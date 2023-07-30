Loudest activists movements in the United States in 2023 so far!

The year 2023 has been full of activist movements in the United States. While we have finished half of the year, here are all the activist movements that took place in the United States in 2023.

Astha Pasricha
By Astha Pasricha
Jul 31, 2023, 00:19 EDT
Loudest activist movements in USA so far in 2023
Loudest activist movements in USA so far in 2023

Seven months of the year have already passed. In these seven months, the United States has seen not one but a myriad of activist movements. Here are all the activist movements of the year 2023 so far.

The Gun reform over Las Vegas

At the very beginning of the year, activists from the violence prevention organization, Students Demand Action took out on the gun lobby at multiple protests in Las Vegas. They demanded the leaders of the industry take care of the safety of young people and communities across the nation.

Pro-democracy rally by young activists in Nashville

In the month of April, a large pro-democracy demonstration was seen. This was when youth gun reform advocates shook hands with the Tennessee activists in demanding accountability from the leadership of the state after the school shooting in Nashville on March 27, and the ousting of pro-protester lawmakers.

Reproductive rights activists and emergency contraception

Advocates and students worked jointly to come up with out-of-the-box ways of offering support to multiple communities, and one of them has been the Emergency Contraception for Every Campus. This is an advocacy campaign led by students from the American Society for Emergency Contraception. The movement is not new as it had been there since the year 2017, it was only in the last year that the movement has seen a push.

The Florida Walkout 2 Learn movement

Florida students were not satisfied with the political efforts relating to the education of the Florida Government and therefore conducted a mass walkout of public schools in the month of April. The group called Walkout 2 Learn denounced LGBTQ history censorship along with discriminatory policies in schools. They also decried the rejection of the Black history curriculum and a myriad of other bills that are recently brought up that put a restriction on the freedom of educators and students across the state.

