U.S. Governors: Check the Complete State-Wise List Here!

U.S Governors: The United States is made up of 50 states, and each state is led by a Governor. A Governor is like the head of the state government, similar to how the President leads the country. American Governors play a very important role in making laws for their states, managing budgets, taking care of state resources, and handling emergencies like natural disasters. They also represent their states at the national level.
Since every state has its own population, economy, and challenges, the job of each Governor can look a little different, but the goal remains the same – to serve the people of their state. So, knowing who the current Governors are can help us stay updated about the leaders who directly affect daily life in America.
Current List of US Governors (2025)
Below, you will find a complete list of the current U.S. governors, along with their states and party affiliations:
Check out: US States and Capitals: Check the Complete List Here!
|
State
|
Governor Name
|
Party
|
Alabama
|
Kay Ivey
|
Republican
|
Alaska
|
Mike Dunleavy
|
Republican
|
Arizona
|
Katie Hobbs
|
Democrat
|
Arkansas
|
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
|
Republican
|
California
|
Gavin Newsom
|
Democrat
|
Colorado
|
Jared Polis
|
Democrat
|
Connecticut
|
Ned Lamont
|
Democrat
|
Delaware
|
John Carney
|
Democrat
|
Florida
|
Ron DeSantis
|
Republican
|
Georgia
|
Brian Kemp
|
Republican
|
Hawaii
|
Josh Green
|
Democrat
|
Idaho
|
Brad Little
|
Republican
|
Illinois
|
J. B. Pritzker
|
Democrat
|
Indiana
|
Eric Holcomb
|
Republican
|
Iowa
|
Kim Reynolds
|
Republican
|
Kansas
|
Laura Kelly
|
Democrat
|
Kentucky
|
Andy Beshear
|
Democrat
|
Louisiana
|
Jeff Landry
|
Republican
|
Maine
|
Janet Mills
|
Democrat
|
Maryland
|
Wes Moore
|
Democrat
|
Massachusetts
|
Maura Healey
|
Democrat
|
Michigan
|
Gretchen Whitmer
|
Democrat
|
Minnesota
|
Tim Walz
|
Democrat
|
Mississippi
|
Tate Reeves
|
Republican
|
Missouri
|
Mike Parson
|
Republican
|
Montana
|
Greg Gianforte
|
Republican
|
Nebraska
|
Jim Pillen
|
Republican
|
Nevada
|
Joe Lombardo
|
Republican
|
New Hampshire
|
Chris Sununu
|
Republican
|
New Jersey
|
Phil Murphy
|
Democrat
|
New Mexico
|
Michelle Lujan Grisham
|
Democrat
|
New York
|
Kathy Hochul
|
Democrat
|
North Carolina
|
Roy Cooper
|
Democrat
|
North Dakota
|
Doug Burgum
|
Republican
|
Ohio
|
Mike DeWine
|
Republican
|
Oklahoma
|
Kevin Stitt
|
Republican
|
Oregon
|
Tina Kotek
|
Democrat
|
Pennsylvania
|
Josh Shapiro
|
Democrat
|
Rhode Island
|
Dan McKee
|
Democrat
|
South Carolina
|
Henry McMaster
|
Republican
|
South Dakota
|
Kristi Noem
|
Republican
|
Tennessee
|
Bill Lee
|
Republican
|
Texas
|
Greg Abbott
|
Republican
|
Utah
|
Spencer Cox
|
Republican
|
Vermont
|
Phil Scott
|
Republican
|
Virginia
|
Glenn Youngkin
|
Republican
|
Washington
|
Jay Inslee
|
Democrat
|
West Virginia
|
Jim Justice
|
Republican
|
Wisconsin
|
Tony Evers
|
Democrat
|
Wyoming
|
Mark Gordon
|
Republican
How Many Governors Are There in the United States?
The United States has 50 Governors, one for each state. Every state elects its own Governor, who serves as the highest authority at the state level. Apart from these 50, there are also Governors for five U.S. territories, i.e., Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa, but they do not have the same powers as state Governors.
Check out: What is the Capital of Algeria?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation