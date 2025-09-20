U.S. Governors: Check the Complete State-Wise List Here!

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Sneha Singh
Sep 20, 2025, 10:06 EDT

The United States has 50 states, and each state is led by a Governor. Governors are responsible for managing state laws, budgets, and public welfare. Here, you will find the complete state-wise list of current U.S. Governors (2025), along with their party affiliations

U.S Governors

U.S Governors: The United States is made up of 50 states, and each state is led by a Governor. A Governor is like the head of the state government, similar to how the President leads the country. American Governors play a very important role in making laws for their states, managing budgets, taking care of state resources, and handling emergencies like natural disasters. They also represent their states at the national level. 

Since every state has its own population, economy, and challenges, the job of each Governor can look a little different, but the goal remains the same – to serve the people of their state. So, knowing who the current Governors are can help us stay updated about the leaders who directly affect daily life in America.

Current List of US Governors (2025)

Below, you will find a complete list of the current U.S. governors, along with their states and party affiliations:

State

Governor Name

Party

Alabama

Kay Ivey

Republican

Alaska

Mike Dunleavy

Republican

Arizona

Katie Hobbs

Democrat

Arkansas

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Republican

California

Gavin Newsom

Democrat

Colorado

Jared Polis

Democrat

Connecticut

Ned Lamont

Democrat

Delaware

John Carney

Democrat

Florida

Ron DeSantis

Republican

Georgia

Brian Kemp

Republican

Hawaii

Josh Green

Democrat

Idaho

Brad Little

Republican

Illinois

J. B. Pritzker

Democrat

Indiana

Eric Holcomb

Republican

Iowa

Kim Reynolds

Republican

Kansas

Laura Kelly

Democrat

Kentucky

Andy Beshear

Democrat

Louisiana

Jeff Landry

Republican

Maine

Janet Mills

Democrat

Maryland

Wes Moore

Democrat

Massachusetts

Maura Healey

Democrat

Michigan

Gretchen Whitmer

Democrat

Minnesota

Tim Walz

Democrat

Mississippi

Tate Reeves

Republican

Missouri

Mike Parson

Republican

Montana

Greg Gianforte

Republican

Nebraska

Jim Pillen

Republican

Nevada

Joe Lombardo

Republican

New Hampshire

Chris Sununu

Republican

New Jersey

Phil Murphy

Democrat

New Mexico

Michelle Lujan Grisham

Democrat

New York

Kathy Hochul

Democrat

North Carolina

Roy Cooper

Democrat

North Dakota

Doug Burgum

Republican

Ohio

Mike DeWine

Republican

Oklahoma

Kevin Stitt

Republican

Oregon

Tina Kotek

Democrat

Pennsylvania

Josh Shapiro

Democrat

Rhode Island

Dan McKee

Democrat

South Carolina

Henry McMaster

Republican

South Dakota

Kristi Noem

Republican

Tennessee

Bill Lee

Republican

Texas

Greg Abbott

Republican

Utah

Spencer Cox

Republican

Vermont

Phil Scott

Republican

Virginia

Glenn Youngkin

Republican

Washington

Jay Inslee

Democrat

West Virginia

Jim Justice

Republican

Wisconsin

Tony Evers

Democrat

Wyoming

Mark Gordon

Republican

How Many Governors Are There in the United States?

The United States has 50 Governors, one for each state. Every state elects its own Governor, who serves as the highest authority at the state level. Apart from these 50, there are also Governors for five U.S. territories, i.e., Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa, but they do not have the same powers as state Governors. 

