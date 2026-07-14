Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Check SSC, HSC Results Online

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: The MSBSHSE has announced the result of the Supplementary examination which was held in the months of June-July has been declared online today i.e., on 14th July, 2026 at 1:00 PM. Students appearing in the Supplementary examination and the improvement examination can check their provisional result on the official website mahahsscboard.in. This examination plays a very crucial role in providing educational relief to those students who had to clear their papers from the main examination which was held in the months of March-April.

Successful students can thus ensure their pass in the relevant subjects and proceed with further studies without missing any year of education. For checking the individual results online, all the students must have their credentials ready, which include the examination seat number and the name of their mother. As soon as the result is declared online, the state board will make available an online facility for the next ten days starting from tomorrow for submitting applications for verification, rechecking of results and also photocopying of their respective answer sheets.