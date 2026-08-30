UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Announced, Check Allotment Status at upcatetexam.org

Banda University of Agriculture and Technology (BUAT) has released the UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result today, i.e August 30,2026. Candidates who took part in the third round of undergraduate counselling can now check their seat allotment status by visiting the official UPCATET counselling website at upcatetexam.org. Candidates who have been allotted a seat must complete the required admission process within the deadline. This includes uploading the necessary documents, paying the security fee and downloading the provisional seat allotment letter. Read the article to know more details.

UPCATET Round 3 Counselling Dates 2026

Candidates can check the table given below for the UPCATET Round 3 counselling schedule 2026, including document upload, fee payment, allotment letter download and admission deadlines.