Trump Vows to Prohibit Gaza Refugees' Entry. Here is All to Know!

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump stated his resolve to bar Gaze refugees. Here's all you need to know about the vows of Trump.

Donald J. Trump, former President vowed recently on Monday to ban refugees from Gaza and expand his first-term Muslim travel prohibition if he wins a second term after the attack on Israel last week. The former president spoke to the supporters of Iowa and stated that in case he came back to the Oval Office, he would be beginning with the "ideological screening" for all immigrants and ban the ones who sympathize with Muslim extremists and Hamas. The tensions between Hamas and Israel have led to the deadliest of Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead people.

The audience of Trump in the Horizon Events Center in Clive gave approval to his proposals, said Ritu Bansal, a 31-year-old information technology specialist. The specialist stated that she is in support of Trump, but also expected him to show some compassion for the people of Gaza. Bansal stated, “In my opinion, the US government should care for the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel and the civilian victims in Gaza.”

"The US can care for both," she further stated. The proposals of Trump would mean a dramatic expansion of the controversial policies.

The US's practice of taking immigrants from other countries, especially the Middle East and Africa has often been discouraged by Trump. On Monday, the former President told the crowd that when he was the President, the United States actually stood up for Israel along with “Judeo-Christian civilization and values”. To gain the support of his loyal supporters, Trump has incessantly tried to portray himself as a martyr. He talked about the fact that he has been facing the four indictments with a narrow gag order imposed by the federal judge looking after the 2020 election interference case against Trump in Washington. Trump has pledged to appeal an order that prohibits him from delivering statements that target witnesses, the court staff, and the prosecutors.

“I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to become a democracy again,” said the former President in Clive. Trump the resolve to prohibit the entry of refugees from Gaza who are fleeing away from the retaliatory strikes in Israel post the attack on October 7.