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Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Check SSC, HSC Results Online

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 14, 2026, 13:07 IST

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) has declared the 2026 SSC and HSC supplementary exam results online today, July 14, at 1:00 PM on mahahsscboard.in. Students require their seat number and mother's name to check scorecards. An online window for marks verification and rechecking opens tomorrow for ten days.

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Check SSC, HSC Results Online
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Check SSC, HSC Results Online

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: The MSBSHSE has announced the result of the Supplementary examination which was held in the months of June-July has been declared online today i.e., on 14th July, 2026 at 1:00 PM. Students appearing in the Supplementary examination and the improvement examination can check their provisional result on the official website mahahsscboard.in. This examination plays a very crucial role in providing educational relief to those students who had to clear their papers from the main examination which was held in the months of March-April. 

Successful students can thus ensure their pass in the relevant subjects and proceed with further studies without missing any year of education. For checking the individual results online, all the students must have their credentials ready, which include the examination seat number and the name of their mother. As soon as the result is declared online, the state board will make available an online facility for the next ten days starting from tomorrow for submitting applications for verification, rechecking of results and also photocopying of their respective answer sheets.

How To Check The Maharashtra Board Supplementary SSC, HSC Result 2026?

To check the Maharashtra Board Supplementary SSC, HSC Result 2026 follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the website www.mahahsscboard.in using your internet browser.

  • Find the link for results June-July Supplementary on the homepage.

  • Carefully click on the link for SSC Examination or HSC Examination.

  • Enter the seat number of the board examination in the first box.

  • Type the first name of your mother as printed on the admit card.

  • Click view result to see your provisional online mark sheet.

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Schedule

This is the timeline and overview of the Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) June-July supplementary examinations:  

Particulars

Class 10 (SSC) Details

Class 12 (HSC) Details

Exam Start Date

June 16, 2026

June 16, 2026

Exam End Date

June 30, 2026

July 8, 2026

Morning Session Timing

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon Session Timing

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Result Declaration

Today (July 14, 2026) at 1:00 PM

Today (July 14, 2026) at 1:00 PM

Official Result Website

mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned In The Marksheet

The following details will be given on the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026 marksheets:

  • Candidate's Name

  • Roll Number

  • Examination Name

  • Subject-wise Marks Scored

  • Grades Obtained

  • Total Marks Secured

  • Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Statistics

Here is the statistical overview of the main (regular) board examinations conducted by the MSBSHSE earlier this year.

Category

Class 10 (SSC) Main Exam

Class 12 (HSC) Main Exam

Total Students Appeared

15,42,472

14,33,058*

Total Students Passed

14,20,486

12,86,843

Overall Pass Percentage

92.09%

89.79%

Girls' Pass Percentage

94.96%

93.15%

Boys' Pass Percentage

89.56%

86.80%

Top Performing District Division

Konkan (97.62%)

Konkan (94.14%)

Lowest Performing District Division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (88.41%)

Latur (84.14%)

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 08:21 IST

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