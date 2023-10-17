UC San Diego is Ranked as the 6th Best Public University in the Nation

The spot for 6th Best Public University in the nation is secured by UC San Diego. Here is everything you need to know.

Big moment for the University of California San Diego! As per the 2024 U.S. News and World Report Best College rankings, the University of California San Diego has secured the spot for the sixth best public university in the whole country. Overall, the ranking of UC San Diego is Number 28 on a list of around 400 colleges in the nation. From last year, the university has jumped six spots.

Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla, says, "I am pleased to see UC San Diego consistently recognized among the premier public research universities in the nation."

“These rankings underscore our dedication to providing students with affordable access to a world-class education along with the tools and support they need to succeed in their future careers—and change the world for the better,” he further added. UC San Diego has jumped in both university and public rankings, but there is more to it. UC San Diego has also achieved great feats in a myriad of outlet's standalone ranking categories. For instance, the university stands at Number 31 on the list of the country's top performers in social mobility. In this list, the university has jumped 22 spots from its position in last year. The University has excelled greatly in taking in and graduating students belonging from socioeconomically diverse backgrounds. The UC San Diego also stands as the 12th best school for veterans. In this list too, UC San Diego has jumped from Number 15 last year to Number 12 this year.

What is new this year is that while earlier the U.S. News only ranked a total of four undergraduate program areas in their Best Colleges rankings, namely engineering, nursing, computer science, and business, the situation was different this year with the addition of psychology and economics programs. UC San Diego has been successful in achieving a spot among the top 20 on both these new lists. This great achievement has been due to the university's excellence in social sciences and education.