Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Check SSC, HSC Results Online

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: The MSBSHSE has announced the result of the Supplementary examination which was held in the months of June-July has been declared online today i.e., on 14th July, 2026 at 1:00 PM. Students appearing in the Supplementary examination and the improvement examination can check their provisional result on the official website mahahsscboard.in. This examination plays a very crucial role in providing educational relief to those students who had to clear their papers from the main examination which was held in the months of March-April.
Successful students can thus ensure their pass in the relevant subjects and proceed with further studies without missing any year of education. For checking the individual results online, all the students must have their credentials ready, which include the examination seat number and the name of their mother. As soon as the result is declared online, the state board will make available an online facility for the next ten days starting from tomorrow for submitting applications for verification, rechecking of results and also photocopying of their respective answer sheets.
How To Check The Maharashtra Board Supplementary SSC, HSC Result 2026?
To check the Maharashtra Board Supplementary SSC, HSC Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Visit the website www.mahahsscboard.in using your internet browser.
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Find the link for results June-July Supplementary on the homepage.
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Carefully click on the link for SSC Examination or HSC Examination.
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Enter the seat number of the board examination in the first box.
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Type the first name of your mother as printed on the admit card.
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Click view result to see your provisional online mark sheet.
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Schedule
This is the timeline and overview of the Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) June-July supplementary examinations:
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Particulars
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Class 10 (SSC) Details
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Class 12 (HSC) Details
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Exam Start Date
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June 16, 2026
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June 16, 2026
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Exam End Date
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June 30, 2026
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July 8, 2026
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Morning Session Timing
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11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
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11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
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Afternoon Session Timing
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3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
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3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
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Result Declaration
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Today (July 14, 2026) at 1:00 PM
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Today (July 14, 2026) at 1:00 PM
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Official Result Website
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mahahsscboard.in
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mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned In The Marksheet
The following details will be given on the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026 marksheets:
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Candidate's Name
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Roll Number
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Examination Name
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Subject-wise Marks Scored
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Grades Obtained
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Total Marks Secured
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Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Statistics
Here is the statistical overview of the main (regular) board examinations conducted by the MSBSHSE earlier this year.
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Category
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Class 10 (SSC) Main Exam
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Class 12 (HSC) Main Exam
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Total Students Appeared
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15,42,472
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14,33,058*
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Total Students Passed
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14,20,486
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12,86,843
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Overall Pass Percentage
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92.09%
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89.79%
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Girls' Pass Percentage
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94.96%
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93.15%
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Boys' Pass Percentage
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89.56%
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86.80%
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Top Performing District Division
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Konkan (97.62%)
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Konkan (94.14%)
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Lowest Performing District Division
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (88.41%)
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Latur (84.14%)