashtra Official State Board Website. Candidates must submit their applications online and pay the prescribed fee using Debit card, Credit Card, UPI or Net Banking. Read the article to know more details.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Important Dates 

Event

Date

Official Notification Released

July 13, 2026

SSC Supplementary Exams

June 16 – June 30, 2026

HSC Supplementary Exams

June 16 – July 8, 2026

SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

July 14, 2026 (1:00 PM)

Marks Verification & Answer Sheet Photocopy

July 15 – July 24, 2026

Answer Sheet Revaluation

Within 5 working days of receiving the photocopy

Registration for February–March 2027 Exams

To be announced

Steps to Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Students must follow the simple steps given below to download their Maharashtra SSC, HSC results in PDF format.

  1. Visit the Maharashtra State Board Official website at mahahsscboard.in

  2. On the official portal click on “SSC Supplementary result 2026” or “HSC Supplementary Result 2026” Link

  3. Fill in your login details along with the captcha code 

  4. Click on the submit button given below 

  5. The result will be displayed on screen 

  6. Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference

Direct Link to Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 

What Next after Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Students must collect the original marksheets from their respective schools.Those who have qualified class 10th and are satisfied with their marks must get ready to take admission in class 11. In case a student is not satisfied with their score, they must apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks before July 24, 2026. Students who have passed the class 10 exam and are satisfied with their marks then can take an admission in Class 11th, meanwhile students who qualified the class 12 exam can apply for higher education.


Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 13:00 IST

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