War has its impact not only on life but on every possible industry. The science community is no exception. Know the adverse effects of the Israel-Hamas war on the scientific community.

The war between Israel and Hamas is causing unprecedented trauma to life. However, not only is it giving humanity unrepairable scars, but is also attacking the scientific community to a great extent across the globe. On the attack on October 7 in Israel by Hamas, universities are mourning the great loss of scientists. The Gaza Strip is ruled by the terrorist organization, Hamas. Academic laboratories are getting empty due to foreign graduate students coming back. The President of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) says that they are unable to maintain complete research facilities. Researchers in the Gaza Strip are of the view that a majority of the Palestinian enclave's scientific institutions have actually been damaged due to the air attacks by Israel. It is getting quite difficult for scientists to look for safe havens. President of Palestine Academy for Science and Technology, Marwan Awartani said that the priority is no more science but actually staying alive.

Moreover, the war has forced research funders to remodel plans. For instance, it has been announced by the European Commission that it would be providing all applicants an added week or even more to finish the requests to various major grant programs. The European commissioner for innovation and research, Iliana Ivanova expresses, "We offer our support to those affected by the recent hostilities."

It was on the 8th of October that Israel announced war on Hamas after the group killed 1300 Israelis and more and abducted over 200. As per Palestinian officials, Gaza's death toll stands at 3500. The Israeli military called up 300,000 reservists and it was after that the universities in Israel postponed the commencement of the fall semester at least till early November. Many dormitories have been converted into shelters for reservists.