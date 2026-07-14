MAHA HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result Released at mahahsscboard.in - Marksheet Download Link Here

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2026 have been announced online today, July 14, 2026. The results link has been activated on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary exams in June 2026 can visit the official website today to check the results and download the marksheets.

Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC Supplementary exams from June 16 to 30, 2026, and the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exams were conducted from June 16 to July 8, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for their supplementary exams need to can use their login credentials to check their results and download a copy of the online marksheets.

Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Result 2026 is now available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the marksheets

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Important Dates

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 supplementary exams were conducted in June-July 2026. Students can check the exam's important dates here

Maharashtra SSC Main Exam February 20 to March 18, 2026 Maharashtra SSC Main Exam Result May 8, 2026 Maharashtra HSC Main Exam February 10 to March 11, 2026 Maharashtra HSC Main Exam Result May 2, 2026 Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam June 16 to 30, 2026 Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam June 16 to July 8, 2026 Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 July 14, 2026 DECLARED

Official Website to Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Maharashtra Board has announced the SSC and HSC Supplementary results 2026 simultaneously. The link to check both exam results is available on the official website of the Maharashtra Board. The website for students to check their supplementary results 2026 is given below

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2026: Key Statistics for Main Exam

Maharashtra Board announced the results for the SSC and HSC Main exams in May 2026. Along with the result, the board also issued details of the performance of candidates in the exams

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 was announced on May 8, 2026. As per the board details provided, the overall pass percentage recorded for SSC students was 92.09%. A total of 15,42,472 students appeared for the SSC Exams, of which 14,20,486 passed. The pass percentage for girls was 94.96%, and the pass percentage for boys was 89.56%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Maharashtra HSC result 2026 was announced on May 2, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.79% in the HSC Exams. A total of 14,44,713 candidates registered for the exams, of which 1,433,058 appeared. The pass percentage for girls was 93.15%, and the pass percentage for boys was 86.80%. Stream-wise - Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.44%. Commerce recorded a pass percentage of 87/03% and the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 78.02%.