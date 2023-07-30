The year 2023 has been full of activist movements in the United States. While we have finished half of the year, here are all the activist movements that took place in the United States in 2023.

Seven months of the year have already passed. In these seven months, the United States has seen not one but a myriad of activist movements. Here are all the activist movements of the year 2023 so far. The Gun reform over Las Vegas At the very beginning of the year, activists from the violence prevention organization, Students Demand Action took out on the gun lobby at multiple protests in Las Vegas. They demanded the leaders of the industry take care of the safety of young people and communities across the nation.

Pro-democracy rally by young activists in Nashville In the month of April, a large pro-democracy demonstration was seen. This was when youth gun reform advocates shook hands with the Tennessee activists in demanding accountability from the leadership of the state after the school shooting in Nashville on March 27, and the ousting of pro-protester lawmakers. Reproductive rights activists and emergency contraception Advocates and students worked jointly to come up with out-of-the-box ways of offering support to multiple communities, and one of them has been the Emergency Contraception for Every Campus. This is an advocacy campaign led by students from the American Society for Emergency Contraception. The movement is not new as it had been there since the year 2017, it was only in the last year that the movement has seen a push.