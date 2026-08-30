UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Announced, Check Allotment Status at upcatetexam.org
UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been issued today. Candidates can check their allotment status at upcatetexam.org and complete the admission process within the given deadline. Check the article to get complete details.
Banda University of Agriculture and Technology (BUAT) has released the UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result today, i.e August 30,2026. Candidates who took part in the third round of undergraduate counselling can now check their seat allotment status by visiting the official UPCATET counselling website at upcatetexam.org. Candidates who have been allotted a seat must complete the required admission process within the deadline. This includes uploading the necessary documents, paying the security fee and downloading the provisional seat allotment letter. Read the article to know more details.
UPCATET Round 3 Counselling Dates 2026
Candidates can check the table given below for the UPCATET Round 3 counselling schedule 2026, including document upload, fee payment, allotment letter download and admission deadlines.
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Event
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Dates
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Online document upload
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August 30 to 31, 2026
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Security fee payment and provisional allotment letter
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August 30 to 31, 2026, (5 PM)
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Admission, reporting and document verification at the institute
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August 31 to September 2, 2026, (5 PM)
Steps to Download UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates who have participated in the UPCATET Round 3 Counselling 2026 can check their seat allotment status online. Follow these simple steps to download the allotment result in PDF format.
- Visit the official UPCATET website at upcatetexam.org
- Click on the UPACTET 2026 Online Counselling link
- Go to the registered candidate login section
- Enter your required login details and submit them
- The counselling dashboard will appear on the screen
- Click your allotted university, course and other admission details
- Download the UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for future reference
Direct Link to check UPCATET Seat Allotment Result 2026 (Link Active)
What After UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates who have secured a seat in the UPCATET Round 3 Seat Allotment result 2026 need to complete the next steps within the given timeline. They must upload the required documents online between August 30 and 31, 2026. After document submission, candidates are required to pay the prescribed security fee within the deadline. Once the payment is successfully completed, they should download their provisional seat allotment letter from the counselling portal. Candidates should keep the allotment letter safely as it may be required during the admission and reporting process.
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