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MAHA HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result Released at mahahsscboard.in - Marksheet Download Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 14, 2026, 13:55 IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 have been announced online today, July 14, 2026. Students can check their supplementary result and download the marksheets using their Seat Number and Mothers First Name at mahahsscboard.in. 

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026 announced at 1 PM Today, July 14, 2026
  • Download SSC, HSC Supplementary result 2026 using the Seat Number and Mothers First Name at mahahsscboard.in
  • Apply online for verification of marks (verification) and photocopies of answer sheets for revaluation for any specific subject among their compulsory subjects

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2026 have been announced online today, July 14, 2026. The results link has been activated on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary exams in June 2026 can visit the official website today to check the results and download the marksheets. 

Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC Supplementary exams from June 16 to 30, 2026, and the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exams were conducted from June 16 to July 8, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for their supplementary exams need to can use their login credentials to check their results and download a copy of the online marksheets. 

Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Result 2026 is now available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the marksheets

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Important Dates

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 supplementary exams were conducted in June-July 2026. Students can check the exam's important dates here

Maharashtra SSC Main Exam

February 20 to March 18, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Main Exam Result

May 8, 2026 

Maharashtra HSC Main Exam

February 10 to March 11, 2026

Maharashtra HSC Main Exam Result

May 2, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam

June 16 to 30, 2026

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam

June 16 to July 8, 2026

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

July 14, 2026 DECLARED

Official Website to Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Maharashtra Board has announced the SSC and HSC Supplementary results 2026 simultaneously. The link to check both exam results is available on the official website of the Maharashtra Board. The website for students to check their supplementary results 2026 is given below

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2026: Key Statistics for Main Exam

Maharashtra Board announced the results for the SSC and HSC Main exams in May 2026. Along with the result, the board also issued details of the performance of candidates in the exams

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 was announced on May 8, 2026. As per the board details provided, the overall pass percentage recorded for SSC students was 92.09%. A total of 15,42,472 students appeared for the SSC Exams, of which 14,20,486 passed. The pass percentage for girls was 94.96%, and the pass percentage for boys was 89.56%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Maharashtra HSC result 2026 was announced on May 2, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.79% in the HSC Exams. A total of 14,44,713 candidates registered for the exams, of which 1,433,058 appeared. The pass percentage for girls was 93.15%, and the pass percentage for boys was 86.80%. Stream-wise - Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.44%. Commerce recorded a pass percentage of 87/03% and the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 78.02%. 

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates on Supplementary Result

LIVE UPDATES
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  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:23 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared

    Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Supplementary results 2026 have been announced online. The link to check the result is now live on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to login with their seat number and mother's first name to download their marksheets. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:20 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Revaluation and Answer Sheet Photocopies

    Candidates can submit their applications for the revaluation of answer sheets. Candidates must obtain a photocopy of their answer sheets first from the website before applying for the revaluation process. Students can apply for revaluation within five days of the day the photocopy is received. Candidates also need to submit the requisite fee for the revaluation process. The window to apply or the revaluation will be available from July 15 to 24, 2026. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:18 IST

    Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026 at hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in/

    Maharashtra board HSC Supplementary result 2026 link is now active. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 supplemetary exams in June-July 2026 can now visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets. Students need to login with their seat number and mother's first name to check the result and download the marksheets

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:14 IST

    Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026 at sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

    The link for students to check the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2026 is now active. The result has been announced on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to login with their seat number and mothers first name to check their individual results.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:12 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared.

    Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary result 2026 is now active. The link to check the result is available at mahahsscboard.in Xandidates can also download their result through the direct link given here. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:07 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: List of Websites to Check

    Maharashtra Board has announced the 10th and 12th supplementary result 2026. The link to check the result is now available on the official website. Candidates must vist the following websites to check the result

    mahahsscboard.in

    hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

    sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:05 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary result 2026 link is now active. To check the result and download the marksheets candidates must visit the official website and enter their login credentials. 

    Seat Number

    Mothers First Name

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:03 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Direct Link to Check

     Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supplementary result 2026 link is now active. Candidates can download their individual marksheets through the link on the official website. Click on the direct link given here to check the result and download the marksheets

    Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

    Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:01 IST

    Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Link LIVE

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary result 2026 have been announced. The link to check the result is now active on the official website. Candidates can click on the direct link given to download their marksheets.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:57 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Link to be Activated at 1 PM

    The link for students to download the SSC and HSC supplementary results 2026 will be activated shortly. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the supplementary results must visit the official website mahahsscboard.in to download the marksheets. Keep the login credentials ready to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:53 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary result link will be activated at 1 PM on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets. To check the result studets must enter the following details

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:48 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets at mahahsscboard.in

    Maharashtra 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available at 1 PM on the official website. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login using their roll number and date of birth. Students can also download the Maharashtra class 10 and class 12 marksheets using their credentials here. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:45 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Link Active Shortly

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary result 2026 link will be activated shortly. The link to check the results will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the SSc and HSC supplementary exams in June-July 2026 must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:28 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download the Marksheets

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary results will be announced online at 1 PM today. The result link will be available on the official website mahahsscboard.in. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and login with the following details

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:22 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    Maharashtra Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary results 2026 will be announced online shortly. The link will be activated at 2 PM on the official website. Once released, candidates can download the individual marksheets using their login credentials. The list of websites for candidates to check the Maharashtra Board supplementary result 2026 is given below

    mahahsscboard.in

    hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

    sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:13 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Link to be Activated at 1 PM

    Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 will be available online soon. According to the notification on the official website, the link to check the supplementary result 2026 will be available online at 1 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:59 IST

    Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Keep Login Credentials Ready

    Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the supplementary marksheets, candidates are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates need to enter the roll number and date of birth as mentioned in the supplementary exam hall ticket to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:42 IST

    Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time for Result Announcement

    Maharashtra board 10th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check their SSC supplementary result. As per the official notification, the link to check the supplementary result will be activated at 1 PM today, July 14, 2026. Candidates can check the SSC Supplementary result at mahahsscboard.in. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:27 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the website at 1 PM. The following details will be mentioned on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subjects

    Marks scored

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:15 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets Online

    The link for candidates to check their class 10 and clas 12 supplementary results 2026 will be available on the official website. To download the marksheets, candidates must follow the steps provided here

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board

    Step 2: Click on HSC Result/ SSC Result June 2026

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The Maharashtra Supplementary result 2026 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 14, 2026, 10:59 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    After the link for candidates to check the Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary result 2026 is active, candidates need to login to check the individual result and download the marksheets. To check the results candidates need to login with the following credentials

    Roll number

    Date of birth

  • Jul 14, 2026, 10:42 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

    Maharashtra Board June 2026 HSc and SSC supplementary results 2026 will be announced online. The link to check the result will be activated at 1 PM. The list of websites to check the result is given below

    mahahsscboard.in

    hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

    sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

  • Jul 14, 2026, 10:24 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Link to be Active at 1 PM

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary result 2026 will be declared online today, July 14, 2026. The link to check the result will be available on the official website of Maharashtra Board. According to the result notification issued, the Supplementary result will be declared at 1 PM. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 10:02 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Applications for Revaluation of Answer Sheets

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary results will be declared online today. After the announcement of the results, candidates can submit their applications for the revaluation of answer sheets. It is mandatory for candidates to obtain a photocopy of their answer sheets first from the website before applying for the revaluation process. Students can apply for revaluation within five days from the day the photocopy is received.Candidates also need to submit the requisite fee for the revaluation process.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:50 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets Online

    Maharashtra MSBSHSE 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 will be announced simultaneously today, July 14, 2026. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in and login with the following details

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:37 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC supplementary result 2026 will be announced online today, July 14, 2026. The link to check the result will be available at 1 PM. The following details will be mentioned on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class 

    Stream

    Subject

    Marks scored

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 IST

    Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Result Statistics

    Maharashtra HSC main exams were conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026. The board announced the result for 2026 on May 2, 2026. The overall pass percentage recorded for HSC students was 89.79%. A total of 14,44,713 candidates registered for the exams, of which 1,433,058 appeared. The pass percentage for girls was 93.15%, and the pass percentage for boys was 86.80%. Stream-wise - Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.44%. Commerce recorded a pass percentage of 87/03% and the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 78.02%

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:11 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Results to be Announced at 1 PM

    Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results 2026 will be declared online today, July 14, 2026. According to the official notification issued, the result will be declared at 1 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:45 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Verification of Marksheets

    After the announcement of the Maharashtra 10th and 12th supplementary results, candidates will be able to submit applications for the verification of marksheets. Candidates can apply online on the official website to the respective divisional board for the verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets for revaluation for any specific subject among the compulsory subjects. Applications for verification of marks and photocopies can be submitted online from July 15 to 24, 2026. Along with this, the fees can be paid online via Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI / Net Banking.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:32 IST

    Ssc, hsc maharashtra board result 2026: Supplementary Exam Dates

    The Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Supplementary Examination 2026 was conducted from June 16 to June 30, 2026. Students who were not satisfied with their exam scores reappeared for the exam in order to improve their scores.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:25 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2026: Result Date and Time

    Maharashtra State Board will declare the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary exam results today i.e July 14, 2026 at 1 PM. Students can check their results online through the official board website. The supplementary examinations were held across all nine division boards of Maharashtra.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:15 IST

    maharashtra hsc,ssc result 2026 date: Official Website

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:05 IST

    Ssc, hsc maharashtra board result 2026: What after result

    • Students must first download a copy of their provisional results first and then they must collect the original marksheets from their respective schools.
    • Students who have qualified class 10th and are satisfied with their marks must get ready to take admission in class 11. In case a student is not satisfied with their score, they must apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks within the deadline 
  • Jul 14, 2026, 07:56 IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2026: Important Result Dates

    Candidates must refer to the table given below to know the important dates in order to not miss any important event.

    Event 

    Dates 

    Maharashtra SSC Main Exam

    February 20 to March 18, 2026

    Maharashtra SSC Main Exam Result

    May 8, 2026 

    Maharashtra HSC Main Exam

    February 10 to March 11, 2026

    Maharashtra HSC Main Exam Result

    May 2, 2026

    Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam

    June 16 to 30, 2026

    Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam

    June 16 to July 8, 2026

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

    July 14, 2026 (1 PM)
  • Jul 14, 2026, 07:40 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Key Statistics for SSC Examination

    Maharashtra SSC main exams were conducted from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The board announced the SSC results on May 8, 2026. As per the board details provided, the overall pass percentage recorded for SSC students was 92.09%. A total of 15,42,472 students appeared for the SSC Exams, of which 14,20,486 passed. The pass percentage for girls was 94.96%, and the pass percentage for boys was 89.56%

  • Jul 14, 2026, 07:19 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Details

    Maharashtra SSc and HSC Main exam 2026 was conducted in February-MArch 2026 while the results were announced in May 2026. The main exam details are given below

    Maharashtra SSC Main Exam 2026

    February 20 to March 18, 2026

    Maharashtra SSC Main Exam Result 2026

    May 8, 2026 

    Maharashtra HSC Main Exam 2026

    February 10 to March 11, 2026

    Maharashtra HSC Main Exam Result 2026

    May 2, 2026
  • Jul 14, 2026, 07:06 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on Marksheets

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026 will be declared online. When downloading the marksheets candidates must cross check the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subjects appeared

    Marks scored

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:55 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Result

    MSBSHSE supplementary result 2026 for 10th and 12th students will be announced online soon. Once announced students are required to login with their roll number and date of birth to check the result. Candidates must visit the official website mahahsscboard.in and login with the mentioned credentials to download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:51 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How to Download SSC Marksheets

    Maharashtra Board SSC supplementary result 2026 will be announced online today, July 14, 2026. According to the official notification, the link to check the result will be available at 1 PM. Follow the steps given here to download the marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board

    Step 2: Click on SSC supplementary result link

    Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The Maharashtra 10th supplementary result 2026 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:47 IST

    Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026: When was the Class 10 Supply Exam Conducted?

    Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC supplementary exams as a second chance for candidates to improve their scores so they do not miss an academic year. The board conducted the 10th supplementary exams from June 16 to June 30, 2026. The link to check the supplementary result will be available on the official website today, July 14, 2026, at 1 PM. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:45 IST

    Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Today

    Maharashtra Board HSC Supplementary result will be announced today, July 14, 2026. The result link will be activated on the official website at 1 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams conducted from June 16 to July 8, 2026 will be able to check their result through the link given online. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:43 IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time Confirmed

    Maharashtra Board has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the SSC and HSC supplementary results 2026. As per the official notification issued, the 10th and 12th supplementary results will be announced today, July 14, 2026. The result will be declared at 1 PM

    Date: July 14, 2026

    Time: 1 PM

    Official website - mahahsscboard.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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